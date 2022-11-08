IGM Biosciences to Present at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IGM Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: IGMS), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on creating and developing IgM antibodies, today announced that Fred Schwarzer, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:



Stifel Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, November 15 at 9:45 a.m. EST in New York

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference on Thursday, November 17 at 9:45 a.m. GMT/ 4:45 a.m. EST in London

Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Thursday, December 1 at 10:30 a.m. EST (virtual)



A live webcast of the events will be available on the “Events and Presentations” page in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at https://investor.igmbio.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the Company’s website for 90 days following the presentations.

About IGM Biosciences, Inc.

IGM Biosciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to developing and delivering a new class of medicines to treat patients with cancer, infectious diseases and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The Company’s pipeline of clinical and preclinical assets is based on the IgM antibody, which has 10 binding sites compared to conventional IgG antibodies with only 2 binding sites. The Company also has an exclusive worldwide collaboration agreement with Sanofi to create, develop, manufacture, and commercialize IgM antibody agonists against oncology and immunology and inflammation targets. For more information, please visit www.igmbio.com.

Contact

Argot Partners

David Pitts

212-600-1902

igmbio@argotpartners.com