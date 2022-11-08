Endeavour Silver Announces Q3 Financial Results; Earnings Conference Call at 10am PST (1pm EST) Today

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “This quarter is a continuation of our strong operational performance. With production guidance reaffirmed, and a strong fourth quarter expected, we are feeling confident about our 2022 production results. Like the rest of the industry, profit margins are under pressure. The strength of the USD is weighing on commodity prices, and inflation is increasing direct costs. We are fortunate that the elevated grade profile at Guanacevi and strong operational performance has allowed us to stay within or near our guided cost ranges on a per ounce basis.”

“We continue to focus on business improvement and cost management initiatives, while being mindful of the future. Continuing to advance the Terronera project in a deliberate and disciplined manner towards a construction decision and the completion of the Pitarrilla acquisition, are both significant developments towards the future of the Company.”

Q3 2022 Highlights

Continued Strong Production: 1,458,448 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,194 oz of gold for 2.2 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) ( 1 ) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, totaling 6.3 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Strong year to date production reinforces delivery of 2022 guidance.

1,458,448 ounces (oz) of silver and 9,194 oz of gold for 2.2 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, totaling 6.3 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2022. Strong year to date production reinforces delivery of 2022 guidance. Revenue Impacted by Withholding Metal Sales & Lower Realized Prices: Generated $40.4 million from the sale of 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold at average realized prices of $19.24 per oz silver and $1,678 per oz gold. Management continued to carry higher metal inventory totaling 1,527,549 oz silver and 3,210 oz gold of bullion inventory and 2,770 oz silver and 143 oz gold in concentrate inventory, with a market value of approximately $35 million at September 30, 2022.

Generated $40.4 million from the sale of 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold at average realized prices of $19.24 per oz silver and $1,678 per oz gold. Management continued to carry higher metal inventory totaling 1,527,549 oz silver and 3,210 oz gold of bullion inventory and 2,770 oz silver and 143 oz gold in concentrate inventory, with a market value of approximately $35 million at September 30, 2022. Operating Costs per Ounce In-Line with Guidance, Despite Industry-Wide Inflation: Cash costs ( 2 ) of $10.32 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) ( 2 ) of $20.27 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits.

Cash costs of $10.32 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $20.27 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Negative Earnings and Lower Cash Flow Due to Impacted Revenue: Net loss of $1.5 million or $0.01 loss per share. $7.3 million in cash flow from operations before working capital changes(2) and mine operating cash flow before taxes(2) of $12.3 million. The Company continued to hold significant finished goods held at costs on the balance sheet at quarter end.

Healthy Balance Sheet: Cash position of $69.2 million and $101.6 million in working capital ( 2) . Cash decreased in the quarter, as funds were spent to complete the acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project with a $35 million cash payment and early works expenditures to advance the Terronera project.





Cash position of $69.2 million and $101.6 million in working capital . Cash decreased in the quarter, as funds were spent to complete the acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project with a $35 million cash payment and early works expenditures to advance the Terronera project. Strong Liquidity Remains: While the cash balance decreased during the quarter, the realized sale of finished goods inventory, with a market value of approximately $35 million at quarter end, would imply a cash balance closer to $100 million.





While the cash balance decreased during the quarter, the realized sale of finished goods inventory, with a market value of approximately $35 million at quarter end, would imply a cash balance closer to $100 million. Advancing the Terronera Project: Work continued on predevelopment activities initiated last year including detailed engineering, critical contracts, procurement of long-lead items and road and camp construction. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. Budgeted development expenditures for 2022 are estimated to be $41.0 million.





Work continued on predevelopment activities initiated last year including detailed engineering, critical contracts, procurement of long-lead items and road and camp construction. The Company intends to make a formal construction decision subject to completion of a financing package and receipt of additional amended permits in the coming months. Budgeted development expenditures for 2022 are estimated to be $41.0 million. Completed the Acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project: The world’s largest undeveloped silver project that will form the cornerstone of the Company’s growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral (see News Release dated July 6, 2022).





