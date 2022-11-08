Botanical Extracts Market to Garner USD 10.56 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 7.10% by 2029, Growth Insight, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, and Trends forecast

LONDON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The comprehensive industry research on the “ Botanical Extracts Market ” published by Data Bridge Market research which includes growth analysis, regional marketing, challenges, opportunities, and drivers analyzed in the report. Key elements of this report range from industry outlook along with critical success factors, industry dynamics or market definition in terms of drivers and restraints, market segmentation and value chain analysis, key opportunities or developments, application, and technology outlook, regional or country-level analysis to the competitive landscape. What is more, the Botanical Extracts report provides the data and information for actionable, most recent, and real-time market insights which makes it straightforward to even take critical business decisions.

As a growing number of consumers seek safe and effective products, there has been a rapid shift from synthetic products to more natural and organic products in recent years. Botanical extracts contain a lot of antioxidants and flavonoids. They are widely used across the food and beverage and cosmetic industries.

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the botanical extracts market which was valued at USD 6.10 billion in 2021 is expected to reach the value of USD 10.56 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Botanical extracts are herbal-product of various types. The herbal extract is created when a solvent reacts with plant material, dissolving some of its components. Once separated from the insoluble plant materials, the remaining solution is the extract, which can be left in liquid form or removed to produce a solid extract.

The Global Botanical Extracts Market is witnessing a tremendous growth owing to the rapidly rising demands, a surge in industrialization, consumer awareness, emerging industries, and technological advancements. The industry has reported exponential revenue growth and sales volume. Factors driving the growth of the market are anticipated to boost the market size and boost the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Recent Development

Doehler introduced natural herb and spice extracts and natural blossom flavours in Febraury 2019. This launch aimed to meet the rapidly increasing demand for botanical flavours in the food and beverage industries.

Some of the major players operating in the Botanical Extracts market are

Ransom Naturals Ltd. (U.K.)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (U.S.)

Synthite Industries Ltd. (India)

Martin Bauer Group (Germany)

Kalsec, Inc. (U.S.)

Synergy Flavors Inc. (U.S.)

Prinova Group (U.S.)

PT. Indesso Aroma (Indonesia)

Döhler GmbH (Germany)

Bell Flavors & Fragrances (U.S.)

Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China)

Kuber Impex Ltd. (India),

Opportunities for Key Players:

The growing global demand for organic products is expected to provide market participants with a lucrative opportunity in the coming years. Due to the high demand for botanical's functional properties, manufacturers in the global botanical market constantly introduce new and innovative products. They are also introducing ready-to-consume variants in order to broaden their product portfolio and boost overall sales. Furthermore, they are investing in innovative marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements, which are expected to boost market growth in the coming years.

Segmentation Covered: Botanical Extracts Market

By Form

Powder

Liquid

Leaf extracts

By Type

Spice Extracts

Herb Extracts

Flower Extracts

Botanical Extracts

Fruit Extracts

Marine Plant Extracts

By Product type

Organic

Conventional

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Food Products

Sports Nutrition

Beverages

Nutraceutical

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Aromatherapy

Animal Feed

Botanical Extracts Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the botanical extracts market report U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global botanical extracts market. The large share of this region is primarily attributed to rising consumer awareness of the benefits of consuming products containing natural plant-derived extracts, the abundance of aromatic medicinal plants, increasing competition for natural resources, which causes consumers to focus on healthier lifestyles, and government initiatives to promote technological advancements in this region.

Europe is expected to grow during forecast period of 2022 to 2029 because of the increasing demand for ready-to-drink beverages in this region.

