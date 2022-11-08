Smart Building Market Projected to Grow at a magnificent CAGR During the 2022-2028 Forecast Timeframe [107 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Building Market In 2022 (Short Description) : Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

"Smart Building Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2028. The global Smart Building market size is projected to reach multi million by 2028, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period, the Smart Building Market Report Contains 107 Pages Including Full TOC, Tables & Figures, and Chart with In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.

Smart Building Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Smart Building market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Smart Building industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Smart Building Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Smart Building Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Smart Building product introduction, recent developments and Smart Building sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Smart Building market report are:

Honeywell International

Johnson Controls

Siemens AG

Delta Controls

Robert Bosch GmbH

Carrier Corporation

Schneider Electric S

Performance Mechanical Group

Novar

Trane

Short Summery About Smart Building Market :

The Global Smart Building market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2028. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Building automation is the automatic centralized control of a building's heating, ventilation and air conditioning, lighting and other systems through a building management system or building automation system (BAS). The objectives of building automation are improved occupant comfort, efficient operation of building systems, reduction in energy consumption and operating costs, and improved life cycle of utilities.

Report Overview

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia-Ukraine War Influence, the global market for Smart Building Automation Systems estimated at US$ 64210 million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 93700 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The USA market for Smart Building Automation Systems is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The China market for Smart Building Automation Systems is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The Europe market for Smart Building Automation Systems is estimated to increase from $ million in 2022 to reach $ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period of 2023 through 2028.

The global key companies of Smart Building Automation Systems include Honeywell International, Johnson Controls, Siemens AG, Delta Controls, Robert Bosch GmbH, Carrier Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Performance Mechanical Group and Novar, etc. In 2021, the global top five players had a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

Report Scope

This latest report researches the industry structure, revenue and gross margin. Major players’ headquarters, market shares, industry ranking and profiles are presented. The primary and secondary research is done in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data were collected from the Smart Building Automation Systems companies, distributors, end users, industry associations, governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, industry experts, third party database, and our in-house databases.

This report also includes a discussion of the major players across each regional Smart Building Automation Systems market. Further, it explains the major drivers and regional dynamics of the global Smart Building Automation Systems market and current trends within the industry.

Key Companies Covered

In this section of the report, the researchers have done a comprehensive analysis of the prominent players operating and the strategies they are focusing on to combat the intense competition. Company profiles and market share analysis of the prominent players are also provided in this section. Additionally, the specialists have done an all-encompassing analysis of each player. They have also provided reliable revenue, market share and rank data of the companies for the period 2017-2022. With the assistance of this report, key players, stakeholders, and other participants will be able to stay abreast of the recent and upcoming developments in the business, further enabling them to make efficient choices.

Report further studies the market development status and future Smart Building Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Smart Building market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Lighting Control Systems

HVAC Control Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Smart Building Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Smart Building in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Building?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Smart Building? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Smart Building Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Smart Building market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Smart Building Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Smart Building market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Smart Building along with the manufacturing process of Smart Building?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Smart Building market?

Economic impact on the Smart Building industry and development trend of the Smart Building industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Smart Building market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Smart Building market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Smart Building market size at the regional and country-level?

Our research analysts will help you to get customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details. In addition, we are always willing to comply with the study, which triangulated with your own data to make the market research more comprehensive in your perspective.

Detailed TOC of Global Smart Building Market Research Report 2022

1 Smart Building Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smart Building

1.2 Smart Building Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028

1.3 Smart Building Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Smart Building Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Smart Building Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.2 Global Smart Building Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.4.3 Global Smart Building Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Smart Building Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.5.2 North America Smart Building Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.3 Europe Smart Building Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.4 China Smart Building Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

1.5.5 Japan Smart Building Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Smart Building Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Smart Building Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Smart Building Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Smart Building Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Smart Building Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Smart Building Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Smart Building Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Smart Building Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Smart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Smart Building Production

3.4.1 North America Smart Building Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.4.2 North America Smart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.5 Europe Smart Building Production

3.5.1 Europe Smart Building Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Europe Smart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.6 China Smart Building Production

3.6.1 China Smart Building Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.6.2 China Smart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.7 Japan Smart Building Production

3.7.1 Japan Smart Building Production Growth Rate (2017-2022)

3.7.2 Japan Smart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

4 Global Smart Building Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Smart Building Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Smart Building Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Smart Building Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Smart Building Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Smart Building Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Smart Building Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 China Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Smart Building Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Smart Building Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Smart Building Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Smart Building Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Smart Building Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Smart Building Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Company

7.1.1 Smart Building Corporation Information

7.1.2 Smart Building Product Portfolio

7.1. CSmart Building Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Company’s Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Company’s Recent Developments/Updates



8 Smart Building Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Smart Building Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Smart Building

8.4 Smart Building Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Smart Building Distributors List

9.3 Smart Building Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Smart Building Industry Trends

10.2 Smart Building Market Drivers

10.3 Smart Building Market Challenges

10.4 Smart Building Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Building by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Smart Building Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Smart Building Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Smart Building Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Smart Building Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Smart Building

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Building by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Building by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Smart Building by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Smart Building by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2023-2028)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Building by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Building by Type (2023-2028)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Building by Type (2023-2028)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Smart Building by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.1 Global Forecasted Production of Smart Building by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Smart Building by Application (2023-2028)

13.2.3 Global Forecasted Price of Smart Building by Application (2023-2028)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Continued….

