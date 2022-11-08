Party City Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Business Outlook

Total Net Sales of $502.2 million down 1.6% versus last year; Comparable Sales decreased 3.2% versus prior year and increased 11.2% versus 2019

October Retail sales of $390.5 million; Comparable Sales approximately flat versus 2021

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Party City Holdco Inc. (the “Company” or “PRTY”; NYSE:PRTY) today announced financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Brad Weston, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We delivered third quarter results that were broadly in line with our expectations against a macro backdrop that has our core customer facing significant inflationary pressures. Despite the transitory cost headwinds that continue to pressure our bottom line, our transformation work is driving improved results versus the pre-pandemic period as we make progress against our product, inventory management, supply chain, and IT systems and infrastructure initiatives.”



Mr. Weston added, “While our overall enterprise-wide Halloween sales results were up year over year, they came in at the lower end of our expectations as macro pressures impacted customers’ ability and willingness to increase spend on Halloween celebrations. Looking ahead, we anticipate the current macro backdrop to persist and are taking action to best position the business in this environment and for the longer term. We will continue on the path of progressing our transformation strategy but will be addressing structural cost opportunities and increasing operating efficiencies given the challenging environment. We are focused on $30 million of savings, with work already underway to deliver this target in 2023, including a corporate workforce reduction of 19% through a combination of position eliminations and not backfilling a significant number of open positions. We regret the impact on our employees who are affected. Importantly, our execution of these initiatives is deliberate and thoughtful to ensure we make progress toward our profitability targets without compromising our long-term growth potential."



Third Quarter Summary:

Total net sales were $502.2 million, a decrease of 1.6% compared to the third quarter 2021 primarily driven by the cycling of strong sales performance from 2021, in addition to the continued impact of inflationary pressures on customer demand.

Total retail sales decreased 1.0% versus third quarter 2021 primarily driven by lower sales of core product in everyday categories and the lapping of strong prior year retail results as well as the impact on demand from the current inflationary environment; partially offset by solid performance in seasonal categories.

The total number of corporate Party City stores was 761 as of September 30, 2022 compared to 754 in the prior year period.

Brand comparable sales decreased 3.2% in the 13 weeks ended October 1, 2022 versus the 13 weeks ended October 2, 2021, and increased 11.2% versus the 13 weeks ended September 28, 2019.

Net third-party wholesale sales decreased 3.6% compared to the third quarter of 2021 principally due to a reduction in demand at Anagram, the company’s balloon manufacturing division, as a result of a helium shortage at certain retailers.

Total gross profit margin decreased 440 basis points to 31.6% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, gross profit margin decreased approximately 420 basis points to 32.0% of net sales (“Adjusted total gross profit margin”). a The decrease in both cases was primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, helium and labor.

The decrease in both cases was primarily driven by higher input costs from supply chain, raw materials, sourced merchandise, helium and labor. Selling, general and administrative expenses totaled $179.0 million or $15.4 million higher than the third quarter of 2021, or 35.6% of net sales. Excluding certain items not indicative of core operating performance, expenses totaled $173.9 million*, or 34.6% of net sales (“Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses”), a 370-basis point increase versus prior-year period. The increase in both cases was due to higher store labor and technology costs.

Interest expense was $26.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared to $23.9 million during the third quarter of 2021. The increase is driven by higher amounts of net debt outstanding and higher interest rates versus prior-year period.

Reported GAAP net loss was $373.0 million, or $3.29 per diluted share, which includes the reversal of a $174 million tax benefit recorded in the 2nd quarter due to timing and a pre-tax Goodwill impairment charge of $133 million.

Adjusted net loss (“adjusted net income (loss)”) was $157.2 million*, or an Adjusted net loss per diluted share (“Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share”) of $1.39*, compared to Adjusted Net Income of $2.9 million*, or Adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.02*, in the third quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA was $2.4 million*, a decrease of $40 million versus $42.4 million* during the third quarter of 2021.

