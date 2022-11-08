NOTICE ON POSTPONMENT OF SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD OF FOURTH TRANCHE OF BONDS

English Lithuanian

UAB “Orkela”, legal entity code 304099538, registered address at Jogailos str. 4, Vilnius, the Republic of Lithuania (the Issuer). The terms with the first capital letter used in this Notice shall have the meanings given to them in the Issuer’s Prospectus approved by the Bank of Lithuania and published on 24 May 2022 (the Prospectus), unless stated otherwise in this Notice.

The Issuer would like to inform you that the Subscription Period of the fourth Tranche of Bonds expected to be opened on 17 November 2022 and closed on 9 December 2022 as prescribed in the Prospectus, will be postponed to late November – start of December 2022.

Updated information on the fourth Tranche of Bonds will be disclosed in the supplement to the Prospectus to be prepared and published by the Issuer in accordance with the applicable laws and Prospectus before opening of the Subscription Period of the fourth Tranche of Bonds.

The postponement of the fourth Tranche of Bonds will not affect the Issuer's objectives and business continuity.

On behalf of the Issuer:

Anastasija Pocienė

General Manager

anastasija.pociene@lordslb.lt