The world’s largest undeveloped silver project that will form the cornerstone of the Company’s growth profile, together with Terronera and Parral (see News Release dated July 6, 2022). Divested the El Compas Property to Grupo ROSGO: Completed the sale of the property and the plant for US$5 million over five years (see News Release dated September 12, 2022).



Financial Overview (see appendix for consolidated financial statements)

Three Months Ended September 30 Q3 2022 Highlights Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Production 1,458,448 1,305,399 12% Silver ounces produced 4,132,610 3,427,223 21% 9,194 10,541 (13%) Gold ounces produced 27,178 32,816 (17%) 1,445,880 1,295,126 12% Payable silver ounces produced 4,095,696 3,394,103 21% 9,039 10,328 (12%) Payable gold ounces produced 26,705 32,177 (17%) 2,193,968 2,148,679 2% Silver equivalent ounces produced(1) 6,306,850 6,052,503 4% 10.32 8.16 27% Cash costs per silver ounce(2)(3) 10.21 9.59 6% 14.31 13.14 9% Total production costs per ounce(2)(4) 14.56 15.84 (8%) 20.27 17.46 16% All-in sustaining costs per ounce (2)(5) 20.24 20.70 (2%) 202,745 222,461 (9%) Processed tonnes 610,253 673,932 (9%) 131.61 115.57 14% Direct operating costs per tonne(2)(6) 128.99 116.14 11% 146.30 130.38 12% Direct costs per tonne(2)(6) 147.65 133.12 11% 13.12 13.98 (6%) Silver co-product cash costs(7) 14.15 15.86 (11%) 1,144 1,020 12% Gold co-product cash costs(7) 1,163 1,078 8% Financial 39.7 34.6 15% Revenue ($ millions) 128.2 116.8 10% 1,327,325 699,539 90% Silver ounces sold 3,647,987 2,443,184 49% 8,852 9,925 (11%) Gold ounces sold 27,025 30,398 (11%) 19.24 24.56 (22%) Realized silver price per ounce 22.24 26.26 (15%) 1,678 1,791 (6%) Realized gold price per ounce 1,827 1,784 2% (1.5) (4.5) (67%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (1.8) 14.4 (112%) (3.1) (1.5) 106% Adjusted net earnings (loss) (11) ($ millions) (1.1) (5.2) 78% 5.1 8.3 (38%) Mine operating earnings ($ millions) 29.9 24.1 24% 12.3 13.2 (7%) Mine operating cash flow before taxes ($ millions)(8) 47.8 43.7 9% 7.3 7.7 (4%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes(9) 31.6 21.6 46% 7.9 4.4 81% EBITDA(10) ($ millions) 29.2 44.2 (34%) 101.6 128.7 (21%) Working capital (12) ($ millions) 101.6 128.7 (21%) Shareholders (0.01) (0.03) (67%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic ($) (0.01) 0.09 (111%) 0.04 0.04 (14%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share(9) 0.17 0.13 35% 189,241,367 170,432,326 11% Weighted average shares outstanding 180,655,842 166,201,727 9%

(1) Silver equivalent (AgEq) is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.



(2) These are non-IFRS financial measures and ratios. Further details on these non-IFRS financial measures and ratios are provided at the end of this press release and in the MD&A accompanying the Company’s financial statements, which can be viewed on the Company’s website, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, net revenue, increased by 15% to $39.7 million (Q3 2021: $34.6 million).