* - Denotes non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and Appendix A for the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

Fiscal October 2022 Update:

For fiscal October 2022 (for the Company’s retail segment, fiscal October 2022 consisted of the five-week period ended November 5, 2022), the Company reported total revenue of $419.4 million, or 1.1% above the same period of last year. Total Retail revenue increased approximately 3.9%. Brand comparable sales were approximately flat, down -0.1%, driven by strength in Halloween sales, offset by a decline in core non-seasonal categories. During the month of October 2022, the Company operated 761 total Party City locations vs 754 in the prior year period, and 149 temporary Halloween City stores, compared to 90 in 2021.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights:

As of the end of the third quarter 2022, the Company had total liquidity of $121.5 million consisting of the following:

Party City Credit

Group Anagram Holdings,

LLC PCHI Consolidated (in Thousands) September 30,

2022 Cash $ 27,834 $ 1,976 $ 29,810 ABL Availability: Borrowing Base 562,111 14,427 576,538 Less: Letters of Credit Outstanding 39,820 — 39,820 Less: Borrowings under the ABL Facility 444,990 — 444,990 Total ABL Availability 77,301 14,427 91,728 Total Liquidity $ 105,135 $ 16,403 $ 121,538

The weighted average interest rate for Borrowings under the ABL Facility was 4.76% at September 30, 2022.

The following table reflects both principal amounts as well as net carrying amounts of debt across the Company’s debt instruments:

Party City

Credit Group Anagram

Holdings, LLC PCHI

Consolidated September 30,

2022 (in Thousands) Principal

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Net Carrying

Amount Loans and notes payable* 446,140 442,855 — 442,855 8.75% Senior Secured First Lien Notes – due 2026 750,000 735,588 — 735,588 6.125% Senior Notes – due 2023 22,924 22,876 — 22,876 6.625% Senior Notes – due 2026 92,254 91,699 — 91,699 First Lien Party City Notes – due 2025 161,669 188,920 — 188,920 First Lien Anagram Notes – due 2025 118,699 — 147,987 147,987 Second Lien Anagram Notes – due 2026 93,613 — 142,779 142,779 Finance lease obligations 11,724 11,724 — 11,724 Total debt 1,697,023 1,493,662 290,766 1,784,428 Less: Cash (29,810 ) (27,834 ) (1,976 ) (29,810 ) Total debt net of cash $ 1,667,213 $ 1,465,828 $ 288,790 $ 1,754,618

*Balance consists of ABL Facility.

Net cash used in operating activities in the first nine months of 2022 was $286.4 million, compared to net cash used in operating activities of $73.6 million in the prior year period. The increase in cash used in operating activities is primarily attributable to increased inventory purchases due to timing of product receipts and higher costs due to freight and raw materials inflation, partially offset by timing of payments related to accounts payable and accrued expenses and lower lease payments as the prior year reflected payment of COVID deferrals.

2022 Outlook:

The Company is providing the following updated outlook for full year 2022, which takes into account third quarter results that were broadly in line with our expectations, October results, including Halloween performance, which while positive, were at the lower end of our expectations, and factors in our belief that inflationary headwinds will continue to persist through the balance of the year:

Net sales of $2.140 billion to $2.190 billion or a change of approximately -1% to 1% versus 2021

Brand comp sales decrease of approximately -3% to -1%

GAAP net loss of approximately $199 million to $184 million

Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $130 million* to $150 million*

80 to 85 new Next Generation stores, with a combination of new openings and remodels

Capital Expenditures of approximately $90 to $100 million or $60 to $70 million net of tenant improvement allowances

* - Denotes non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Information” below and Appendix A for the reconciliation of this non-GAAP measure to the most comparable GAAP measure.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data, unaudited)

