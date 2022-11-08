Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market to Hit Sales of $31.51 Billion by 2028 | VR Therapy is Gaining Momentum in Behavioral Health

Westford, USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual reality is becoming increasingly popular in the healthcare sector as a tool for training, education and simulation. The use of VR headsets allows users to immerse themselves in realistic, three-dimensional environments and provides a more engaging and effective learning experience than traditional methods such as textbooks or lectures. The rise in popularity of virtual reality in healthcare market is being driven by advances in technology which are making headsets more affordable and accessible. Additionally, there is a growing body of evidence demonstrating the effectiveness of VR in healthcare applications. A recent study found that surgeons who trained using VR were able to perform procedures significantly faster and with fewer mistakes than those who did not use VR.

The potential uses for virtual reality in healthcare market are vast, and the technology is continuing to evolve rapidly. Some of the most exciting applications include: medical training, patient education, pain management, rehabilitation and mental health therapies. As the cost of VR technology decreases and its capabilities increase, it is likely that we will see an even greater uptake of VR in healthcare in the years to come.

VR is Becoming a Future of Healthcare Education

As healthcare education evolves, so too does the technology available to support it. One of the most cutting-edge and exciting tools currently being developed is virtual reality (VR). When used for healthcare education, VR can provide learners with immersive, realistic experiences that can help them better understand complex concepts and procedures.

There are a number of potential applications for virtual reality in healthcare market. For example, VR could be used to train medical students on how to perform delicate surgeries. It could also be used to give nursing students realistic experience in caring for patients. Additionally, VR could be used to educate patients about their conditions and treatments.

The use of VR in healthcare education has numerous advantages. First, it allows learners to gain experience in a safe and controlled environment. Second, it can provide a more immersive and realistic learning experience than traditional educational methods. Finally, VR has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of healthcare education by reducing the need for expensive simulations and models.

Despite its advantages, there are some challenges associated with the use of virtual reality in healthcare market in education industry. First, VR technology is still relatively new and expensive. Additionally, there is a lack of standardization among VR platforms, which makes it difficult for educators to develop consistent curricula. Finally, some experts have raised concerns about the potential for VR to desensitize learners to violence or gore.

VR Therapy is Gaining Momentum in Behavioral Health

Virtual reality therapy provides patients with immersive, simulated environments in which to confront their fears or work through other behavioral issues. VRT is gaining momentum as a treatment for various behavioral health conditions, such as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety disorders, and phobias. Recently, in November 2022, Floreo raised $10 million for developing VR therapy in the global virtual reality in healthcare market.

One of the potential benefits of VRT is that it can help patients confront their fears in a safe and controlled environment. This can lead to a reduction in symptoms and an improved ability to cope with real-world situations. VRT is also becoming increasingly affordable as the technology becomes more widely available.

There are currently a number of different VR platforms available for use in therapy across global virtual reality in healthcare market, including Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and Samsung Gear VR. Each platform offers its own unique set of features and capabilities. Therapists will need to select the platform that best meets the needs of their patients.

VR therapy is still in its early stages of development and more research is needed to determine its efficacy for treating various behavioral health conditions. However, the current evidence suggests that VRT has potential to be a valuable addition to the behavioral health toolkit in the virtual reality in healthcare market.

Healthcare Metaverse Could Offer Revenue Opportunity of $5 Billion

There is no denying that the healthcare metaverse is an emerging trend. according to SkyQuest's analysis, it is here to stay. The healthcare metaverse is a virtual world where patients, doctors, and other health care professionals can interact with each other in real time. This new way of communication has already begun to revolutionize the way we provide health care. One of the most exciting aspects of the healthcare metaverse is that it gives patients and doctors alike a sense of community. In the past, patients often felt isolated from their doctors, but in the healthcare metaverse, they can connect with others who are going through similar experiences. This sense of community can help to improve outcomes by providing support and guidance from peers in virtual reality in healthcare market.

The future of healthcare will be on display at the Arab Health exhibition in early 2023 in the UAE, with a $5 billion healthcare metaverse set to be unveiled. Visitors to the Arab Health exhibition will be able to explore the metaverse and see how new technologies are being used to improve patient care. They will also be able to interact with other visitors and learn about the latest developments in the virtual reality in healthcare market.

The USD 5 billion healthcare metaverse is just one of many new initiatives that are being launched by the Dubai government in order to position the city as a leading hub for innovation and technology. With its cutting-edge infrastructure and commitment to research and development, Dubai is quickly becoming a hotbed for startups and tech companies from all over the world.

Major Players in Global Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

EON Reality (U.S.)

CAE Healthcare (U.S.)

Oculus Rift (Facebook Inc.) (U.S.)

Medical Realities Ltd. (U.K.)

XRHealth USA Inc. (U.S.)

Psious (Spain)

HTC Corporation (Taiwan)

Sony Corporation (Japan)