Gross sales of $40.4 million in Q3 2022 represented a 15% increase over the $35.0 million in Q3 2021. Silver oz sold increased by 90%, due to both a 12% increase in silver production and a significantly smaller buildup of finished goods inventory during Q3, 2022 compared to Q3, 2021. There was a 22% decrease in the realized silver price resulting in a 48% increase to silver sales. Gold oz sold decreased 11% with a 6% decrease in realized gold prices resulting in a 16% decrease in gold sales. The decrease in gold sales is primarily driven by the decreased gold grades at the Bolañitos mine and the suspension of production from the El Compas mine. During the period, the Company sold 1,327,325 oz silver and 8,852 oz gold, for realized prices of $19.24 and $1,678 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 699,539 oz silver and 9,925 oz gold, for realized prices of $24.56 and $1,791 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2021. For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the realized prices of silver and gold were within 3% of the London spot prices. Silver and gold London spot prices averaged $19.23 and $1,729, respectively, during the three months ended September 30, 2022

The Company increased its finished goods silver and finished goods gold inventory to 1,530,319 oz silver and 3,353 oz gold, at September 30, 2022 compared to 1,411,764 oz silver and 3,167 oz gold at June 30, 2022. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $22.1 million at September 30, 2022, compared to $20.8 million at June 30, 2022 and $18.3 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the finished goods inventory fair market value was $34.7 million, compared to $34.5 million at June 30, 2022. Earnings and other financial metrics, including mine operating cash flow(2), operating cash flow(2) and EBITDA(2) were impacted by the withholding of sales during Q3 2022.

Cost of sales for Q3, 2022 was $34.5 million, an increase of 31% over the cost of sales of $26.3 million for Q3, 2021. The cost of sales in Q3, 2022 was impacted by increased input costs and slightly impacted by the delay in recognition of costs associated with the increase in the quantity of silver ounces in finished goods at the end of the period. Overall costs for Q3, 2022 were impacted by higher labour, power and consumables costs as the Company is experiencing significant inflationary pressures. During Q3, 2022, the Company also recorded an allowance on the valuation of warehouse inventory of $1.3 million (Q3, 2021 – Nil).

In Q3, 2022, the Company had an operating loss of $1.3 million (Q3, 2021 – operating earnings of $3.0 million) after exploration and evaluations costs of $4.0 million (Q3, 2021 – $4.7 million), general and administrative expense of $2.2 million (Q3, 2021 – expense recovery $0.5 million), and care and maintenance expense of $0.2 million (Q3, 2021 – $0.4 million). In the three months ended September 30, 2021 operating earnings included $0.7 million in severance costs related to the suspension of the operations at the El Compas mine.

The earnings before taxes for Q3, 2022 was $1.7 million (Q3, 2021 – loss $0.8 million) after finance costs of $0.3 million (Q3, 2021 – $0.2 million), a foreign exchange gain of $0.8 million (Q3, 2021 –foreign exchange loss of $1.2 million), gain on assets disposal of $2.8 million (Q3, 2021 -$Nil) and investment and other expense of $0.3 million (Q3, 2021 –$2.4 million).

The Company realized a net loss for the period of $1.5 million (Q3, 2021 –$4.5 million) after an income tax expense of $3.2 million (Q3, 2021 – $3.7 million). In Q3, 2022 earnings were impacted by a $1.1 million mark-to-market adjustment resulting in an unrealized loss on investments included in investment and other expense (Q3, 2021 - $3.0 million).

Current income tax expense increased to $1.2 million (Q3 2021 - $0.7 million) due to increased profitability impacting the income tax and special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $2.0 million is primarily due to the estimated use of loss carryforwards to reduce taxable income generated at both Guanaceví and Bolañitos (Q3 2021 – $3.0 million).

Direct operating costs(2) on a per tonne basis increased to $131.61, up 14% compared with Q3 2021 due to higher operating costs at Guanaceví and Bolañitos and a reduction in ore tonnes processed. Guanaceví and Bolañitos have seen increased labour, power and consumables costs and at Guanaceví, increased third party ore purchased and operating development have increased compared to the prior year.

Consolidated cash costs per oz(2), net of by-product credits increased 27% to $10.32 driven by increased direct costs per tonne(2) and a reduction in by-product gold sales, offset by increased ore grades. AISC(2) increased by 16% on a per oz basis compared to Q3, 2021 as a result of the increased cash costs(2) and increased allocated general and administrative costs offset by a slight reduction in sustaining capital expenditures

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.



