Hain Celestial Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results

North America Net Sales Increased 8.6%; North America Adjusted Net Sales Increased 3.4%



Net Income of $6.9 million; Adjusted Net Income of $9.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA on Constant Currency Basis of $38.6 million

Reaffirming Full Year Fiscal 2023 Guidance

LAKE SUCCESS, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) (“Hain Celestial”, “Hain” or the “Company”), a leading organic and natural products company with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East providing consumers with A Healthier Way of Life®, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Mark L. Schiller, Hain Celestial’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our first quarter results delivered performance better than our guidance with sequential improvements in gross margin and bottom-line growth versus the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Behind the continued strength of our growth brands, we benefitted from the solid performance of our supply chain and continued productivity efforts and strong contributions from our North America business. As a result, this led to sequential improvements in both segment and total company margins. International remains extremely volatile, but we are managing what we control and making good progress against our full year plan. While we expect continued volatility, we remain confident in our fiscal 2023 outlook and expect to return to profitable growth later in the year.”

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Summary of First Quarter Results Compared to the Prior Year Period

Net sales decreased 3% to $439.4 million compared to the prior year period.

When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales decreased 1% compared to the prior year period.

Gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 170-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Adjusted gross profit margin of 21.5%, a 240-basis point decrease from the prior year period.

Net income of $6.9 million compared to $19.4 million in the prior year period.

Adjusted net income of $9.2 million compared to $23.8 million in prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of $38.6 million compared to $47.3 million in the prior year period; Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis of 8.3%, a 210-basis point decrease compared to the prior year period.

Earnings per diluted share (“EPS”) of $0.08 compared to $0.20 in the prior year period.

Adjusted EPS of $0.10 compared to $0.25 in the prior year period.

* This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, which are intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and other non-GAAP financial calculations are provided in the tables included in this press release.

SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS

The Company operates under two reportable segments: North America and International.

North America

North America net sales were $288.4 million, a 9% increase compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, net sales increased by approximately 3% from the prior year period mainly due to strong sales in the snacks, yogurt, baby, and other product categories in the United States, partially offset by lower sales in personal care products and some lingering supply shortages across several brands.

Segment gross profit was $65.5 million, an increase of 15% from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $65.6 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 22.7%, a 130-basis point increase from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 22.7%, a 40-basis point increase from the prior year period. The increase was mainly driven by pricing increases and cost improvements driven by higher productivity, partially offset by inflation and lower net sales in Canada compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income was $24.4 million, a 45% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $24.8 million, a 21% increase from the prior year period. The increase in operating income was mainly driven by top-line sales due to pricing increases and productivity, partly offset by inflation and lower net sales in the Canada operating segment when compared with the prior year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $30.9 million, a 28% increase from the prior year period. This represented 10.7% as a percentage of net sales on a constant currency basis, a 160-basis point increase from the prior year period.

International

International results were similar to those achieved in fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Net sales were $151.0 million, a 20% decrease compared to the prior year period. When adjusted for foreign exchange, net sales decreased 7% compared to the prior year period mainly due to continued softness in plant-based categories and the loss of a large non-dairy co-manufacturing customer in Europe.

Segment gross profit was $28.8 million, a 41% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted gross profit was $28.8 million, a decrease of 42% from the prior year period. Gross margin was 19.1%, a 660-basis point decrease from the prior year period, and adjusted gross margin was 19.1%, a 700-basis point decrease from the prior year period. The decrease in gross profit was mainly due to the aforementioned decrease in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs and under-absorption of overhead costs at our manufacturing facilities compared to the prior year period.

Segment operating income was $7.7 million, a 68% decrease from the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $8.0 million, a decrease of 68% from the prior year period. The decrease in operating income was mainly due to lower gross profit resulting from a decline in sales, as well as higher energy and supply chain costs and under-absorption of overhead costs at our manufacturing facilities compared to the prior year period.

Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis was $17.5 million, a 46% decline from the prior year period. This represented 9.9% as a percentage of net sales on a constant currency basis, a 720-basis point decline from the prior year period.

