Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market to Grow at CAGR of 5.8% through 2030: The Brainy Insights

Newark, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Brainy Insights, the non-alcoholic drinks market is growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022-2030. The changing consumer trends and increasing health consciousness is driving the demand for the non-alcoholic drinks market. The focus of millennials and Gen Z has been shifting to non-alcoholic drinks as most consumers are trying to cut alcohol due to its negative impact on the mind & body in the long run.



The demand for natural, organic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and no-sugar drinks has been on the rise in the category including juice, RTD coffee & tea, and non-alcoholic beer. This propelled product innovation in all these product segments. Furthermore, increasing demand for vitamins & mineral enriched bottled water is likely to boost market growth during the forecasting period.



RTD tea and coffee drinks are witnessing several product launches & innovations. For instance, in July 2022 Dilmah launched RTD bottled iced tea in Malaysia. It is made from Ceylon leaves & honey with no added preservatives. Moreover, the tea is rich in antioxidants and contains low calories, and is targeted at health-conscious consumers.



The increasing online shopping among consumers due to easy browsing of various products in the comfort of home, hassle-free home delivery & exchange, multiple payment modes & discount offers is expected to increase the purchase of non-alcoholic drinks through e-commerce websites both D2C and third-party platforms like Amazon, Nature’s Basket, Carrefour, Lazada, and others.

The non-alcoholic drinks market is a mature market with many multinational players, however, consumer trends for a healthier version of beverages have been shaping the growth of this market. Thus, manufacturers are launching various product variants to fulfill the changing consumer needs. For instance, in August 2022, ió fibrewater introduced prebiotic-infused water in the UK. The water has been developed to provide 20% of the daily recommended dietary fibers intake.



Key Players



1. The Coca Cola Company

2. Nestlé

3. Starbucks

4. PepsiCo

5. SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED

6. Unilever

7. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

8. Capri Sun AG

9. Cott Corporation

10. Danone

11. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

12. Ocean Spray

13. National Beverage Corp.

14. Gerolsteiner Brunnen GmbH & Co. KG

Market Segmentation

• Product Insights



o Bottled Water

o Carbonated Soft Drinks

o RTD Tea & Coffee

o Juices

o Others



• Distribution Channel Insights



o Retail

o Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

o Online

o Others

o Food Service



Regional Insights



o North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

o Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Central & South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Middle East & Africa

o South Africa

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