Endnotes

1 Silver equivalent (AgEq)

AgEq is calculated using an 80:1 silver:gold ratio.

2 Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures and Ratios

Certain non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are included in this press release, including cash costs per silver ounce, total production costs per ounce, all-in costs per ounce, all-in sustaining cost (“AISC”) per ounce, direct operating costs per tonne, direct costs per tonne, silver co-product cash costs, gold co-product cash costs, realized silver price per ounce, realized gold price per ounce, adjusted net earnings (loss) adjusted net earnings (loss) per share, mine operating cash flow before taxes, working capital, operating cash flow before working capital adjustments, operating cash flow before working capital changes per share, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), adjusted EBITDA per share and sustaining and growth capital.

Please see the September 30, 2022 MD&A for explanations and discussion of these non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios. The Company believes that these measures and ratios, in addition to conventional measures and ratios prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”), provide management and investors an improved ability to evaluate the underlying performance of the Company. The non-IFRS and other non-financial measures and ratios are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures or ratios of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. These measures and ratios do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS, and therefore may not be comparable to other issuers. Certain additional disclosures for these non-IFRS measures have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the section “Non-IFRS Measures” in the September 30, 2022 MD&A available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Reconciliation of Working Capital

Expressed in thousands US dollars As at September 30, 2022 As at December 31, 2021 Current assets $139,925 $161,762 Current liabilities 38,307 40,554 Working capital $101,618 $121,208

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) and Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) Per Share



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (except for share numbers and per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($1,499) ($4,479) ($1,760) $14,426 Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - - - (16,791) Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax - - - (5,807) Gain on disposal of El Compas mine and equipment, net of tax (2,733) - (2,733) - Change in fair value of investments 1,097 2,959 3,366 2,968 Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($3,135) ($1,520) ($1,127) ($5,204) Basic weighted average share outstanding 189,241,367 170,432,326 180,655,842 166,201,727 Adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ($0.02) ($0.01) ($0.01) ($0.03)

Reconciliation of Mine Operating Cash Flow Before Taxes



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Mine operating earnings per financial statements $5,129 $8,277 $29,870 $24,146 Share-based compensation 113 105 353 334 Amortization and depletion 5,753 4,843 16,234 18,963 Write down of inventory to net realizable value $1,323 - 1,323 272 Mine operating cash flow before taxes $12,318 $13,225 $47,780 $43,715

Reconciliation of Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes and Operating Cash Flow Before Working Capital Changes Per Share



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (except for per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash from (used in) operating activities per financial statements $7,417 ($153) $10,602 $5,391 Net changes in non-cash working capital per financial statements 85 (7,808) (20,957) (16,168) Operating cash flow before working capital changes $7,332 $7,655 $31,559 $21,559 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 189,241,367 170,432,326 180,655,842 166,201,727 Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share $0.04 $0.04 $0.17 $0.13

Reconciliation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net earnings (loss) for the period per financial statements ($1,499) ($4,479) ($1,760) $14,426 Depreciation and depletion – cost of sales 5,753 4,843 16,234 18,963 Depreciation and depletion – exploration 143 87 348 238 Depreciation and depletion – general & administration 57 30 156 102 Depreciation and depletion – care & maintenance 10 21 70 25 Depreciation and depletion – inventory write down - - - 6 Finance costs 194 195 583 702 Current income tax expense 1,186 659 3,526 2,476 Deferred income tax expense 2,053 3,017 10,027 7,260 EBITDA $7,897 $4,373 $29,184 $44,198 Share based compensation 760 725 3,259 2,918 Impairment (reversal) of non-current assets, net of tax - - - (16,791) Gain on disposal of El Cubo mine and equipment, net of tax - - - (5,807) Gain on disposal of El Compas mine and equipment, net of tax (2,733) - (2,733) - Change in fair value of investments 1,097 2,959 3,366 2,968 Adjusted EBITDA $7,021 $8,057 $33,076 $27,486

