The black phosphorus market is estimated to grow to USD 83 million by 2027 from USD 13 million in 2022, at a CAGR of 43.1%

Excess emissions of these gases in the air can adversely affect human health. Moreover, there are some explosive gases such as methane, propane, and butane that might be released by these critical industries, thereby leading to the risk of fire accidents. All these factors is expected to drive the demand for black phosphorus in sensors application.



Crystal black phosphorus is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

Crystal black phosphorus is projected to be the fastest-growing segment in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period.Most of the black phosphorus produced in the wet process is used to produce fertilizers.



Black phosphorus is available in two types: crystal black phosphorus and powder black phosphorus. The structure of black phosphorus in crystal form can be changed with pressure according to its need.



Electronic devices segment held the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2021

Black phosphorus is a layered semiconductor, which has great potential in optical and electronic devices.The electronic devices segment held the largest share, in terms of both value and volume, in 2021.



Due to its high mobility, in-plane anisotropy, and direct band gap, black phosphorus is considered an excellent choice for next-generation electronic devices. The market for optoelectronic components is growing due to the extensive use of infrared components such as infrared LEDs, photodiodes, and phototransistors in consumer electronics and automobiles.



North America was the largest black phosphorus market, in terms of value, in 2021

North America is the largest black phosphorus market globally.North America is one of the most technologically advanced markets for optoelectronic components owing to the presence of prominent system suppliers, large semiconductor companies, and LED, laser, and sensor manufacturers in the region.



The high standard of living and the competitiveness of military & aerospace, industrial, and medical original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) make this region a flourishing market for optoelectronic components, which is projected to drive the demand for black phosphorus during the forecast period.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 46%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 23%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 27%, and Others - 27%

• By Region: North America - 33%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 27%, South America - 7%, Middle East & Africa - 6%,

The key players profiled in the report include ACS Material LLC (US), 2D Semiconductors (US), Nanochemazone (Canada), American Elements LLC (US), Merck (Germany), HQ Graphene (Netherlands), Hunan Azeal Materials Co. Ltd. (China), Ossila Ltd. (UK), Stanford Advanced Materials (US) and Manchester Nanomaterials (UK) among others.



