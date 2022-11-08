Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market Size to Reach $5.5 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the new market research report " Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market by Component (Software, Service), Application (In Vivo, Radiology, Neurology, CT, MRI, X - ray, IVD), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Imaging Center, Diagnostic Laboratory) - Global Forecast to 2027", the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Medical Diagnostics Market is projected to reach USD 5.5 billion by 2027 from USD 1.0 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 39.9% during the forecast period.

Browse in-depth TOC on "AI in Medical Diagnostics Market"

128 - Tables

37 - Figures

178 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22519734

Scope of the Report:

Report Coverage Details Market Size USD 5.5 billion by 2027 CAGR 39.9% Historical Data 2020-2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Component, By application, By end user, By region Geographies Covered North America (US, and Canada), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy and the RoE), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and RoAPAC), RoW Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google, Inc.(Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc) (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Digital Diagnostics, Inc (US), Xilinx (US), InformAI LLC (US), HeartFlow, Inc (US), Enlitic, Inc (US), Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc(US), Aidence (Netherlands), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Prognos Health (US), Nanox AI (Israel), Viz.ai, Inc (US), Quibin (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Therapixel (France), Aidoc (Israel), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lunit. Inc (South Korea), EchoNous Inc. (US) Key Market Opportunities Increasing focus on developing human-aware AI systems Key Market Drivers Influx of big data

The application of AI in medical diagnostics is growing at a highest rate owing to factors such as rise in government initiatives to drive the adoption of AI-based technologies, high usage of AI solutions by radiologists to reduce workload, the generation of big data, available funding for AI-based start-ups, and the growing number of cross-industry partnerships & collaborations.

However, the lack of trained AI workforce, ambiguity in regulations, and the reluctance among medical practitioners to adopt these solutions are factors expected to restrain the market growth.

On the basis components, AI in medical diagnostics market is segmented into software and services. The services segment dominated the market in 2021, while the software segment is estimated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Software solutions provide medical practitioners a chance to gain a competitive edge despite the challenges of being short-staffed and facing increasing imaging scan volumes.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=22519734

Based on application, AI in the medical diagnostics market is segmented into in vivo and in vitro diagnostics. The in vivo diagnostics segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in use of AI solutions by practitioners, as these solutions help reduce human errors and improve treatment efficacy.



Based on end users, the AI in the medical diagnostics market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic imaging centers, diagnostic laboratories, and other end users. The hospitals segment commanded the largest share of this market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising number of diagnostic imaging treatments in hospitals, the inclination of hospitals toward the automation and digitization of radiology treatment workflow, adoption of minimally invasive procedures in hospitals to improve the quality of patient care, and the growth in use of advanced imaging modalities to improve workflow efficiency.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=22519734

Geographical Growth Scenario:

The AI in medical diagnostics market has been segmented into four main regional segments: North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest market share of this market. However, the Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest CAGR of 42.6% during the forecast period. The high growth rate of the Asia Pacific market can primarily be attributed to the growth strategies adopted by key players in emerging markets, better medical diagnostics infrastructure, rising geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cancer, and the implementation of favourable government initiatives to adopt the AI technology.

Key Players:

Prominent players in this market are Microsoft (US), NVIDIA (US), IBM (US), Intel Corporation (US), Google, Inc.(Subsidiary of Alphabet, Inc) (US), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Digital Diagnostics, Inc (US), Xilinx (US), InformAI LLC (US), HeartFlow, Inc (US), Enlitic, Inc (US), Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc(US), Aidence (Netherlands), Butterfly Network, Inc. (US), Prognos Health (US), Nanox AI (Israel), Viz.ai, Inc (US), Quibin (Spain), Qure.ai (India), Therapixel (France), Aidoc (Israel), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Lunit. Inc (South Korea), EchoNous Inc. (US)

Browse Adjacent Markets: Healthcare IT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Healthcare Cloud Computing Market

AI in Drug Discovery Market

Molecular Diagnostics Market

Healthcare IT Market