Reconciliation of Cash Cost Per Silver Ounce, Total Production Costs Per Ounce, Direct Operating Costs Per Tonne, Direct Costs Per Tonne

Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $15,156 $9,354 $24,510 $9,299 $6,692 $2,648 $18,639 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 744 744 - 350 42 392 Opening finished goods (16,164) (681) (16,845) (6,985) (408) (1,145) (8,538) Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - - - Closing finished goods 18,080 195 18,275 12,910 2,306 - 15,216 Direct operating costs 17,072 9,612 26,684 15,224 8,940 1,545 25,709 Royalties 2,762 59 2,821 2,595 48 55 2,698 Special mining duty (1) 241 (85) 156 801 (203) - 598 Direct costs 20,075 9,586 29,661 18,620 8,785 1,600 29,005 By-product gold sales (5,237) (9,615) (14,852) (7,673) (7,827) (2,274) (17,774) Opening gold inventory fair market value 4,662 1,061 5,723 3,349 633 1,038 5,020 Closing gold inventory fair market value (5,368) (240) (5,608) (2,127) (3,560) - (5,687) Cash costs net of by-product 14,132 792 14,924 12,169 (1,969) 364 10,564 Amortization and depletion 3,119 2,634 5,753 1,683 3,071 89 4,843 Share-based compensation 56 57 113 44 45 16 105 Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (3,733) (199) (3,932) (1,333) (220) (30) (1,583) NRV depreciation cost adjustment - - - - - - - Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 3,776 60 3,836 1,920 1,171 - 3,091 Total production costs $17,350 $3,344 $20,694 $14,483 $2,098 $439 $17,020





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 97,728 105,017 202,745 105,496 107,752 9,213 222,461 Payable silver ounces 1,328,193 117,687 1,445,880 1,170,645 117,078 7,403 1,295,126 Cash costs per silver ounce $10.64 $6.73 $10.32 $10.40 ($16.82) $49.17 $8.16 Total production costs per ounce $13.06 $28.41 $14.31 $12.37 $17.92 $59.30 $13.14 Direct operating costs per tonne $174.69 $91.53 $131.61 $144.31 $82.97 $167.70 $115.57 Direct costs per tonne $205.42 $91.28 $146.30 $176.50 $81.53 $173.67 $130.38





Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $40,837 $30,222 $71,059 $33,072 $21,567 $8,951 $63,590 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 2,335 2,335 - 1,353 248 1,601 Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401) Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266 Closing finished goods 18,080 195 18,275 12,910 2,306 - 15,216 Direct operating costs 48,824 29,895 78,719 44,473 24,976 8,823 78,272 Royalties 9,124 208 9,332 8,966 186 346 9,498 Special mining duty (1) 1,767 286 2,053 1,742 205 - 1,947 Direct costs 59,715 30,389 90,104 55,181 25,367 9,169 89,717 By-product gold sales (15,978) (33,405) (49,383) (15,346) (30,265) (8,626) (54,237) Opening gold inventory fair market value 1,900 4,784 6,684 735 746 1,283 2,764 Closing gold inventory fair market value (5,368) (240) (5,608) (2,127) (3,560) - (5,687) Cash costs net of by-product 40,269 1,528 41,797 38,443 (7,712) 1,826 32,557 Amortization and depletion 7,969 8,265 16,234 5,763 10,664 2,536 18,963 Share-based compensation 176 177 353 137 136 61 334 Opening finished goods depreciation and depletion (1,965) (635) (2,600) (271) (104) (804) (1,179) NRV depreciation and depletion cost adjustment - - - - - 6 6 Closing finished goods depreciation and depletion 3,776 60 3,836 1,920 1,171 - 3,091 Total production costs $50,225 $9,395 $59,620 $45,992 $4,155 $3,625 $53,772