September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 29,810 $ 47,914 $ 60,740 Accounts receivable, net 106,052 93,301 100,946 Inventories, net 745,697 443,295 520,046 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 59,248 57,656 85,004 Income tax receivable 1,109 56,317 56,361 Total current assets 941,916 698,483 823,097 Property, plant and equipment, net 251,318 221,870 213,959 Operating lease asset 713,434 693,875 700,668 Goodwill 530,643 664,296 662,163 Trade names 383,749 383,737 383,733 Other intangible assets, net 19,524 23,687 25,821 Other assets, net 28,664 25,952 27,385 Total assets $ 2,869,248 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,836,826 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ (DEFICIT) EQUITY Current liabilities: Loans and notes payable $ 442,855 $ 84,181 $ 187,084 Accounts payable 208,416 161,736 167,445 Accrued expenses 175,275 195,531 178,155 Current portion of operating lease liability 100,274 116,437 131,653 Income taxes payable 1,006 10,801 — Current portion of long-term obligations 23,388 1,373 1,297 Total current liabilities 951,214 570,059 665,634 Long-term obligations, excluding current portion 1,318,185 1,351,189 1,350,886 Long-term portion of operating lease liability 699,933 655,875 639,560 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 31,486 29,195 43,537 Other long-term liabilities 22,142 22,868 34,718 Total liabilities 3,022,960 2,629,186 2,734,335 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Common stock (113,316,286, 112,170,944 and 112,194,330 shares outstanding and 126,050,880, 124,157,500 and 123,816,514 shares issued at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively) 1,384 1,384 1,384 Additional paid-in capital 988,197 982,307 980,399 Accumulated deficit (809,693 ) (571,985 ) (552,445 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 790 3,541 3,128 Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ equity before common stock held in

treasury 180,678 415,247 432,466 Less: Common stock held in treasury, at cost (12,734,594, 11,986,556 and 11,622,184 shares at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021, and September 30, 2021, respectively) (334,390 ) (332,533 ) (329,975 ) Total Party City Holdco Inc. stockholders’ (deficit) equity (153,712 ) 82,714 102,491 Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity (153,712 ) 82,714 102,491 Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity $ 2,869,248 $ 2,711,900 $ 2,836,826

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(In thousands, except share and per share data, unaudited)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 502,191 $ 510,199 $ 1,462,616 $ 1,472,752 Cost of sales 343,743 326,501 988,188 919,596 Gross profit 158,448 183,698 474,428 553,156 Selling, general and administrative expenses** 178,976 163,644 504,342 468,001 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — — — 3,211 Goodwill impairment 133,000 — 133,000 — (Loss) Income from operations (153,528 ) 20,054 (162,914 ) 81,944 Interest expense, net 26,926 23,899 74,505 64,229 Other (income), net (2,333 ) (1,444 ) (4,336 ) (2,317 ) (Loss) income before income taxes (178,121 ) (2,401 ) (233,083 ) 20,032 Income tax expense 194,871 388 4,625 7,128 Net (loss) income (372,992 ) (2,789 ) (237,708 ) 12,904 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — — — (54 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (372,992 ) $ (2,789 ) $ (237,708 ) $ 12,958 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. – Basic $ (3.29 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (2.11 ) $ 0.12 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. – Diluted $ (3.29 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (2.11 ) $ 0.11 Weighted-average number of common shares – Basic 113,214,670 112,037,224 112,751,523 111,431,623 Weighted-average number of common shares – Diluted 113,214,670 112,037,224 112,751,523 115,822,121 Dividends declared per share $ — $ — $ — $ — Comprehensive (loss) income $ (375,343 ) $ (5,753 ) $ (240,453 ) $ 45,989 Less: Comprehensive (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests — (24 ) — (54 ) Comprehensive (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (375,343 ) $ (5,729 ) $ (240,453 ) $ 46,043 ** Consists of wholesale selling expenses, retail operating expenses, art and development costs and general and administrative expenses, which were reported separately in the prior year. 2022 amounts include long-lived asset impairment charges.

