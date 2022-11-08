Entourage Health to Host Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Call on November 15

TORONTO, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entourage Health Corp. (TSX-V:ENTG) (OTCQX:ETRGF) (FSE:4WE) (“Entourage” or the “Company”), a Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning cannabis products announced today it will file its third quarter 2022 financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis after-market on Monday November 14, 2022. Entourage will host a conference call the following day on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review the results for the period and provide an operational update.



Conference Call Details:

The conference call will be hosted by CEO and Executive Chair, George Scorsis and CFO Vaani Maharaj. Management will be available for questions following opening remarks.

Date:



Tuesday, November 15, 2022



Time:



10 a.m. Eastern Time



Dial-in Number:



Canada/USA: 1-800-319-4610. International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Participants, please dial in and ask to join the Entourage call



Replay Dial-in: Canada/USA: 1-800-319-6413. International Toll: 1-604-638-9010

Replay Access Code: 9600

Available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, until December 15, 2022



About Entourage Health Corp.

Entourage Health Corp. is the publicly traded parent company of Entourage Brands Corp. (formerly WeedMD RX Inc.) and CannTx Life Sciences Inc., licence holders producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a state-of-the-art hybrid greenhouse and processing facility located on 158-acres in Strathroy, ON; a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction; and a micropropagation, tissue culture and genetics centre-of-excellence in Guelph, Ontario. With its Starseed Medicinal medical-centric brand and marketplace, Entourage has an industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, who together with employers and other union groups, facilitate access for insured medical patients. With the launch of Syndicate, the Company now hosts another unique medical marketplace that offers patients a collective of Canadian micro-cultivators’ products, along with the Company’s family of brands. Entourage’s elite adult-use product portfolio includes Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis and Royal City Cannabis Co.– sold across eight provincial distribution agencies. It is the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels. Under a collaboration with a The Boston Beer Company subsidiary, Entourage is also the exclusive distributor of cannabis-infused beverages ‘TeaPot’ in Canada, which launched in select provinces summer 2022.

For further information, investor or media inquiries, please contact:

Marianella delaBarrera

SVP, Communications & Corporate Affairs

416-897-6644

marianella@entouragecorp.com

investor@entouragecorp.com

media@entouragecorp.com

