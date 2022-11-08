Genomics In Cancer Care Global Market to Grow by 19.72% Annually Through 2029

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Genomics In Cancer Care Market Analysis by Product, by Application, by Technology, End user and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The genomics in cancer care market size is estimated to be USD 10,354 million in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.72% during the forecast period 2022-2029. The rising demand for diagnostics and the availability of technologically improved and cost-effective diagnostic technology are some of the key drivers for the market growth. Furthermore, rising investments in the biotech and pharmaceutical industries, and increased R&D activities for the development of novel treatment treatments is expected to contribute the market growth. However, lack of skilled professional is expected to restrain the market growth.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the genomics in cancer care market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to higher level of knowledge regarding cancer genomics and a rising biotechnology industry.Some of the key players operating in the genomics in cancer care market are Illumina, Inc. (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US), and BGI (China).



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product, application, technology, and end user from 2021 to 2029.



Segmentation: Genomics in Cancer Care Market Report 2021-2029

Product (Revenue, USD Million)

Services

Instruments

Consumables

By Application (Revenue, USD Million)

Research

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery & Development

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million)

Microarray

Genome Sequencing

PCR

Nucleic Acid Extraction and Purification

By End user (Revenue, USD Million)

Research Institutes

Hospitals

Academic Institutes

By Region (Revenue, USD Million)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

GCC

Rest of MEA

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Introduction: Genomics In Cancer Care



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Environment Analysis



6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis: Genomics In Cancer Care Market



7. Market Analysis by Product



8. Market Analysis by Application



9. Market Analysis by Technology



10. Market Analysis by End user



11. Regional Market Analysis



12. North America Genomics In Cancer Care Market



13. Europe Genomics In Cancer Care Market



14. Asia Pacific Genomics In Cancer Care Market



15. Latin America Genomics In Cancer Care Market



16. MEA Genomics In Cancer Care Market



17. Competitor Analysis



18. Company Profiles



19. Conclusion & Recommendations



Companies Mentioned

Illumina Inc. (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

BGI (China).

