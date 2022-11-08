Powerfleet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Impressive Revenue Growth of 17%, Marking Fourth Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Growth



High Margin, Recurring and Services Revenue up 10% Year-Over-Year to $20.3 Million, Reflecting Company’s Success Driving SaaS and Software Revenue



Gross Profit Improves by 20% Year-Over-Year, Demonstrating Company’s Laser Focus on Improving Quality Across the Business



Cost Rationalization Initiatives Drive 23% Sequential Improvement in Loss from Operations, an Improvement of 68% from Q1 2022



Strong Nine Month 2022 Financial Results and Improved Gross Profit Reflect Company’s Focus on Generating Profitable Growth

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N. J. , Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader of Internet of Things (IoT) Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations, reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Total revenue was $34.3 million, an increase of 17% year-over-year.

High margin, recurring and services revenue increased 10% to $20.3 million, or 59% of total revenue.

Product gross margin increased to 30% compared to Q2 2022, reflecting the success of the company’s initiatives to effectively manage supply chain headwinds, purchase price variance challenges and reengineering of certain products to enhance margins. Q3 2022 product gross margin increased 78% compared to Q1 2022.

Loss from operations improved to $(1.2) million, compared to $(1.6) million in Q2 2022 and $(2.4) million in the same year-ago period.

Strong liquidity position with $17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and working capital of $36.7 million at quarter-end.

653,000 total subscribers on the platform at quarter-end, up from 642,000 subscribers at the end of the prior quarter.

Management Commentary

“Our transformation remains ahead of schedule,” said Steve Towe, Powerfleet CEO. “Despite the difficult market conditions, excellent execution in the third quarter enabled us to deliver 17% revenue growth, 20% gross profit growth and solid adjusted EBITDA profitability. In fact, Q3 marked the fourth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth for our company. Our rationalization initiatives are enhancing our organization’s efficiency and profitability, producing a 23% sequential improvement in loss from operations and a 68% improvement in loss from operations compared to Q1 2022. Our success in this area and the pace at which we are driving operational improvements have positioned us well to cross over to profitability on an operating basis in the first half of next year.

“We are encouraged by the speed and tangible delivery of our transformation strategy throughout 2022 and expect to deliver greater business success in 2023 and beyond. The enhanced leadership team has brought in a strong execution focus, making accelerated and consistent headway enhancing organizational efficiencies and driving our SaaS transformation. Our transformation is enabling us to refocus the company’s core go-to-market strategy, realize the benefits from fully integrating acquired companies and combining our extensive technology capabilities, all of which we believe will translate to sustainable, high-quality topline growth with expanding profitability and positive cash flow.”

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Total revenue increased 17% to $34.3 million from $29.2 million in the same year-ago period.

Services revenue was $20.3 million, or 59% of total revenue, compared to $18.5 million, or 63% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product revenue, which drives future services revenue, was $14.0 million, or 41% of total revenue, compared to $10.8 million, or 37% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Gross profit was $17.2 million, or 50% of total revenue, compared to $14.3 million, or 49% of total revenue, in the same year-ago period. Service gross profit was $13.0 million, or 64% of total service revenue, compared to $11.7 million, or 63% of total service revenue, in the same year-ago period. Product gross profit was $4.2 million, or 30% of total product revenue, compared to $2.6 million, or 24% of total product revenue, in the same year-ago period.

Operating expenses were $18.4 million, compared to $17.8 million in the prior quarter and $16.7 million in the same year-ago period. Operating expenses included foreign currency translation loss of $922,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $345,000 in the same year-ago period.

Net loss attributable to common stockholders totaled $3.5 million, or $(0.10) per basic and diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average shares outstanding), compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4.5 million, or $(0.13) per basic and diluted share, in the same year-ago period (based on 35.0 million weighted average shares outstanding).

Non-GAAP net income, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $1.5 million, or $0.04 per basic and $0.04 per diluted share (based on 35.4 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 43.2 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), compared to non-GAAP net loss of $364,000 or $(0.01) per basic and $(0.01) per diluted share (based on 35.0 million weighted average basic shares outstanding and 35.0 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding), in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about non-GAAP net income and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP metric, totaled $2.8 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 million in the same year-ago period (See the section below titled “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information about adjusted EBITDA and its reconciliation to GAAP net income/loss).

