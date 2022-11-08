Eliem Therapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

SEATTLE and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eliem Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems, today announced that members of its senior management team are scheduled to participate in two upcoming investor conferences.



Guggenheim’s 4th Annual Immunology and Neurology Conference

Fireside Chat Date: November 15, 2022

Fireside Chat Time: 10:10 a.m. ET

Location: St. Regis Hotel, New York, NY

Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Fireside Chat time: 1:50 p.m. ET

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY

A live webcast of the fireside chat presentations will be available on the Investors section of the Eliem Therapeutics website at https://www.eliemtx.com. An archived replay of each of the events will remain available on Eliem’s website for at least 30 days after the event.