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 292,998 317,255 610,253 306,021 313,356 54,555 673,932 Payable silver ounces 3,649,209 446,487 4,095,696 3,022,531 328,522 43,050 3,394,103 Cash costs per silver ounce $11.03 $3.42 $10.21 $12.72 ($23.47) $42.42 $9.59 Total production costs per ounce $13.76 $21.04 $14.56 $15.22 $12.65 $84.20 $15.84 Direct operating costs per tonne $166.64 $94.23 $128.99 $145.33 $79.70 $161.73 $116.14 Direct costs per tonne $203.81 $95.79 $147.65 $180.32 $80.95 $168.07 $133.12





Expressed in thousands US dollars September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Closing finished goods 18,080 195 18,275 12,910 2,306 - 15,216 Closing finished goods depletion 3,776 60 3,836 1,920 1,171 - 3,091 Finished goods inventory $21,856 $255 $22,111 $14,830 $3,477 $0 $18,307

Reconciliation of All-In Costs Per Ounce and AISC per ounce



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Cash costs net of by-product $14,132 $792 $14,924 $12,169 ($1,969) $364 $10,564 Operations share-based compensation 56 57 113 44 45 16 105 Corporate general and administrative 1,200 414 1,614 (781) (389) (79) (1,249) Corporate share-based compensation 405 125 530 436 216 44 697 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 64 52 116 13 11 2 26 Mine site expensed exploration 316 305 621 366 229 3 598 Intangible payments - - - 61 30 6 97 Equipment loan payments 245 489 734 245 501 - 746 Capital expenditures sustaining 7,212 3,439 10,651 6,322 4,706 - 11,028 All-In-Sustaining Costs $23,629 $5,674 $29,303 $18,875 $3,381 $357 $22,612 Growth exploration and evaluation 3,142 4,053 Growth capital expenditures 6,240 2,303 All-In-Costs $38,685 $28,968





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 97,728 105,017 202,745 105,496 107,752 9,213 222,461 Payable silver ounces 1,328,193 117,687 1,445,880 1,170,645 117,078 7,403 1,295,126 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 1,623,550 570,418 2,193,968 1,462,568 621,083 65,028 2,148,679 Sustaining cost per ounce $17.79 $48.21 $20.27 $16.12 $28.88 $48.16 $17.46 All-In-costs per ounce $26.76 $22.37 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Cash costs net of by-product $40,269 $1,528 $41,797 $38,443 ($7,712) $1,826 $32,557 Operations share-based compensation 176 177 353 137 136 61 334 Corporate general and administrative 3,668 1,445 5,113 3,026 1,504 307 4,837 Corporate share-based compensation 1,849 728 2,577 1,473 732 149 2,355 Reclamation - amortization/accretion 198 158 356 38 33 7 78 Mine site expensed exploration 1,028 863 1,891 1,360 768 198 2,326 Intangible payments 29 12 41 178 88 18 284 Equipment loan payments 736 1,466 2,202 853 1,593 - 2,446 Capital expenditures sustaining 19,908 8,653 28,561 14,222 10,806 - 25,028 All-In-Sustaining Costs $67,861 $15,030 $82,891 $59,730 $7,949 $2,567 $70,245 Growth exploration and evaluation 8,456 11,023 Growth capital expenditures 16,778 3,737 All-In-Costs $108,125 $85,005 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Throughput tonnes 292,998 317,255 610,253 306,021 313,356 54,555 673,932 Payable silver ounces 3,649,209 446,487 4,095,696 3,022,531 328,522 43,050 3,394,103 Silver equivalent production (ounces) 4,524,110 1,782,740 6,306,850 3,786,186 1,882,154 384,163 6,052,503 Sustaining cost per ounce $18.60 $33.66 $20.24 $19.76 $24.20 $59.62 $20.70 All-In-costs per ounce $26.40 $25.04

Reconciliation of Sustaining Capital and Growth Capital



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Capital expenditures sustaining $10,651 $11,028 $28,561 $25,028 Growth capital expenditures 6,240 2,303 16,778 3,737 Acquisition capital expenditures 35,998 10,042 35,998 10,042 Property, plant and equipment expenditures per Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows $52,889 $23,373 $81,337 $38,807