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands, unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (237,708 ) $ 12,904 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization expense 46,812 50,293 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issuance discounts 3,969 3,257 Provision for doubtful accounts 282 1,610 Deferred income tax expense 2,288 9,116 Change in operating lease liability/asset 1,729 (58,875 ) Undistributed income in equity method investments (2,354 ) (820 ) Loss on disposal of assets 201 2,796 Loss on disposal of assets in international operations — 3,211 Long-lived assets impairment 10,408 — Goodwill impairment 133,000 — Stock-based compensation** 5,884 4,830 Gain on debt refinancing — (1,105 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Increase in accounts receivable (13,250 ) (17,339 ) Increase in inventories (304,030 ) (109,227 ) Increase in prepaid expenses and other current assets 52,878 (49,570 ) Increase in accounts payable, accrued expenses and income taxes payable 13,490 75,368 Net cash (used in) operating activities (286,401 ) (73,551 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Cash paid in connection with acquisitions, net of cash acquired (157 ) (4,405 ) Capital expenditures (75,985 ) (49,211 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment 1,626 3 Proceeds from sale of international operations, net of cash disposed — 20,556 Net cash (used in) investing activities (74,516 ) (33,057 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Repayment of loans, notes payable and long-term obligations (42,829 ) (844,952 ) Proceeds from loans, notes payable and long-term obligations 390,505 882,500 Treasury stock purchases (1,857 ) (2,793 ) Exercise of stock options — 3,621 Debt issuance costs (2,868 ) (21,437 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 342,951 16,939 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (138 ) 100 Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (18,104 ) (89,569 ) Change in cash classified within current assets held for sale — 31,628 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period* 48,914 119,681 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period* $ 30,810 $ 61,740 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest expense $ 86,698 $ 56,748 Cash (received) paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ (42,177 ) $ 5,303 *Includes $1,000 of restricted cash at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. The Company records restricted cash in Other assets, net as presented in the consolidated balance sheets at September 30, 2022, December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021. ** Stock-based compensation consists of stock-option expense – time-based, restricted stock units – time-based, restricted stock units – performance-based and directors – non-cash compensation, which were shown separately in prior years.

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables below provide a reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit margin to Total Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net sales $ 502,191 $ 510,199 $ 1,462,616 $ 1,472,752 Net income $ (372,992 ) $ (2,789 ) $ (237,708 ) $ 12,958 Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,356 $ 42,367 $ 51,587 $ 155,523 Net income margin -74.3 % -0.5 % -16.3 % 0.9 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 0.5 % 8.3 % 3.5 % 10.6 %

The following is a reconciliation of gross profit margin to Total Adjusted Gross Profit Margin for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) $ $ $ $ Net sales $ 502,191 $ 510,199 $ 1,462,616 1,472,752 Cost of sales 343,743 326,501 988,188 919,596 Gross profit $ 158,448 $ 183,698 $ 474,428 $ 553,156 Total gross profit margin 31.6 % 36.0 % 32.4 % 37.6 % Gross profit $ 158,448 $ 183,698 $ 474,428 $ 553,156 Add: Deferred rent 2,373 945 6,569 945 Adjusted gross profit $ 160,821 $ 184,643 $ 480,997 $ 554,101 Total adjusted gross profit margin 32.0 % 36.2 % 32.9 % 37.6 %

The following is a reconciliation of selling, general, and administrative expenses to Adjusted selling, general, and administrative Expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues $ % of

Revenues Selling, general and administrative expenses 178,976 35.6 % 163,644 32.1 % 504,342 34.5 % 468,001 31.8 % Stock-based compensation - employee 1,917 0.4 % 1,892 0.4 % 5,847 0.4 % 4,854 0.3 % Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 281 0.1 % — 0.0 % 994 0.1 % 2,620 0.2 % Long-lived assets impairment (b) 425 0.1 % — 0.0 % 10,408 0.7 % — 0.0 % Deferred rent (c) 863 0.2 % (41 ) 0.0 % 3,047 0.2 % 1,087 0.1 % COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d) — 0.0 % — 0.0 % — 0.0 % 1,270 0.1 % Closed store expense (e) 745 0.1 % 603 0.1 % 3,454 0.2 % 3,739 0.3 % Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment — 0.0 % 2,687 0.5 % — 0.0 % 2,798 0.2 % Merchandise transformation, relocation payroll 216 0.0 % 860 0.2 % 1,474 0.1 % 2,981 0.2 % Corporate reorganization consulting 604 0.1 % — 0.0 % 1,808 0.1 % — 0.0 % One-time legal settlement — 0.0 % — 0.0 % 384 0.0 % — 0.0 % Adjusted selling, general and administrative expenses 173,925 34.6 % 157,643 30.9 % 476,926 32.6 % 448,652 30.4 %