FULL YEAR FISCAL 2023 GUIDANCE

While we expect continued volatility, especially in Europe, the Company is reaffirming its previously disclosed guidance of adjusted net sales and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis of -1% to +4% compared to the prior year, with growth skewed toward the second half of the year driven by:

Ongoing momentum in North America

2023 price increases, most of which are already accepted by retail partners, to offset expected mid-teens year-over-year inflation

Continued improvement in our supply chain performance with less disruptions, robust productivity and continued cost containment and

An uncertain, but improving, retail environment in the United Kingdom and new contracts on our non-diary beverage business in Europe

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Chris Mandeville

ICR

hain@icrinc.com

Media:

Robin Shallow

robin@robincomm.com

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Hain Celestial will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 AM Eastern Time to discuss its results and business outlook. Investors interested in participating in the live call can dial 877-407-9716 from the U.S. and 201-493-6779 internationally. The call will be webcast and the accompanying presentation will be available under the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.hain.com.

About The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN) is a leading organic and natural products company that has been committed to creating A Healthier Way of Life® since 1993. Headquartered in Lake Success, NY with operations in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, Hain Celestial’s food and beverage brands include Celestial Seasonings®, Clarks™, Cully & Sully®, Earth’s Best®, Ella’s Kitchen®, Frank Cooper’s®, Garden of Eatin’®, Hartley’s®, Health Valley®, Imagine®, Joya®, Lima®, Linda McCartney’s® (under license), MaraNatha®, Natumi®, New Covent Garden Soup Co.®, ParmCrisps®, Robertson’s®, Rose’s® (under license), Sensible Portions®, Spectrum®, Sun-Pat®, Terra®, The Greek Gods®, Thinsters®, Yorkshire Provender® and Yves Veggie Cuisine®. Hain Celestial’s personal care brands include Alba Botanica®, Avalon Organics®, JASON®, Live Clean® and Queen Helene®. For more information, visit hain.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If the risks or uncertainties ever materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, our results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “may,” “should,” “plan,” “intend,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, among other things, our beliefs or expectations relating to our future performance, results of operations and financial condition; foreign exchange and inflation rates; our strategic initiatives; our business strategy; our supply chain, including the availability and pricing of raw materials; our brand portfolio; pricing actions and product performance; current or future macroeconomic trends; and future corporate acquisitions or dispositions.

Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements include: challenges and uncertainty resulting from the impact of competition; our ability to manage our supply chain effectively; input cost inflation, including with respect to freight and other distribution costs; foreign currency exchange risk; risks arising from the Russia-Ukraine war; disruption of operations at our manufacturing facilities; reliance on independent contract manufacturers; challenges and uncertainty resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes to consumer preferences; customer concentration; reliance on independent distributors; the availability of natural and organic ingredients; risks associated with operating internationally; risks associated with outsourcing arrangements; our ability to execute our cost reduction initiatives and related strategic initiatives; our ability to identify and complete acquisitions or divestitures and our level of success in integrating acquisitions; our reliance on independent certification for a number of our products; the reputation of our Company and our brands; our ability to use and protect trademarks; general economic conditions; the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union; cybersecurity incidents; disruptions to information technology systems; the impact of climate change; liabilities, claims or regulatory change with respect to environmental matters; potential liability if our products cause illness or physical harm; the highly regulated environment in which we operate; pending and future litigation; compliance with data privacy laws; compliance with our credit agreement; the discontinuation of LIBOR; our ability to issue preferred stock; the adequacy of our insurance coverage; impairments in the carrying value of goodwill or other intangible assets; and other risks and matters described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in assumptions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release and the accompanying tables include non-GAAP financial measures, including, among others, adjusted operating income and its related margin, adjusted gross profit and its related margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per diluted share, net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign exchange, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands, adjusted EBITDA and its related margin, adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis and operating free cash flows. The reconciliations of historic non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in the tables below. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented provide useful additional information to investors about current trends in the Company’s operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures provided by other companies due to potential differences in methods of calculation and items being excluded. They should be read only in connection with the Company’s Consolidated Statements of Operations and Cash Flows presented in accordance with GAAP.

Certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not reconciled to the comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures. The Company is not able to reconcile these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts because the Company is unable to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the type and extent of certain items that would be expected to impact GAAP measures but would not impact the non-GAAP measures. Such items may include litigation and related expenses, transaction costs associated with acquisitions and divestitures, productivity and transformation costs, impairments, gains or losses on sales of assets and businesses, foreign exchange movements and other items. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s GAAP financial results.

The Company provides net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands to demonstrate the growth rate of net sales excluding the impact of such items. The Company’s management believes net sales adjusted for such items is useful to investors because it enables them to better understand the growth of our business from period to period.

