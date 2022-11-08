Rosehip Extracts Market to cross $780Mn by 2030, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global Rosehip Extracts Market size may exceed USD 780 million by 2030. The increasing use of botanical extracts in personal care and cosmetic products is boosting the popularity of rosehip extracts.

Botanical extracts are often added to cosmetic formulations such as lotions, soaps, creams, shampoos, and toners. Personal care formulators opt for liquid and powder extracts due to their antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial properties. Over the years, the demand for cosmeceutical, haircare, and skincare formulations derived from natural ingredients has been growing. The report claims that this shift toward naturally derived solutions will create a strong growth environment for rosehip extract manufacturers worldwide.

Based on the product, the rosehip extracts industry from the powder segment will register substantial revenue by 2030, considering the increasing consumption of anti-aging and other skincare products. Rosehip extracts offer multiple skincare benefits including the alleviation of inflammation and the promotion of collagen production to reduce aging symptoms. Due to its exfoliation properties, rosehip extract powder is also utilized in the formulation of soaps. Furthermore, its rising usage as an ingredient in food items such as smoothies, jams, and herbal teas will fuel product consumption.

Rosehip extracts market value from the animal feed-grade and others grade segment was worth USD 10 million in 2021. Rosehip extracts are extensively used as nutrient additives in feed manufacturing applications. The growing emphasis of animal feed manufacturers on enhancing feed quality through the addition of therapeutic and natural adjuvants is also likely to proliferate the demand for animal feed-grade rosehip extracts.

Rosehip extracts market share from the animal feed application segment will exhibit over 7.5% CAGR through 2022-2030, given the rise of animal rearing and livestock production. The addition of rosehip extract as an additive is considered a cost-effective and natural pathway to effective feed development. The growing emphasis on the optimization of animal nutrition and welfare and sustainable livestock farming will thus promote the consumption of animal feed-grade rosehip extracts over the estimated timeline.

In terms of the distribution channel, the direct segment will account for a major market share over the forecast period, as a result of the substantial shift toward e-commerce during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the adoption of e-commerce websites is emerging as an effective strategy to directly cater to end-users, the sales of rosehip extract products through direct distribution channels are likely to increase over the forthcoming years.

Middle East and Africa rosehip extracts industry is slated to register over 8% CAGR through 2030. The mounting food and beverage production, rapid technological advancements, and the delivery of effective functional foods are among the key drivers for rosehip extract demand in the region. The high prevalence of osteoporosis among older adults will also boost regional industry expansion since rosehip extract is rich in copper, calcium, manganese, and phosphorus, making it beneficial for bone health.

S.A. Herbal Bioactives LLP, Kosmea, Afriplex, ParkAcre Enterprises Ltd., Spectrum Chemical, FOODCHEM, Xi'an Green Spring Technology Co., Ltd, HERBO NUTRA EXTRACT PRIVATE LIMITED, Xi'an Victar Bio-tech Corporation, Energeia Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., and Leven Rose are some of the major companies profiled in the report. These market participants are focusing on product developments, business expansions, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategies to increase their customer base and reinforce their presence in the global market.

