In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size 2022 - Global Business Challenges, Investment Opportunities, Share, Future Demand, Progress Insight, Industry Statistics, Revenue, Latest Trends Evaluation, and Geographical Segmentation till 2028

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) estimated at US$ 82390 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 120900 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The List of Major Key Players Listed in the In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report are:

Pfizer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Biomerieux

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bayer AG

Sysmex Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Hologic Inc

NEC Corp

Simens Healthcare

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation by Type:

Reagents

Instruments

Software and Services

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD)

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Segmentation by Application:

Standalone Laboratory

Hospitals

Academic and Medical Schools

Point of Care Testing

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share, and growth Rate of In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) in these regions, from 2017 to 2028, covering

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Detailed TOC of Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Report 2022

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Reagents

1.2.3 Instruments

1.2.4 Software and Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Growth Rate by Application: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Standalone Laboratory

1.3.3 Hospitals

1.3.4 Academic and Medical Schools

1.3.5 Point of Care Testing

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Market Perspective

2.1 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size (2017-2028)

2.2 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size by Region (2017-2022)

2.4 Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Top In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Countries Ranking by Market Size

3 In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Competitive by Company

