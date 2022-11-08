The Worldwide Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Industry is Expected to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Animal Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this new study, the global monoclonal antibodies in veterinary health market size is expected to reach USD 2,629.6 million by 2030. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides an analysis of future market growth.



The industry is expanding due to the development of novel monoclonal antibodies and increasing the cost of pets, treatments for allergic conditions, and increasing incidences of cancer, especially in dogs. Additionally, it is anticipated that awareness of advanced veterinary therapeutic options is likely to complement market growth.



The main drivers for market growth are the rising prevalence of atopic dermatitis and the rising rate of pet adoption. Additionally, the growing demand for therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of dogs' allergy diseases also contributes to the industry expansion.



The COVID-19 lockdowns and supply chain disruptions had less of an impact on the animal health industry economy than on other industries. In contrast, traditional practices generate a majority of their revenues from selling their high-margin products, such as pharmaceuticals.



Monoclonal Antibodies In Veterinary Health Market Report Highlights

Based on the animal type, dogs segment generated the largest share in 2021. The rising acceptance of pet insurance due to the increasing prevalence of numerous chronic diseases in animals is one of the major factors driving industry expansion

The prevalence of dermatological conditions such as allergic dermatitis and flea-and-tick-related disorders is predicted to rise. Some of the most often diagnosed dermatological diseases include seborrheic dermatitis, surface pyoderma, allergies, and otitis externa.

North America accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. This is due to a number of initiatives from the public and private sectors, as well as the growing acceptance of pet insurance. Key industry participants in these regions are contributing to the revenue expansion.

Some of the major players operating in the global industry adivo GmbH ink, Bayer Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Elanco; Indian Immunologicals Ltd, Invetx, Kindred Biosciences, Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Nextmune, Virbac, Zoetis

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Insights

4.1. Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Rising pet owner concerns and expanding pet insurance

4.2.1.2. Rising importance of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. Increase in the cost of pet healthcare

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Animal Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Animal Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Dogs

5.3.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Dogs, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Global Other Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



6. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Dermatology

6.3.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Dermatology, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Pain

6.4.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Pain, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



7. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by End-Use

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3. Veterinary Hospitals

7.3.1. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Veterinary Hospitals, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4. Others

7.4.1. Global Other Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



8. Global Monoclonal Antibodies in Veterinary Health Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. adivo GmbH

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Bayer Animal Health

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Elanco

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Indian Immunologicals Ltd

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Invetx

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Kindred Biosciences, Inc

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Merck & Co. Inc

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Nextmune

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Virbac

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Zoetis

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3mkj0p

Attachment