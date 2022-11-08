Recent Increase in Adoption of Specific Dietary Habits will Push Gluten-free Prepared Food Market to US$ 11.5 Bn by 2032-end | Data Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global gluten free prepared food market is predicted to reach a value of US$ 11570.14 Mn in 2032, with sales growing at a strong CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2032. In 2022, the target market will reach an estimated US$ 5762.1 Mn. A rise in food intolerances and allergy cases along with a swell in health consciousness among consumers will induce growth for the gluten-free prepared food market during the forecast period.



The gluten-free prepared food market is primarily bolstered by the growing awareness of various food sensitivities and allergies among consumers. Many market participants in the ready-to-eat food sector are focusing on increasing investments in customized food products to suit specific food preferences. In addition, the convenience and easy access to gluten-free meals through expansive distribution platforms such as supermarkets, grocery shops, and organic food shops will further fuel the demand for global gluten-free prepared during the projected period.

Moreover, gluten-free food products manufacturers are producing novel items that are designed to boost flavor and nutritional benefits. The availability of a wide range of similar goods is expected to propel the growth of the global gluten-free prepared food market. Similarly, many manufacturers are opting to produce gluten-free baked items to improve nutritional value while avoiding negative effects. Constant product development and enhancement in flavor and variety are boosting demand for bakery and ready-to-eat meal items, have lead to a positive growth in the gluten-free food sector. All of these considerations, thus, aid in the growth of the target market during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Lack of dietary fibers in gluten-free products will stymie the market growth.

By distribution channel, the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment will lead the market.

By product type, the bakery segment will dominate the gluten free prepared food market.

North America accounts for over half of the total gluten free prepared food consumer base.

In 2022, Europe will hold 39.5% of the global gluten free prepared food market.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to record a faster growth rate and count for a significant portion of the global market.

“Rising food sensitivities and allergies coupled with growing health consciousness and diet trends will induce the global growth of the gluten free prepared food market over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Ener-G Foods, Inc., General Mills Inc., Enjoy Life Foods, Udi's Healthy Foods, LLC, B&G Foods, Inc, Dr. Schär AG / SPA, Mrs Crimble's, Hain Celestial, Genius Foods, Kellogg's Company, Kraft Heinz Company, and Conagra Brands Inc., among others are some of the major players in the gluten free prepared food market profiled in the full version of the report.

Leading market players are keen on expanding their product portfolios. These firms are forming partnerships and collaborating with different small and major regional players to deepen their geographical reach.

More Insights into Gluten Free Prepared Food Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global gluten free prepared food market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2021 and forecast statistics for 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of product type (bakery products, pasta, ready-to-eat products, bread and rolls), distribution channel (grocery store, supermarket and hypermarket, health and natural food store, drug store), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on segmentation, the bakery product segment will contribute significantly to the market growth. Due to increasing popularity of baked goods and the growing awareness of health benefits of baked gluten-free items, this segment will likely lead the market growth. In terms of distribution channel, supermarkets and hypermarkets will contribute greatly to the overall market due to the convenience of one-stop shopping.

Based on region, the gluten free prepared food market in North America is anticipated to dominate the international space during 2022-2032. With the United States accounting for a significant market share in North America, the regional market is expected to continue to flourish over the next few years. In addition, a surge in the number of people with celiac disease and other food intolerances along with greater acceptance of gluten free products due to medical benefits will further drive the gluten free prepared food market growth in North America. Besides, Europe and Asia Pacific region will demonstrate considerable growth in the gluten free prepared food market during the forecast period.

Gluten Free Prepared Food Market: Segmentation

By Product Type:

Bakery Products

Pasta

Ready to Eat Products

Bread and Rolls

By Distribution Channel:

Grocery Store

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Health or Natural Food Store

Drug Store

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Argentina, Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (EU-5 countries, Nordic countries, BENELUX, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe)

APAC (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

MEA (GCC Countries, S. Africa, N. Africa, Rest of MEA)