The Company believes presenting net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s consolidated net sales by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of foreign currency, current period net sales for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

To present net sales adjusted for the impact of acquisitions, the net sales of an acquired business are excluded from fiscal quarters constituting or falling within the current period and prior period where the applicable fiscal quarter in the prior period did not include the acquired business for the entire quarter. To present net sales adjusted for the impact of divestitures and discontinued brands, the net sales of a divested business or discontinued brand are excluded from all periods.

The Company provides adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis because the Company’s management believes that these presentations provide useful information to management, analysts and investors regarding certain additional financial and business trends relating to its results of operations and financial condition. In addition, management uses these measures for reviewing the financial results of the Company as well as a component of performance-based executive compensation. The Company believes presenting adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis provides useful information to investors because it provides transparency to underlying performance in the Company’s adjusted EBITDA by excluding the effect that foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations have on period-to-period comparability given the volatility in foreign currency exchange markets.

The Company defines adjusted EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity in net loss of equity-method investees, stock-based compensation, net, unrealized currency gains, litigation and related costs, plant closure related costs, net, productivity and transformation costs, warehouse and manufacturing consolidation and other costs, costs associated with acquisitions, divestitures and other transactions, gains on sales of assets, and other adjustments. Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis reflects adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, adjusted for the impact of foreign currency. To present adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, current period adjusted EBITDA for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the average monthly exchange rates in effect during the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year, rather than at the actual average monthly exchange rate in effect during the current period of the current fiscal year. As a result, the foreign currency impact is equal to the current year results in local currencies multiplied by the change in average monthly foreign currency exchange rate between the current fiscal period and the corresponding period of the prior fiscal year.

The Company views operating free cash flows as an important measure because it is one factor in evaluating the amount of cash available for discretionary investments. The Company defines operating free cash flows as cash used in or provided by operating activities (a GAAP measure) less purchases of property, plant and equipment.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited and in thousands) September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 51,794 $ 65,512 Accounts receivable, net 172,692 170,661 Inventories 315,882 308,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 53,499 54,079 Assets held for sale 1,840 1,840 Total current assets 595,707 600,126 Property, plant and equipment, net 281,540 297,405 Goodwill 912,278 933,796 Trademarks and other intangible assets, net 463,161 477,533 Investments and joint ventures 13,827 14,456 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 115,517 114,691 Other assets 34,960 20,377 Total assets $ 2,416,990 $ 2,458,384 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 157,916 $ 174,765 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 91,906 86,833 Current portion of long-term debt 7,657 7,705 Total current liabilities 257,479 269,303 Long-term debt, less current portion 891,123 880,938 Deferred income taxes 97,813 95,044 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 109,858 107,481 Other noncurrent liabilities 19,322 22,450 Total liabilities 1,375,595 1,375,216 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,112 1,111 Additional paid-in capital 1,207,120 1,203,126 Retained earnings 776,021 769,098 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (216,944 ) (164,482 ) 1,767,309 1,808,853 Less: Treasury stock (725,914 ) (725,685 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,041,395 1,083,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,416,990 $ 2,458,384





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2023 2022 Net sales $ 439,351 $ 454,903 Cost of sales 345,016 349,485 Gross profit 94,335 105,418 Selling, general and administrative expenses 74,951 73,989 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,788 2,095 Productivity and transformation costs 773 3,983 Proceeds from insurance claim - (196 ) Operating income 15,823 25,547 Interest and other financing expense, net 7,677 1,856 Other income, net (1,790 ) (788 ) Income before income taxes and equity in net loss of equity-method investees 9,936 24,479 Provision for income taxes 2,631 4,542 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 382 526 Net income $ 6,923 $ 19,411 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.20 Shares used in the calculation of net income per common share: Basic 89,307 97,121 Diluted 89,493 97,438





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited and in thousands) First Quarter 2023 2022 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net income $ 6,923 $ 19,411 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 11,970 10,855 Deferred income taxes (1,497 ) (2,105 ) Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 382 526 Stock-based compensation, net 3,994 4,287 Gain on sale of assets (60 ) (276 ) Other non-cash items, net (1,457 ) (1,093 ) Increase (decrease) in cash attributable to changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (9,589 ) (9,443 ) Inventories (16,907 ) 2,277 Other current assets 2,541 900 Other assets and liabilities 1,348 (1,566 ) Accounts payable and accrued expenses (2,764 ) 13,813 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (5,116 ) 37,586 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchases of property, plant and equipment (7,215 ) (17,810 ) Investments and joint ventures, net 191 (408 ) Proceeds from sale of assets 96 164 Net cash used in investing activities (6,928 ) (18,054 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Borrowings under bank revolving credit facility 80,000 120,000 Repayments under bank revolving credit facility (69,875 ) (5,000 ) Payments of other debt, net (72 ) (237 ) Share repurchases - (177,103 ) Employee shares withheld for taxes (229 ) (1,175 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 9,824 (63,515 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (11,498 ) (2,926 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (13,718 ) (46,909 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 65,512 75,871 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 51,794 $ 28,962







THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Net Sales, Gross Profit and Operating Income (Loss) by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) North America International Corporate/

Other Hain

Consolidated Net Sales Net sales - Q1 FY23 $ 288,396 $ 150,955 $ - $ 439,351 Net sales - Q1 FY22 $ 265,525 $ 189,378 $ - $ 454,903 % change - FY23 net sales vs. FY22 net sales 8.6% (20.3)% (3.4)% Gross Profit Q1 FY23 Gross profit $ 65,535 $ 28,800 $ - $ 94,335 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 30 6 - 36 Adjusted gross profit $ 65,565 $ 28,806 $ - $ 94,371 % change - FY23 gross profit vs. FY22 gross profit 15.4% (40.8)% (10.5)% % change - FY23 adjusted gross profit vs. FY22 adjusted gross profit 10.7% (41.8)% (13.2)% Gross margin 22.7% 19.1% 21.5% Adjusted gross margin 22.7% 19.1% 21.5% Q1 FY22 Gross profit $ 56,809 $ 48,609 $ - $ 105,418 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 2,410 875 - 3,285 Adjusted gross profit $ 59,219 $ 49,484 $ - $ 108,703 Gross margin 21.4% 25.7% 23.2% Adjusted gross margin 22.3% 26.1% 23.9% Operating income (loss) Q1 FY23 Operating income (loss) $ 24,445 $ 7,675 $ (16,297) $ 15,823 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 336 327 3,938 4,601 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 24,781 $ 8,002 $ (12,359) $ 20,424 % change - FY23 operating income (loss) vs. FY22 operating income (loss) 45.1% (68.1)% 6.1% (38.1)% % change - FY23 adjusted operating income (loss) vs. FY22 adjusted operating income (loss) 20.7% (68.3)% 8.1% (40.5)% Operating income margin 8.5% 5.1% 3.6% Adjusted operating income margin 8.6% 5.3% 4.6% Q1 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 16,842 $ 24,069 $ (15,364) $ 25,547 Non-GAAP adjustments(1) 3,695 1,176 3,926 8,797 Adjusted operating income (loss) $ 20,537 $ 25,245 $ (11,438) $ 34,344 Operating income margin 6.3% 12.7% 5.6% Adjusted operating income margin 7.7% 13.3% 7.5% (1) See accompanying table "Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS"





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Operating Income, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS (unaudited and in thousands, except per share amounts) First Quarter 2023 GAAP Adjustments 2023 Adjusted 2022 GAAP Adjustments 2022 Adjusted Net sales $ 439,351 $ - $ 439,351 $ 454,903 $ - $ 454,903 Cost of sales 345,016 (36 ) 344,980 349,485 (3,285 ) 346,200 Gross profit 94,335 36 94,371 105,418 3,285 108,703 Operating expenses(a) 77,739 (3,792 ) 73,947 76,084 (1,725 ) 74,359 Productivity and transformation costs 773 (773 ) - 3,983 (3,983 ) - Proceeds from insurance claim - - - (196 ) 196 - Operating income 15,823 4,601 20,424 25,547 8,797 34,344 Interest and other expense, net(b) 5,887 1,751 7,638 1,068 1,469 2,537 Provision for income taxes 2,631 546 3,177 4,542 2,910 7,452 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 382 - 382 526 - 526 Net income 6,923 2,304 9,227 19,411 4,418 23,829 Diluted net income per common share 0.08 0.02 0.10 0.20 0.05 0.25 Detail of Adjustments: Q1 FY23 Q1 FY22 Plant closure related costs, net $ 36 $ 996 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs - 2,289 Cost of sales 36 3,285 Gross profit 36 3,285 Transaction and integration costs, net 1,367 (231 ) Litigation expenses 2,463 1,956 Plant closure related costs, net (38 ) - Operating expenses(a) 3,792 1,725 Productivity and transformation costs 773 3,983 Productivity and transformation costs 773 3,983 Proceeds from insurance claim - (196 ) Proceeds from insurance claim - (196 ) Operating income 4,601 8,797 Gain on sale of assets (40 ) (446 ) Unrealized currency gains (1,711 ) (1,023 ) Interest and other expense, net(b) (1,751 ) (1,469 ) Income tax related adjustments (546 ) (2,910 ) Provision for income taxes (546 ) (2,910 ) Net income $ 2,304 $ 4,418 (a) Operating expenses include amortization of acquired intangibles, selling, general and administrative expenses. (b) Interest and other expense, net includes interest and other financing expenses, net, unrealized currency gains, gain on sale of assets and other expense, net.





