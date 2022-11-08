Field Service Management (FSM) Market Projected to Surpass USD 3859.67 million and Grow at a CAGR of 13.71% During the 2022-2027 Forecast Timeframe [103 Pages Report]

Pune, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size was valued at USD 1785.35 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3859.67 million by 2027.

"Field Service Management (FSM) Market" Insights 2022 By Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2027. The global Field Service Management (FSM) market size is projected to reach multi million by 2027, in comparison to 2022, with unexpected CAGR during the forecast period

Field Service Management (FSM) Market - Covid-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis:

We have been tracking the direct impact of COVID-19 on this market, as well as the indirect impact from other industries. This report analyzes the impact of the pandemic on the Field Service Management (FSM) market from a Global and Regional perspective. The report outlines the market size, market characteristics, and market growth for Field Service Management (FSM) industry, categorized by type, application, and consumer sector. In addition, it provides a comprehensive analysis of aspects involved in market development before and after the Covid-19 pandemic. Report also conducted a PESTEL analysis in the industry to study key influencers and barriers to entry.

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

This information allows stakeholders to develop new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavors profitable in the process.

Field Service Management (FSM) Market - Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:

This Field Service Management (FSM) Market report offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2017-2022. The report also includes company description, major business, Field Service Management (FSM) product introduction, recent developments and Field Service Management (FSM) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major players covered in the Field Service Management (FSM) market report are:

Zinier

IFS

ServiceMax

Microsoft

SAP

Oracle

Infor

Comarch

GeoConcept

Trimble

ServicePower

OverIt

Salesforce

Praxedo

FieldEZ

Accruent

FieldAware

Short Summery About Field Service Management (FSM) Market :

The Global Field Service Management (FSM) market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2022 and 2027. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market size was valued at USD 1785.35 million in 2021 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.71% during the forecast period, reaching USD 3859.67 million by 2027.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Field Service Management (FSM) Solution market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Report further studies the market development status and future Field Service Management (FSM) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Field Service Management (FSM) market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

On the basis of product type this report displays the production, revenue, price and market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Schedule, Dispatch and Route Optimization

Customer Management

Work Order Management

Inventory Management

Service Contract Management

Reporting and Analytics

On the basis of the end users/applications this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

Field Service Management (FSM) Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Field Service Management (FSM) in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Field Service Management (FSM)?

) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Field Service Management (FSM)? Who are the global key manufacturers of the Field Service Management (FSM) Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Field Service Management (FSM) market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Field Service Management (FSM) Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Field Service Management (FSM) market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Field Service Management (FSM) along with the manufacturing process of Field Service Management (FSM)?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Field Service Management (FSM) market?

Economic impact on the Field Service Management (FSM) industry and development trend of the Field Service Management (FSM) industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Field Service Management (FSM) market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Field Service Management (FSM) market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Field Service Management (FSM) market size at the regional and country-level?

Research analysts can provide customized details for your report, which can be modified in terms of a specific region, application or any statistical details.



