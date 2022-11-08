Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Report 2022: High Incidence & Prevalence of Dry Eye Diseases Boosting Sector

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Technology, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market size is expected to reach $348.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



As a result, the treatment must be customized to each patient by focusing on the distinct mechanisms linked to their condition, depending on the various presentations and pathophysiology. Several medical remedies and methods are either on the market or being researched for the management of DED. There is a disruption in tear production, assimilation, and drainage when the eye is unable to generate enough tears of acceptable quality.



Dry eye disease is the term for the medical illness that occurs when the eye develops an adequate volume of tears, but these tears are unable to adequately lubricate the eye, defend against infection, or monitor the eye surface's wound healing (DED). One of the most frequent issues in ophthalmology is dry eye.



Hyperemia, low tear lakes, a quick tear break-up period, and Meibomian gland illness are a few symptoms that can appear. Slit-lamp examinations with and without various stains, such as fluorescein, rose Bengal, and lissamine green, are being used to make diagnoses. The Schirmer test, tear break-up time, tear function index, and functional visual acuity are further tests.



Market Growth Factors

An Upsurge in The Number of Eye Care Facilities



Dry eye syndrome (DES) is a chronic illness caused by inadequate tear production and maintenance, which leads to a variety of symptoms that differ from person to person. The number of people with dry eyes has grown recently for a variety of causes, leading to an increase in eye care facilities. The number of specialists working in the field of eye care is steadily rising, and ophthalmologists are anticipated to continue to be in demand. Vision loss is becoming a significant public health issue as the population's demographics continue to change.



High Incidence and High Prevalence of Dry Eye Diseases



An extremely prevalent and underdiagnosed ocular condition is dry eye. It is problematic not just because of the symptoms it causes, but also because it costs a lot of money. Patients who have dry eyes experience uncomfortable symptoms of dry eye, including burning, stinging, grittiness, soft tissue sensation, tearing, ocular fatigue, and dryness, because their tear film is unstable and unable to maintain the protective qualities required for its structure and function. The prevalence of dry eye syndrome has increased in recent years; it is a prevalent ailment.



Market Restraining Factors

DED Therapy Complications and Pain



The DED is considered as an untreatable condition that needs constant care to restore and keep the ocular surface system's equilibrium. Considering that DED symptoms are usually exacerbated by diseases such as blepharitis, diabetes, thyroid problems, rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus, and Sjogren's syndrome. Patient education is an essential initial step in the efficient management of DED. Patients should be made aware by ophthalmologists that DED is a chronic illness that calls for continual care. There is a potential that problems will develop either immediately after the treatment or afterward.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Technology

Meibomian Gland Expression (MGX)

Broadband light (BBL)

Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)

Combination (MGX+IPL)

By End User

Ophthalmic Clinics

Hospitals

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Russia

Spain

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Singapore

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Brazil

Argentina

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Nigeria

Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

MiBo Medical Group

Sight Sciences, Inc.

Lumenis Ltd.

ESW Vision SAS

Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.

Alcon, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market by Technology



Chapter 4. Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market by End-use



Chapter 5. Global Dry Eye Treatment Devices Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/233wa

Attachment