The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted net loss (income) and of net (loss) income per common share – diluted to Adjusted net (loss) income per common share – diluted for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (372,992 ) $ (2,789 ) $ (237,708 ) $ 12,958 Income tax expense 194,871 388 4,625 7,128 (Loss) income before income taxes $ (178,121 ) $ (2,401 ) $ (233,083 ) $ 20,086 Intangible asset amortization 1,527 2,177 4,599 7,008 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original

issuance discounts 1,403 1,320 3,969 3,257 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 284 — 994 1,967 COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d) — — — 1,270 Long-lived assets impairment (b) 425 — 10,408 — Goodwill impairment (f) 133,000 — 133,000 — Non-recurring legal settlements/costs — — 384 — Stock option expense 49 93 217 310 Loss on sale of assets — 2,642 — 2,642 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 686 930 1,999 2,901 Loss on sale of business — — — 3,211 Adjusted net (loss) income before income taxes (40,747 ) 4,761 (77,513 ) 42,652 Adjusted income tax expense (g) 116,426 1,902 92,553 11,966 Adjusted net (loss) income $ (157,173 ) $ 2,859 $ (170,066 ) $ 30,686 Net (loss) income per share attributable to common

shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. - Diluted $ (3.29 ) $ (0.02 ) $ (2.11 ) $ 0.11 Adjustments per common share - diluted: Income tax expense 1.72 - 0.04 0.06 (Loss) income before income taxes (1.57 ) (0.02 ) (2.07 ) 0.17 Intangible asset amortization 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.07 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original

issuance discounts 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.03 Other restructuring, retention and severance - - 0.01 0.02 COVID sanitation and cleaning expense - - - 0.02 Long-lived assets impairment - - 0.09 - Goodwill impairment 1.18 - 1.18 - Loss on sale of assets - 0.02 - 0.02 Restricted stock unit and restricted cash awards expense – performance-based 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 Adjusted net (loss) income before income taxes (0.36 ) 0.04 (0.69 ) 0.37 Adjusted income tax expense 1.03 0.02 0.82 0.10 Adjusted net (loss) income per common share – diluted $ (1.39 ) $ 0.02 $ (1.51 ) $ 0.27 Weighted-average number of common shares – diluted 113,214,670 116,467,755 112,751,523 115,822,121

The following is a reconciliation of net (loss) income to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders of Party City Holdco Inc. $ (372,992 ) $ (2,789 ) $ (237,708 ) $ 12,958 Interest expense, net 26,926 23,899 74,505 64,229 Income tax expense 194,871 388 4,625 7,128 Depreciation and amortization 15,206 15,433 46,812 50,293 EBITDA (135,989 ) 36,931 (111,766 ) 134,608 Deferred rent (c) 3,235 904 9,616 2,032 Stock-based compensation - employee 1,917 1,892 5,847 4,854 Other restructuring, retention and severance (a) 281 ` - 994 2,620 Long-lived assets impairment (b) 425 - 10,408 - COVID-19 sanitation and cleaning expense (d) - - - 1,270 Closed store expense (e) 745 603 3,454 3,739 Loss on sale of property, plant and equipment - 2,687 - 2,798 Merchandise transformation, relocation payroll 216 860 1,474 2,981 Corporate reorganization consulting 604 - 1,808 - One-time legal settlement - - 384 - Goodwill impairment (f) 133,000 - 133,000 - Loss on sale of business - - - 3,211 Foreign currency (gains) losses, net (1,218 ) 343 (1,746 ) (968 ) Net gain on debt repayment - (1,332 ) - (1,106 ) Note receivable 55 33 472 138 Undistributed loss in equity method investments (915 ) (554 ) (2,354 ) (654 ) Gain or loss on sale of PP&E - - (4 ) - Adjusted EBITDA 2,356 42,367 51,587 155,523

Beginning with this report, we will no longer be excluding inventory disposal costs and the impact of COVID-19 costs related to exempt salaried employees from our determination of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted net income or any other non-GAAP financial measure. The prior period Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted net income results that appear in this report reflect the inclusion of such items.

(a) Amounts expensed principally related to severance due to one-time organizational changes.

(b) In December 2021, the Company announced the closure of a manufacturing facility in New Mexico that ceased operations in February 2022. As a result, the Company recorded related shutdown charges. In addition, during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the Company recorded an impairment charge related to certain lease assets and property and equipment. See Note 3, Disposition of Assets and Lease-Related Impairments in Item 1, “Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)” in the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q).

