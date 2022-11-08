Industry 4.0 Market Projected to Surpass USD 218572.35 million and Grow at a CAGR of 22.36% During the 2022-2027 Forecast Timeframe [126 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Industry 4.0 market size was valued at USD 65137.39 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.36% during the forecast period, reaching USD 218572.35 million by 2027.

Industry 4.0 Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Industry 4.0 market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Industry 4.0 industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Industry 4.0 Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Industry 4.0 Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022.

The major players covered in the Industry 4.0 market report are:

Texas Instruments Inc.

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Basler AG

Denso Group

Cisco Systems

General Electric Company

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Company

3D Systems Corporation

Alphabet Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Stratasys Ltd.

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens AG

Cognex Corporation

Qualcomm Inc.

Intel Corporation

The Global Industry 4.0 market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2027. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Industry 4.0 market size was valued at USD 65137.39 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.36% during the forecast period, reaching USD 218572.35 million by 2027.

Industry 4.0 is the digital transformation of industrial markets (industrial transformation) with smart manufacturing currently on the forefront. Industry 4.0 represents the so-called fourth industrial revolution in discrete and process manufacturing, logistics and supply chain (Logistics 4.0), the chemical industry, energy (Energy 4.0), transportation, utilities, oil and gas, mining and metals and other segments, including resources industries, healthcare, pharma and even smart cities.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Industry 4.0 market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Report further studies the market development status and future Industry 4.0 Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Industry 4.0 market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Internet of Things

3D Printing

Industrial Robotics

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Aerospace & Defense

Agriculture

Food

Chemical

Electronics and Semiconductor

Energy & Power

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology

Others

Industry 4.0 Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Industry 4.0 in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Industry 4.0?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Industry 4.0? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Industry 4.0 Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Industry 4.0 market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Industry 4.0 Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Industry 4.0 market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Industry 4.0 along with the manufacturing process of Industry 4.0?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Industry 4.0 market?

Economic impact on the Industry 4.0 industry and development trend of the Industry 4.0 industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Industry 4.0 market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Industry 4.0 market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Industry 4.0 market size at the regional and country-level?