Reconciliation of Silver Co-Product Cash Costs and Gold Co-Product Cash Costs



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $15,156 $9,354 $24,510 $9,299 $6,692 $2,648 $18,639 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - 744 744 - 350 42 392 Royalties 2,762 59 2,821 2,595 48 55 2,698 Special mining duty (1) 241 (85) 156 801 (203) - 598 Opening finished goods (16,164) (681) (16,845) (6,985) (408) (1,145) (8,538) Closing finished goods 18,080 195 18,275 12,910 2,306 - 15,216 Direct costs $20,075 $9,586 $29,661 $18,620 $8,785 $1,600 $29,005 Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Silver production (ounces) 1,332,190 126,258 1,458,448 1,174,168 123,883 7,348 1,305,399 Average realized silver price ($) 19.24 19.24 19.24 24.56 24.56 24.56 24.56 Silver value ($) 25,634,615 2,429,515 28,064,129 28,837,566 3,042,566 180,467 32,060,599 Gold production (ounces) 3,642 5,552 9,194 3,605 6,215 721 10,541 Average realized gold price ($) 1,678 1,678 1,678 1,791 1,791 1,791 1,791 Gold value ($) 6,110,595 9,315,217 15,425,812 6,456,555 11,131,065 1,291,311 18,878,931 Total metal value ($) 31,745,209 11,744,732 43,489,941 35,294,121 14,173,631 1,471,778 50,939,530 Pro-rated silver costs (%) 81% 21% 65% 82% 21% 12% 63% Pro-rated gold costs (%) 19% 79% 35% 18% 79% 88% 37% Pro-rated silver costs ($) 16,211 1,983 19,140 15,214 1,886 196 18,255 Pro-rated gold costs ($) 3,864 7,603 10,521 3,406 6,899 1,404 10,750 Silver co-product cash costs ($) 12.17 15.71 13.12 12.96 15.22 26.70 13.98 Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,061 1,369 1,144 945 1,110 1,947 1,020 Expressed in thousands US dollars Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Direct production costs per financial statements $40,837 $30,222 $71,059 $33,072 $21,567 $8,951 $63,590 Smelting and refining costs included in net revenue - $2,335 $2,335 - 1,353 248 1,601 Royalties 9,124 208 9,332 8,966 186 346 9,498 Special mining duty (1) 1,767 286 2,053 1,742 205 - 1,947 Opening finished goods (10,093) (2,857) (12,950) (1,509) (250) (642) (2,401) Finished goods NRV adjustment - - - - - 266 266 Closing finished goods 18,080 195 18,275 12,910 2,306 - 15,216 Direct costs 59,715 30,389 90,104 55,181 25,367 9,169 89,717 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 Guanaceví Bolañitos Total Guanaceví Bolañitos El Compas Total Silver production (ounces) 3,660,190 472,420 4,132,610 3,031,626 350,154 45,443 3,427,223 Average realized silver price ($) 22.24 22.24 22.24 26.26 26.26 26.26 26.26 Silver value ($) 81,394,367 10,505,555 91,899,922 79,610,499 9,195,044 1,193,333 89,998,876 Gold production (ounces) 10,799 16,379 27,178 9,432 19,150 4,234 32,816 Average realized gold price ($) 1,827 1,827 1,827 1,784 1,784 1,784 1,784 Gold value ($) 19,733,100 29,929,479 49,662,578 16,826,688 34,163,600 7,553,456 58,543,744 Total metal value ($) 101,127,467 40,435,033 141,562,500 96,437,187 43,358,644 8,746,789 148,542,620 Pro-rated silver costs (%) 80% 26% 65% 83% 21% 14% 61% Pro-rated gold costs (%) 20% 74% 35% 17% 79% 86% 39% Pro-rated silver costs ($) 48,063 7,895 58,494 45,553 5,380 1,251 54,358 Pro-rated gold costs ($) 11,652 22,494 31,610 9,628 19,987 7,918 35,359 Silver co-product cash costs ($) 13.13 16.71 14.15 15.03 15.36 27.53 15.86 Gold co-product cash costs ($) 1,079 1,373 1,163 1,021 1,044 1,870 1,078

