North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market to Swell by 7.8% Yearly Through 2028

The North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market would witness market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



The North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market would witness market growth of 7.8% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).



Initial toxicity testing frequently employs computer simulations (in silico) to forecast toxicokinetic routes or to forecast probable exposure spots by simulating weather patterns and water currents to identify the most vulnerable species or geographical areas. Microtox assays are another less time-consuming and more frequent test that monitors the development and production of bacteria.



This can be modified to measure photosynthesis rates and plant growth when exposed. Preclinical safety testing outsourcing or internal testing is a complex and multi-factor decision. Large firms could have the knowledge to carry out the necessary testing, but they don't have the resources. On the other hand, lab testing partners could offer priceless expertise and regulatory knowledge that speed up testing.



One of the most important factors that manufacturers must take into account is whether the testing-generated data will be thorough and reliable enough to satisfy regulators' requirements and result in a successful submission. Certain other factors that propel the trend of outsourcing toxicity testing are the lack of testing machines or cost constraints.



Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By End Use

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

By Method

In Vitro

In Vivo

By GLP

GLP

Non-GLP

By Country

US

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Key Market Players

List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific Group

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd.

SGS S.A.

Intertek Group PLC

Catalent, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

ICON PLC

Medpace Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by End Use



Chapter 4. North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by Method



Chapter 5. North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by GLP



Chapter 6. North America Toxicity Testing Outsourcing Market by Country



Chapter 7. Company Profiles



