Telesat Reports Results for the Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022

OTTAWA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT), one of the world’s largest and most innovative satellite operators, today announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. All amounts are in Canadian dollars and reported under International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) unless otherwise noted.

“We remain on track to outperform the financial guidance we gave at the outset of this year and are pleased with our performance year to date,” commented Dan Goldberg, Telesat’s President and CEO. “Our revenue and Adjusted EBITDA1 are, as anticipated, lower relative to the prior period as a result principally of the reduction in a North American direct-to-home television customer contract renewal earlier in the year. Telesat’s business continued to generate strong cash flow, ending the quarter with $1.7 billion in cash. We also delivered industry-leading Adjusted EBITDA margins1, maintained high capacity utilization and have a substantial contractual backlog of $1.9 billion.”

Goldberg added: “In the quarter we progressed discussions with our suppliers and financing sources on Telesat Lightspeed, our revolutionary planned Low Earth Orbit satellite constellation. We continue to believe that we will have greater clarity on the financing of the program around year end and that Telesat Lightspeed represents a transformative growth opportunity for the company and a highly compelling value proposition for the communications enterprise user community.”

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $180 million, a decrease of 6% ($12 million) compared to the same period in 2021. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 8% ($16 million) compared to 2021. The revenue decrease was primarily due to a reduction on renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American DTH customer and, to a lesser extent, revenue from short-term services provided to another satellite operator in 2021 that did not recur in 2022. This was partially offset by higher revenue from mobility customers and the NASA Communications Services Project (CSP) program.

Operating expenses for the third quarter were $56 million, a decrease of 7% ($4 million) from the same period in 2021. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses decreased by 8% ($5 million) compared to 2021. The decrease was primarily due to lower non-cash share-based compensation, partially offset by higher wages, and higher consulting costs associated with the NASA CSP program.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter was $137 million, a decrease of 12% ($19 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 14% ($22 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 76.0%, compared to 81.1% in the same period in 2021.

Telesat’s net loss for the third quarter was $229 million, compared to a net loss of $52 million for the third quarter of 2021. The negative variation of $176 million was principally due to a higher non-cash foreign exchange loss arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars compared to the same period in the prior year. This loss was primarily a result of the U.S. dollar strengthening to a greater degree in the three-months ended September 30, 2022 compared to the same period in the prior year.

For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022, Telesat reported consolidated revenue of $552 million, a decrease of 3% ($18 million) compared to the same period in 2021. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, revenue declined 5% ($26 million) compared to 2021. The revenue decrease was primarily due to a reduction on renewal of a long-term agreement with a North American DTH customer and, to a lesser extent, revenue from short-term services provided to another satellite operator in 2021 that did not recur in 2022. This was partially offset by higher revenue from mobility customers and higher revenue associated with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and NASA CSP programs.

Operating expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 were $179 million, an increase of $14 million from 2021. When adjusted for changes in foreign exchange rates, operating expenses increased by $13 million compared to 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher non-cash share-based compensation issued in 2021 and 2022, combined with higher wages and higher expenses (including insurance) associated with becoming a public company. This was partially offset by the impact of accelerated expense recognition from stock options cancelled in the second quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the nine-month period was $429 million, a decrease of 6% ($27 million) or, when adjusted for foreign exchange rates, a decrease of 7% ($34 million). The Adjusted EBITDA margin1 was 77.6%, compared to 79.9% in the same period in 2021.

For the nine-months ended September 30, 2022, Telesat’s net loss was $172 million, compared to net income of $42 million for the same period in 2021. The negative variation of $215 million was principally due to a non-cash foreign exchange loss compared to a non-cash foreign exchange gain for the same period in the prior year, arising from the translation of Telesat’s U.S. dollar denominated debt into Canadian dollars primarily as a result of the U.S. dollar strengthening in the nine-months ended September 30, 2022 as opposed to weakening in the same period in the prior year. This loss was partially offset by a gain on extinguishment of debt.

2022 Financial Outlook

Telesat continues to expect its full year 2022 revenues (assuming a foreign exchange rate of US$1 = C$1.30) to be between $740 million and $750 million.

Telesat continues to expect its Adjusted EBITDA 1 (assuming a foreign exchange rate of US$1 =C$1.30) to be between $545 million and $560 million in 2022.

For 2022, Telesat now expects its cash flows used in investing activities to be in the range of US$50 million to US$75 million. (Previously between US$100 million to US$120 million). Once Telesat has finalized arrangements around the construction and financing of its Telesat Lightspeed program, it will provide a further update on the anticipated capital expenditures for the year.



Business Highlights

At September 30, 2022: Telesat had contracted backlog 2 for future services of approximately $1.9 billion (excluding contractual backlog associated with Telesat Lightspeed). Fleet utilization was 87%.



Telesat’s quarterly report on Form 6-K for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities, and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) website at www.sedar.com.

Conference Call

Telesat has scheduled a conference call on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2022. The call will be hosted by Daniel S. Goldberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andrew Browne, Chief Financial Officer, of Telesat.

