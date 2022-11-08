Global Active Protection System (Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor) Markets, 2022-2027: Soft Kill System Segment is Anticipated to Lead the Market in the Near Future

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Active Protection System Market by End User (Defense, Homeland Security), Platform (Ground, Marine, Airborne), Kill System Type (Soft Kill System, Hard Kill System, Reactive Armor) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The active protection system market is projected to grow from USD 3.9 billion in 2022 to USD 5.2 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.5% 2022 to 2027

The market is driven by the rising need for automation across military platforms, including ground vehicles and UAVs. However, the market's growth is limited by the prevalence of the cyber-warfare to foresee market growth.

The COVID-19 outbreak has had an impact on the active protection system supply chain. The spread of COVID-19 in the United States and Europe is expected to be slowed by lockdowns at active protection system vehicle research and development centres.

As a result of the Asia Pacific lockdown, many businesses in the active protection system industry have lost revenue. Many startups have failed to continue operating in the area due to delays in development and a lack of funds. The commercialization of the active protection system appears to have been delayed by a year when compared with pre-conditions.

The ground segment is expected to hold a major share of the market during the forecast period on the basis of the platform.

Active protection systems are designed to be compatible with any existing combat management system, which increases their feasibility and commonality. They enable defense from short-range maneuverable projectiles, sea-skimming weapons, and anti-tank-guided missiles, among others.

The technology uses sensors and radar, computer processing, fire control technology, and interceptors to find, target, and knock down or intercept incoming enemy fire. The scalability of these systems enables them to be deployed on a number of platforms. They offer advantages such as safety and counter-firepower and perform all functions, from surveillance and detection to destruction, including the selection of the next priority threat.

The soft kill system segment is anticipated to lead the active protection system market in the near future.

Soft kill systems, such as radar decoys are mounted on a warfare platform as a countermeasure system to deceive a radar operator into believing that they are actually the combat platform. They can be complemented with other systems such as radar warning receivers, missile warning systems, techniques generators, and chaff & flare dispensers to enhance the protection on a combat platform.

The defense segment led the active protection system market.

Based on end users, the defense segment dominates the active protection system market in 2022, driven by the increasing military expenditure of major economies of the Asia Pacific region, along with the rising number of conflicts, wars, and cross-border disputes in the region.

Competitive landscape

Major players such as Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Israel Military Industries (Israel), KBM (Russia), Raytheon Company (US), Artis LLC (US), Rheinmetall AG (Germany), and ASELSAN SA (Turkey), among others, manufacture active protection systems.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Procurement of Combat Vehicles

Increasing Geopolitical Instabilities

Development of Advanced Combat Systems

Automation of Defense Systems

Increase in Asymmetric Warfare

Restraints

Increasing Prevalence of Cyber-Warfare

High Development and Maintenance Costs

Opportunities

Development of Secure Networks Against Cyber-Attack

Challenges

Weapon Integration

Electromagnetic Compatibility of Radar Antennas in Military Vehicles

Value Chain Analysis of Active Protection System Market

Trends/Disruption Impacting Customer Business

Revenue Shift and New Revenue Pockets

Active Protection System Market Ecosystem

Prominent Companies

Private and Small Enterprises

Market Ecosystem

Active Protection System Market: Patent Analysis

Key Patents

Average Selling Price of Active Protection System

Active Protection System Market: Trade Data

Industry Trends

Technology Trends

Soft Kill System

Infrared Technology

Electro-Optic Jammers

Hard Kill System

Reactive Armor

Counter-Directed Energy Weapons

Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems (Mems) and Nanotechnology

Sensor Fusion

Impact of Megatrends

Ai and Cognitive Applications

Machine Learning

Deep Learning

Big Data

Use Case Analysis

Active Protection System for Hx3 Tactical Truck

Strikeshield Active Protection System

Company Profiles

