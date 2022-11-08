Logiq Signs New Client Services Contract

NEW YORK, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logiq, Inc. (OTCQX: LGIQ), a provider of digital consumer acquisition solutions, today announced that it has recently signed a managed services contract with an undisclosed client that is estimated to generate $2 million to $3 million in revenue per month going forward.



The client, whose name is not disclosed for competitive reasons, is a mid-sized operating business (not an agency nor a reseller).

Commenting, Brent Suen, Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’re extremely happy to report the new client win. This contract was already in the new business pipeline of Battle Bridge, a digital marketing firm that we acquired earlier this year. Congratulations go out to our consolidated team that won this contract.”

“This contract speaks to an often-overlooked aspect of our acquisition strategy,” Mr. Suen continued. “New business leads are not normally valued on a balance sheet, but it is a key component of our due diligence process. By consolidating Battle Bridge with Logiq, major operational synergies were quickly achieved increasing our depth of expertise and expanding the range of services we can offer in-house -- enabling us to better compete for more and larger new business opportunities.

“Furthermore,” he added, “our goal is to provide our new client, and others like them, with access to programmatic advertising to boost their arsenal of advertising and marketing technologies. Our 2021 acquisition of Rebel AI facilitates the on-ramp to ad exchanges for small to medium-sized businesses.”

Travis Phipps, founder of Battle Bridge and sales lead for Logiq Agency Services, said, “I couldn’t be more pleased with our recent new client traction and expect further wins similar in size to this one. Although we’re not at liberty to provide the name of the client, we are able to say that the new client is in a ‘compliant’ industry where product marketing and advertising is highly regulated. This builds upon our previously announced directional change towards compliant and regulated vertical markets such as Cannabis, eSports, gambling, and crypto.”

Battle Bridge is wholly-owned by Logiq’s wholly-owned subsidiary DLQ, Inc. which recently announced it has entered into a definitive merger agreement (“Merger Agreement”) for a business combination whereby it will merge with Abri Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Abri SPAC I, Inc. (Nasdaq: ASPA, ASPAW, ASPAU, “Abri”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”). Upon closing of the business combination, the combined company is expected to remain NASDAQ-listed under the name “DataLogiq, Inc.”