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted Net Sales Growth (unaudited and in thousands) Q1 FY23 North America International Hain Consolidated Net sales $ 288,396 $ 150,955 $ 439,351 Acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (16,006) - (16,006) Impact of foreign currency exchange 1,068 25,786 26,854 Net sales on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands $ 273,458 $ 176,741 $ 450,199 Q1 FY22 Net sales $ 265,525 $ 189,378 $ 454,903 Divestitures and discontinued brands (949) - (949) Net sales adjusted for divestitures and discontinued brands $ 264,576 $ 189,378 $ 453,954 Net sales growth (decline) 8.6% (20.3)% (3.4)% Impact of acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands (5.6)% - (3.3)% Impact of foreign currency exchange 0.4% 13.6% 5.9% Net sales growth (decline) on a constant currency basis adjusted for acquisitions, divestitures and discontinued brands 3.4% (6.7)% (0.8)%





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited and in thousands) First Quarter 2023 2022 Net income $ 6,923 $ 19,411 Depreciation and amortization 11,970 10,855 Equity in net loss of equity-method investees 382 526 Interest expense, net 7,279 1,146 Provision for income taxes 2,631 4,542 Stock-based compensation, net 3,994 4,287 Unrealized currency gains (1,711 ) (1,023 ) Litigation and related costs Litigation expenses 2,463 1,956 Proceeds from insurance claim - (196 ) Restructuring activities Plant closure related costs, net (2 ) 996 Productivity and transformation costs 773 3,204 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs - 2,289 Acquisitions, divestitures and other Transaction and integration costs, net 1,367 (231 ) Gain on sale of assets (40 ) (446 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,029 $ 47,316





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q1 FY23 North America International Corporate/ Other Hain Consolidated Operating income (loss) $ 24,445 $ 7,675 $ (16,297 ) $ 15,823 Depreciation and amortization 4,892 6,595 483 11,970 Stock-based compensation, net 1,083 391 2,520 3,994 Transaction and integration costs, net - (15 ) 1,382 1,367 Litigation expenses - - 2,463 2,463 Plant closure related costs, net (5 ) 3 - (2 ) Productivity and transformation costs 341 338 94 773 Other 25 (40 ) (344 ) (359 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,781 $ 14,947 $ (9,699 ) $ 36,029 Q1 FY22 Operating income (loss) $ 16,842 $ 24,069 $ (15,364 ) $ 25,547 Depreciation and amortization 3,742 6,410 703 10,855 Stock-based compensation, net 636 721 2,930 4,287 Transaction and integration costs, net (341 ) - 110 (231 ) Litigation expenses - - 1,956 1,956 Proceeds from insurance claim - - (196 ) (196 ) Plant closure related costs 996 - - 996 Productivity and transformation costs 1,625 299 1,280 3,204 Warehouse/manufacturing consolidation and other costs 1,413 876 - 2,289 Other (811 ) 59 (639 ) (1,391 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,102 $ 32,434 $ (9,220 ) $ 47,316





THE HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Adjusted EBITDA at Constant Currency by Segment (unaudited and in thousands) Q1 FY23 North America International Corporate/

Other Hain

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,781 $ 14,947 $ (9,699) $ 36,029 Impact of foreign currency exchange 81 2,538 - 2,619 Adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis $ 30,862 $ 17,485 $ (9,699) $ 38,648 Net sales on a constant currency basis $ 289,464 $ 176,741 $ 466,205 Adjusted EBITDA margin on a constant currency basis 10.7% 9.9% 8.3% Q1 FY22 Adjusted EBITDA $ 24,102 $ 32,434 $ (9,220) $ 47,316 Adjusted EBITDA growth (decline) on a constant currency basis 28.0% (46.1)% (5.2)% (18.3)%



