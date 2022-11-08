Construction Enterprise ICT Investment Global Market Trends: Increased Digitization Changing Budget Priorities Across Sector

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction Enterprise ICT Investment Market Trends by Budget Allocations (Cloud and Digital Transformation), Future Outlook, Key Business Areas and Challenges, 2022 summarizes key findings from the the publisher's ICT customer insight survey carried out in H1-2022. It reveals how the overall ICT budgets and their allocations towards various business functions and spending areas, have changed for enterprises in the food service sector in 2022 when compared to 2021.

The report also discusses the change in ICT budget allocations for digital transformation enabling technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), internet of things (IoT), automation/RPA and edge computing among enterprises in 2022 as compared to 2021. It sheds focus on the change in ICT budget allocations across 30 IT hardware, software, and service categories. The report also gives an indication of ICT opportunities in construction sector with forward-looking insights on enterprise spending priorities for over 100 ICT product and service sub-categories over next two years.



The survey report provides information and insights into ICT spending by enterprises in construction sector -

Insights of its ICT budget allocation by business function and key spending areas

Enterprise ICT budget allocations by type of ICT project

Breakdown of enterprise budget allocation change by digital transformation areas

Segment ICT budget allocation trends

Insights on ICT technology spending priorities of enterprises in construction sector

Enterprise cloud computing investment priority

Scope

According to the publisher's Information & Communication Technology (ICT) customer insight survey, the majority of enterprises in the construction sector have seen their ICT budgets increases slightly (1% to 6%)

Digital transformation leveraging disruptive technologies like AI and ML, automation/RPA, and IoT is on top of ICT investment priority charts for enterprises in the construction sector

Most enterprises have had slight increases (1% to 6%) in their software budget allocations across all software categories; however, for security, the proportion indicating significant increases (>6%) in their budget allocations is relatively high

AI platforms is predicted to be the most preferred AI software category for investment among enterprises in the construction sector in the next two years

Key Topics Covered:





Executive Summary

Key Findings

Survey Demographics

Enterprise ICT Budget Allocations - 2022 vs 2021

Key Business Areas and Business Challenges - 2022 vs 2021

Cloud & Digital Transformation Budgets - 2022 vs. 2021

Segment ICT Budget Allocations - 2022 vs 2021

Future Outlook Enterprise Technology Priorities

Appendix