At quarter-end, the company had $17.0 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company’s working capital position at quarter-end was $36.7 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its financial statements presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Powerfleet provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per basic and diluted share and adjusted EBITDA. Reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards, but are not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors’ overall understanding of Powerfleet’s current financial performance. Specifically, Powerfleet believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses, gains and losses that may not be indicative of its core operating results and business outlook. These non-GAAP measures are not measures of financial performance or liquidity under GAAP and, accordingly, should not be considered as an alternate to net income or cash flow from operating activities as an indicator of operating performance or liquidity. Because Powerfleet’s method for calculating the non-GAAP measures may differ from other companies’ methods, the non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release to the nearest GAAP measures can be found in the financial tables included in this press release.

Powerfleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Adjusted EBITDA Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,541,000 ) $ (3,535,000 ) $ (10,157,000 ) $ (8,994,000 ) Non-controlling interest (4,000 ) 1,000 (5,000 ) 3,000 Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,235,000 3,588,000 3,647,000 Interest (income) expense, net 506,000 502,000 1,562,000 1,493,000 Other (income) expense, net (7,000 ) 0 (5,000 ) (1,000 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 161,000 770,000 701,000 107,000 Depreciation and amortization 2,146,000 2,019,000 6,376,000 6,152,000 Stock-based compensation 927,000 1,070,000 3,120,000 3,156,000 Foreign currency translation 620,000 731,000 (11,000 ) (959,000 ) Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0 - 0 - Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,004,000 $ 2,793,000 $ 5,169,000 $ 4,604,000

Powerfleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,541,000 ) $ (3,535,000 ) $ (10,157,000 ) $ (8,994,000 ) Preferred stock dividend and accretion 1,196,000 1,235,000 3,588,000 3,647,000 Other (income) expense, net (7,000 ) 0 (5,000 ) (1,000 ) Intangible assets amortization expense 1,282,000 1,268,000 3,879,000 3,816,000 Stock-based compensation 927,000 1,070,000 3,120,000 3,156,000 Foreign currency translation 620,000 731,000 (11,000 ) (959,000 ) Non-cash portion of income tax expense 159,000 766,000 651,000 55,000 Impact of the fair value mark-up of acquired inventory 0 - 0 - Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (364,000 ) $ 1,535,000 $ 1,065,000 $ 720,000 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - basic $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.03 $ 0.02 Non-GAAP net income (loss) - diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.04 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 35,019,000 35,406,000 34,398,000 35,375,000 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 35,019,000 43,211,000 42,612,000 43,022,000

About Powerfleet

Powerfleet (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader of internet of things (IoT) software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that optimize the performance of mobile assets and resources to unify business operations. Our data science insights and advanced modular software solutions help drive digital transformation through our customers’ and partners’ ecosystems to help save lives, time, and money. We help connect companies, enabling customers and their customers to realize more effective strategies and results. Powerfleet’s tenured and talented team is at the heart of our approach to partnership and tangible success. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with our Pointer Innovation Center (PIC) in Israel and field offices around the globe. For more information, please visit www.Powerfleet.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Powerfleet’s beliefs, plans, goals, objectives, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond Powerfleet’s control, and which may cause its actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. For example, forward-looking statements include statements regarding prospects for additional customers; potential contract values; market forecasts; projections of earnings, revenues, synergies, accretion, or other financial information; emerging new products; and plans, strategies, and objectives of management for future operations, including growing revenue, controlling operating costs, increasing production volumes, and expanding business with core customers. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include, but are not limited to, future economic and business conditions, the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Pointer, which may be affected by, among other things, the loss of key customers or reduction in the purchase of products by any such customers, the failure of the market for Powerfleet’s products to continue to develop, the possibility that Powerfleet may not be able to integrate successfully the business, operations and employees of I.D. Systems and Pointer, the inability to protect Powerfleet’s intellectual property, the inability to manage growth, the effects of competition from a variety of local, regional, national and other providers of wireless solutions, and other risks detailed from time to time in Powerfleet’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Powerfleet’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. These risks could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Powerfleet. Unless otherwise required by applicable law, Powerfleet assumes no obligation to update the information contained in this press release, and expressly disclaims any obligation to do so, whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Powerfleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations Data

