OTC: INSD Investor Notice: Update in Lawsuit against Instadose Pharma Corp. announced by the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announced an update in the lawsuit that is pending for certain investors in shares of the Instadose Pharma Corp. (OTC: INSD).

On December 20, 2021, a lawsuit was filed r certain investors in OTC: INSD sharesagainst Instadose Pharma Corp. f/k/a Mikrocoze, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleged that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Instadose had performed inadequate due diligence into the Business Combination and/or ignored significant red flags associated with Instadose Canada, that Instadose's internal controls and policies were inadequate to detect and/or prevent impermissible trading activity by control persons of the Company, that the foregoing subjected Instadose to a heightened risk of regulatory scrutiny and enforcement action, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On August 24, 2022 the plaintiff requested an Entry of Default against the Defendants for failure to appear or respond in a timely manner to the Complaint.

On August 25, the Clerk of the court made an Entry of Default on the Docket as to both Defendants.