Reconciliation of Realized Silver Price Per Ounce and Realized Gold Price Per Ounce



Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross silver sales $25,541 $17,180 $81,123 $64,167 Silver ounces sold 1,327,325 699,539 3,647,987 2,443,184 Realized silver price per ounces $19.24 $24.56 $22.24 $26.26 Expressed in thousands US dollars Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross gold sales $14,852 $17,774 $49,383 $54,237 Gold ounces sold 8,852 9,925 27,025 30,398 Realized gold price per ounces $1,678 $1,791 $1,827 $1,784





Appendix

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE EARNINGS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except for shares and per share amounts)

Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue $ 39,649 $ 34,562 $ 128,171 $ 116,803 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 24,510 18,639 71,059 63,590 Royalties 2,821 2,698 9,332 9,498 Share-based payments 113 105 353 334 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 5,753 4,843 16,234 18,963 Write down of inventory to net realizable value 1,323 - 1,323 272 34,520 26,285 98,301 92,657 Mine operating earnings 5,129 8,277 29,870 24,146 Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 4,023 4,660 11,023 13,815 General and administrative 2,201 (522 ) 7,846 7,294 Care and maintenance costs 203 364 582 940 Severance costs - 737 - 737 Impairment (reversal of impairment) of non-current assets, net - - - (16,791 ) Write off of exploration properties - - 500 - 6,427 5,239 19,951 5,995 Operating earnings (loss) (1,298 ) 3,038 9,919 18,151 Finance costs 311 195 945 702 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange gain (loss) 841 (1,184 ) 1,363 (1,219 ) Gain on asset disposal 2,780 - 2,780 5,841 Investment and other (272 ) (2,462 ) (1,324 ) 2,091 3,349 (3,646 ) 2,819 6,713 Earnings (loss) before income taxes 1,740 (803 ) 11,793 24,162 Income tax expense: Current income tax expense 1,186 659 3,526 2,476 Deferred income tax expense 2,053 3,017 10,027 7,260 3,239 3,676 13,553 9,736 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period $ (1,499 ) $ (4,479 ) $ (1,760 ) $ 14,426 Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings $ (0.01 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (0.01 ) $ 0.09 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 189,241,367 170,432,326 180,655,842 166,201,727 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 189,241,367 170,432,326 180,655,842 169,628,783

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 69,193 $ 103,303 Other investments 8,146 11,200 Accounts and other receivable 11,301 14,462 Income tax receivable 2,474 177 Inventories 36,528 27,485 Prepaid expenses 11,369 5,135 Loans receivable 914 - Total current assets 139,925 161,762 Non-current deposits 565 599 Non-current income tax receivable 3,570 3,570 Non-current other investments 1,993 - Non-current IVA receivable 7,507 4,256 Non-current loans receivable 2,718 - Deferred income tax asset - 936 Intangible assets - 40 Right-of-use leased assets 563 664 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 215,863 122,197 Total assets $ 372,704 $ 294,024 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 27,740 $ 31,991 Income taxes payable 4,631 4,228 Loans payable 5,791 4,128 Lease liabilities 145 207 Total current liabilities 38,307 40,554 Loans payable 8,242 6,366 Lease liabilities 680 794 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,592 7,397 Deferred income tax liability 10,597 1,506 Total liabilities 65,418 56,617 Shareholders' equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued, issuable and outstanding 189,989,563 shares (Dec 31, 2021 - 170,537,307 shares) 657,833 585,406 Contributed surplus 5,543 6,331 Retained earnings (deficit) (356,090 ) (354,330 ) Total shareholders' equity 307,286 237,407 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 372,704 $ 294,024

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited – prepared by management)

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)