(c) The “deferred rent” adjustment reflects the difference between accounting for rent and landlord incentives in accordance with GAAP and the Company’s actual cash outlay.

(d) In fiscal year 2021, the expenses consisted of additional one-time store cleaning costs, cleaning supplies such as hand sanitizer, and signage related to Covid-19 restrictions for all retail stores, which were incurred from January through June 2021 due to the evolving governmental requirements that existed during such time period.

(e) Charges incurred related to closing and relocating stores, as we do not undertake such closures or relocations on a predictable cycle and the charges can vary significantly.

(f) Goodwill impairment recorded in September 2022 as part of the annual review.

(g) Represents income tax expense/benefit after excluding the specific tax impacts for each of the pre-tax adjustments. The tax impacts for each of the adjustments were determined by applying to the pre-tax adjustments the effective income tax rates for the specific legal entities in which the adjustments were recorded.





The table below sets forth a reconciliation from our 2022 forecasted GAAP Net Income to our Adjusted EBITDA:

(in thousands) Low High GAAP net loss $ (199,000 ) $ (184,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (4,000 ) 1,000 Interest expense 99,000 99,000 Depreciation and amortization expense 65,000 65,000 GAAP EBITDA $ (39,000 ) $ (19,000 ) EBITDA Addbacks: Deferred rent cost of sales 9,000 9,000 Stock-based compensation - employee 8,000 8,000 Deferred rent SG&A 3,000 3,000 Closed store expense 4,000 4,000 Other restructuring, retention and severance 1,000 1,000 Long-lived assets impairment 10,000 10,000 Other SG&A 4,000 4,000 Goodwill impairment 133,000 133,000 Foreign currency (gains), net (2,000 ) (2,000 ) Other (1,000 ) (1,000 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 130,000 $ 150,000

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands, except percentages, unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 390,885 77.8 % $ 279,634 54.8 % Eliminations (283,574 ) (56.5 ) (168,308 ) (33.0 ) Net wholesale 107,311 21.4 111,326 21.8 Retail 394,880 78.6 398,873 78.2 Total net sales $ 502,191 100.0 % $ 510,199 100.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net sales Net sales: Wholesale $ 934,142 63.9 % $ 722,733 49.1 % Eliminations (630,835 ) (43.1 ) (425,947 ) (28.9 ) Net wholesale 303,307 20.7 296,786 20.2 Retail 1,159,309 79.3 1,175,967 79.8 Total net sales $ 1,462,616 100.0 % $ 1,472,753 100.0 %





Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Dollars in Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 132,572 33.6 % $ 161,822 40.6 % Wholesale gross profit 25,876 24.1 21,876 19.7 Total gross profit $ 158,448 31.6 % $ 183,698 36.0 %





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 2021 Dollars in

Thousands Percentage of

Net Sales Dollars in

Thousands Percentage

of Net Sales Retail gross profit $ 404,090 34.9 % $ 478,565 40.7 % Wholesale gross profit 70,338 23.2 74,591 25.1 Total gross profit $ 474,428 32.4 % $ 553,156 37.6 %

PARTY CITY HOLDCO INC.

OPERATING METRICS

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, Last 12 Months 2022 2021 Store Count Corporate Stores: Beginning of period 759 746 754 New stores opened 7 9 8 Acquired 1 6 5 Closed (6 ) (7 ) (6 ) End of period 761 754 761 Franchise Stores Beginning of period 72 85 76 New stores opened — — — Sold to Party City (1 ) (6 ) (5 ) Closed (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) End of period 69 76 69 Grand Total 830 830 830





Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Wholesale Share of Shelf (a) 79.2 % 80.2 % Manufacturing Share of Shelf (b) 25.8 % 28.2 % Three months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Brand comparable sales (c) -3.2 % 7.5 %

(a) Wholesale share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales supplied by our wholesale operations.

(b) Manufacturing share of shelf represents the percentage of our retail product cost of sales manufactured by the company.

(c) Party City brand comparable sales include North American e-commerce sales. Comparable store sales growth represents the percentage change in sales in one period from the same prior year period for company-operated stores open for 13 months or longer.