Industrial Control Systems (ICS) Security Market to hit $30 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Industrial control systems security market is expected to cross a valuation of USD 30 billion by 2032, according to the latest research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

The industry revenue is anticipated to rise significantly over the forecast period as cyber-attacks on industries operating on critical infrastructure, such as energy, power & utility, and transportation, can result in major economic losses. Government agencies around the world are taking appropriate measures and initiatives to enhance the ICS security frameworks in their countries which have increased the demand for industrial control systems security solutions.

Database security to gain popularity in energy, oil and gas industry

The database security segment is slated to account for more than 8.5% of industrial control systems security market revenue share by 2032. In the energy sector, particularly in the oil and gas industrial environment, this collective process of preserving & securing the database of an organization from hostile threats and attacks is essential. To fortify the data security solutions, the companies include a protective data security layer allowing them to proactively identify intrusions and other forms of attacks by adopting elements such as firewalls and network monitoring equipment.

Expanding global mining sector to boost demand for ICS security solutions

The mining industry is poised to register around 21% CAGR between 2023 and 2032. The high reliance on natural resources for economic development has made the mining sector a highly vulnerable target for cyber espionage campaigns that can lead to disruptive and destructive cyber-attacks. Increasing significance of commodities across the global markets and the increasing need of emerging nations to capitalize on their own natural resources such as mineral reserves will supplement overall ICS security market growth.

Flourishing technology landscape in North America

The North America industrial control systems security market is set to attain 14% gains through 2032, resulting from the rapid uptake of cutting-edge technologies and an increase in their application in sectors with crucial infrastructure, including energy, advanced manufacturing, mining, and transportation. Additionally, due to the region's significant presence of key ICS security firms like Cisco, McAfee, Palo Alto, and GE, the adoption of advanced ICS security products and services is projected to rise steadily.

Product innovations to define the industry landscape

The industrial control systems security market participants in competitive landscape includes Trend Micro, Inc., ABB Ltd., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Accenture plc (Symantec Corporation), Rockwell Automation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Inc., FireEye, Inc., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., IBM Corporation, Inc., Siemens AG, and others. These enterprises are taking efforts and investing in innovative product developments to secure substantial revenue.