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2022 2021 2022 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Revenue: Products $ 10,785,000 $ 14,021,000 $ 37,671,000 $ 43,231,000 Services 18,461,000 20,267,000 54,114,000 58,812,000 29,246,000 34,288,000 91,785,000 102,043,000 Cost of revenue: Cost of products 8,172,000 9,839,000 27,186,000 33,152,000 Cost of services 6,809,000 7,268,000 19,819,000 21,081,000 14,981,000 17,107,000 47,005,000 54,233,000 Gross Profit 14,265,000 17,181,000 44,780,000 47,810,000 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,959,000 16,664,000 40,988,000 47,393,000 Research and development expenses 2,735,000 1,735,000 8,259,000 6,965,000 16,694,000 18,399,000 49,247,000 54,358,000 Loss from operations (2,429,000 ) (1,218,000 ) (4,467,000 ) (6,548,000 ) Interest income 11,000 20,000 35,000 48,000 Interest expense (516,000 ) (522,000 ) (1,597,000 ) (1,541,000 ) Foreign currency translation of debt (261,000 ) 191,000 151,000 2,803,000 Other (expense) income, net 7,000 - 5,000 1,000 Net loss before income taxes (3,188,000 ) (1,529,000 ) (5,873,000 ) (5,237,000 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (161,000 ) (770,000 ) (701,000 ) (107,000 ) Net loss before non-controlling interest (3,349,000 ) (2,299,000 ) (6,574,000 ) (5,344,000 ) Non-controlling interest 4,000 (1,000 ) 5,000 (3,000 ) Net loss (3,345,000 ) (2,300,000 ) (6,569,000 ) (5,347,000 ) Accretion of preferred stock (168,000 ) (168,000 ) (504,000 ) (504,000 ) Preferred stock dividend (1,028,000 ) (1,067,000 ) (3,084,000 ) (3,143,000 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (4,541,000 ) $ (3,535,000 ) $ (10,157,000 ) $ (8,994,000 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.13 ) $ (0.10 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 35,019,000 35,406,000 34,398,000 35,375,000



Powerfleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

As of December 31, 2021 September 30, 2022 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 26,452,000 $ 16,703,000 Restricted cash 308,000 309,000 Accounts receivable, net 32,094,000 33,352,000 Inventory, net 18,243,000 23,572,000 Deferred costs - current 1,762,000 1,025,000 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,051,000 8,868,000 Total current assets 87,910,000 83,829,000 Deferred costs - less current portion 249,000 - Fixed assets, net 8,988,000 8,994,000 Goodwill 83,487,000 83,487,000 Intangible assets, net 26,122,000 23,312,000 Right of use asset 9,787,000 7,999,000 Severance payable fund 4,359,000 3,614,000 Deferred tax asset 4,262,000 3,740,000 Other assets 4,703,000 5,086,000 Total assets $ 229,867,000 $ 220,061,000 LIABILITIES Current liabilities: Short-term bank debt and current maturities of long-term debt $ 6,114,000 $ 9,366,000 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 29,015,000 28,818,000 Deferred revenue - current 6,519,000 6,523,000 Lease liability - current 2,640,000 2,464,000 Total current liabilities 44,288,000 47,171,000 Long-term debt, less current maturities 18,110,000 11,914,000 Deferred revenue - less current portion 4,428,000 4,208,000 Lease liability - less current portion 7,368,000 5,793,000 Accrued severance payable 4,887,000 4,148,000 Deferred tax liability 5,220,000 5,182,000 Other long-term liabilities 706,000 628,000 Total liabilities 85,007,000 79,044,000 MEZZANINE EQUITY Convertible redeemable Preferred stock: Series A 52,663,000 56,309,000 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY - - Total Powerfleet, Inc. stockholders' equity 92,111,000 84,640,000 Non-controlling interest 86,000 68,000 Total equity 92,197,000 84,708,000 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 229,867,000 $ 220,061,000



Powerfleet, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow Data