About Telesat

Backed by a legacy of engineering excellence, reliability and industry-leading customer service, Telesat (NASDAQ and TSX: TSAT) is one of the largest and most successful global satellite operators. Telesat works collaboratively with its customers to deliver critical connectivity solutions that tackle the world’s most complex communications challenges, providing powerful advantages that improve their operations and drive profitable growth.

Continuously innovating to meet the connectivity demands of the future, Telesat Lightspeed, the company’s Low Earth Orbit (“LEO”) satellite network, will be the first and only LEO network optimized to meet the rigorous requirements of telecom, government, maritime and aeronautical customers. Telesat Lightspeed will redefine global satellite connectivity with ubiquitous, affordable, high-capacity links with fibre-like speeds. For updates on Telesat, follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, or visit www.telesat.com.

This news release contains statements that are not based on historical fact, including financial outlook for 2022 and are “forward-looking statements’’ within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. When used herein, statements which are not historical in nature, or which contain the words “will,” “expect,” “planned,” “believe”, “opportunity”, ”finalized” or similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements made in this press release are made only as of the date set forth at the beginning of this release. Telesat Corporation undertakes no obligation to update the information made in this release in the event facts or circumstances subsequently change after the date of this press release.

These forward-looking statements are based on Telesat Corporation’s current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Telesat Corporation’s control, are difficult to predict, and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. Known risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: inflation, risks associated with operating satellites and providing satellite services, including satellite construction or launch delays, launch failures, in-orbit failures or impaired satellite performance; the impact of COVID-19 on Telesat Corporation’s business and the economic environment; the ability to deploy successfully an advanced global LEO satellite constellation, and the timing of any such deployment; the availability of government and/or other funding for the LEO satellite constellation; the receipt of proceeds in relation to the re-allocation of C-band spectrum; volatility in exchange rates; the ability to expand Telesat Corporation’s existing satellite utilization; and risks associated with domestic and foreign government regulation. The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. Investors should review the other risk factors discussed in Telesat Corporation’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, that was filed on March 18, 2022, and the Form 6-K for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 that was filed on August 5, 2022, with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and the Canadian securities regulatory authorities at the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”), and may be accessed on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and SEDAR’s website at www.sedar.com.

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)

For the periods ended September 30,

Three months Nine months (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except

per share amounts) 2022 2021(4) 2022 2021(4) Revenue $ 180,102 $ 192,335 $ 552,485 $ 570,715 Operating expenses (55,738 ) (60,011 ) (179,028 ) (165,423 ) Depreciation (46,269 ) (50,663 ) (142,064 ) (153,402 ) Amortization (3,758 ) (3,988 ) (11,204 ) (12,051 ) Other operating gains (losses), net 53 (30 ) — (777 ) Operating income 74,390 77,643 220,189 239,062 Interest expense (56,278 ) (50,691 ) (154,452 ) (139,153 ) Gain on extinguishment of debt — — 106,916 — Interest and other income 7,321 1,013 10,561 2,786 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value

of financial instruments (321 ) 971 4,314 (20,357 ) Gain (loss) on foreign exchange (249,155 ) (68,411 ) (311,842 ) 7,343 Income (loss) before tax (224,043 ) (39,475 ) (124,314 ) 89,681 Tax (expense) recovery (4,669 ) (12,764 ) (48,143 ) (47,591 ) Net income (loss) $ (228,712 ) $ (52,239 ) $ (172,457 ) $ 42,090 Net income (loss) attributable to: Telesat Corporation shareholders $ (58,552 ) $ (52,239 ) $ (46,517 ) $ 42,090 Non-controlling interest (170,160 ) — (125,940 ) — $ (228,712 ) $ (52,239 ) $ (172,457 ) $ 42,090 Net income (loss) per common share attributable to Telesat Corporation shareholders Basic $ (4.69 ) $ (1.05) $ (3.81) $ 0.85 Diluted $ (4.69 ) $ (1.05) $ (3.81) $ 0.83 Total Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 12,489,993 49,546,940 12,210,018 49,546,775 Diluted 12,489,993 49,546,940 12,210,018 50,987,898

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021(4) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,675,041 $ 1,449,593 Trade and other receivables 51,728 122,698 Other current financial assets 523 861 Current income tax recoverable 16,052 3,219 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 64,636 41,064 Total current assets 1,807,980 1,617,435 Satellites, property and other equipment 1,411,618 1,429,688 Deferred tax assets 50,950 46,187 Other long-term financial assets 12,855 16,348 Long-term income tax recoverable 15,117 12,277 Other long-term assets 29,754 31,254 Intangible assets 762,834 762,659 Goodwill 2,446,603 2,446,603 Total assets $ 6,537,711 $ 6,362,451 Liabilities Trade and other payables $ 38,512 $ 54,628 Other current financial liabilities 70,109 36,647 Income taxes payable 892 5,622 Other current liabilities 91,525 85,058 Total current liabilities 201,038 181,955 Long-term indebtedness 3,928,018 3,792,597 Deferred tax liabilities 282,991 296,318 Other long-term financial liabilities 21,837 23,835 Other long-term liabilities 353,159 371,453 Total liabilities 4,787,043 4,666,158 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 44,724 42,841 Accumulated earnings 320,785 350,029 Reserves 86,467 22,804 Total Telesat Corporation shareholders’ equity 451,976 415,674 Non-controlling interest 1,298,692 1,280,619 Total shareholders’ equity 1,750,668 1,696,293 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 6,537,711 $ 6,362,451

Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the nine months ended September 30

(in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2022 2021(4) Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (172,457 ) $ 42,090 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation 142,064 153,402 Amortization 11,204 12,051 Tax expense (recovery) 48,143 47,591 Interest expense 154,452 139,153 Interest income (10,985 ) (3,197 ) (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 311,842 (7,343 ) (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments (4,314 ) 20,357 Share-based compensation 55,460 50,178 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets — 777 Gain on extinguishment of debt (106,916 ) — Deferred revenue amortization (48,232 ) (49,488 ) Pension expenses 5,694 6,044 Other (792 ) (1,953 ) Income taxes paid, net of income taxes received (81,821 ) (71,644 ) Interest paid, net of interest received (113,492 ) (87,213 ) Operating assets and liabilities (28,832 ) (2,753 ) Net cash from operating activities 161,018 248,052 Cash flows generated from (used in) investing activities Satellite programs (22,820 ) (97,131 ) Purchase of property and other equipment (23,462 ) (25,120 ) Purchase of intangible assets (27 ) — C-band clearing proceeds 64,651 — Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 18,342 (122,251 ) Cash flows (used in) generated from financing activities Proceeds from indebtedness — 619,900 Payment of debt issue costs — (6,834 ) Repayment of indebtedness (97,234 ) — Payments of principal on lease liabilities (1,804 ) (1,780 ) Satellite performance incentive payments (5,064 ) (5,092 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 16 Government grant received 15,921 — Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities (88,181 ) 606,210 Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 134,269 8,249 Changes in cash and cash equivalents 225,448 740,260 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 1,449,593 818,378 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 1,675,041 $ 1,558,638

Telesat’s Adjusted EBITDA margin(1):

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, (in thousands of Canadian dollars) (unaudited) 2022 2021(4) 2022 2021(4) Net income (loss) $ (228,712 ) $ (52,239 ) $ (172,457 ) $ 42,090 Tax expense (recovery) 4,669 12,764 48,143 47,591 (Gain) loss on changes in fair value of financial instruments 321 (971 ) (4,314 ) 20,357 (Gain) loss on foreign exchange 249,155 68,411 311,842 (7,343 ) Interest and other income (7,321 ) (1,013 ) (10,561 ) (2,786 ) Interest expense 56,278 50,691 154,452 139,153 Gain on extinguishment of debt — — (106,916 ) — Depreciation 46,269 50,663 142,064 153,402 Amortization 3,758 3,988 11,204 12,051 Other operating (gains) losses, net (53 ) 30 — 777 Non-recurring compensation expenses(3) 2 39 2 374 Non-cash expense related to share-based compensation 12,597 23,590 55,460 50,177 Adjusted EBITDA $ 136,963 $ 155,953 $ 428,919 $ 455,843 Revenue $ 180,102 $ 192,335 $ 552,485 $ 570,715 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 76.0 % 81.1 % 77.6 % 79.9 %

End Notes

1 The common definition of EBITDA is “Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization.” In evaluating financial performance, Telesat uses revenue and deducts certain operating expenses (including share-based compensation expense and unusual and non-recurring items, including restructuring related expenses) to obtain operating income before interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) and the Adjusted EBITDA margin (defined as the ratio of Adjusted EBITDA to revenue) as measures of Telesat’s operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA allows Telesat and investors to compare Telesat’s operating results with that of competitors exclusive of depreciation and amortization, interest and investment income, interest expense, taxes and certain other expenses. Financial results of competitors in the satellite services industry have significant variations that can result from timing of capital expenditures, the amount of intangible assets recorded, the differences in assets’ lives, the timing and amount of investments, the effects of other income (expense), and unusual and non-recurring items. The use of Adjusted EBITDA assists Telesat and investors to compare operating results exclusive of these items. Competitors in the satellite services industry have significantly different capital structures. Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA improves comparability of performance by excluding interest expense.

Telesat believes the use of Adjusted EBITDA and the Adjusted EBITDA margin along with IFRS financial measures enhances the understanding of Telesat’s operating results and is useful to Telesat and investors in comparing performance with competitors, estimating enterprise value and making investment decisions. Adjusted EBITDA as used here may not be the same as similarly titled measures reported by competitors. Adjusted EBITDA should be used in conjunction with IFRS financial measures and is not presented as a substitute for cash flows from operations as a measure of Telesat’s liquidity or as a substitute for net income as an indicator of Telesat’s operating performance.

2 Remaining performance obligations, which Telesat refers to as contracted revenue backlog (‘‘backlog’’), represents Telesat’s expected future revenue from existing service contracts (without discounting for present value) including any deferred revenue that Telesat will recognize in the future in respect of cash already received. The calculation of the backlog reflects the revenue recognition policies adopted under IFRS 15. The majority of Telesat’s contracted revenue backlog is generated from contractual agreements for satellite capacity.

3 Includes severance payments and special compensation and benefits for executives and employees.