Membrane Separation Systems Market Worth $40.51Bn to Grow at 9.1% CAGR During 2022-2028 | The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners new research study on "Membrane Separation Systems Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, Material, and Geography," the global membrane separation systems market size was valued at USD 22.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 40.51 billion by 2028 with CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028.





Global Membrane Separation Systems Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:







Global Membrane Separation Systems Market Report Scope, Segmentations, Regional & Country Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Size Value in USD 22.1 billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 40.51 billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 215 No. of Tables 95 No. of Charts & Figures 85 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Technology, Application, and Material Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Companies Covered 3M Co, Koch Separation Systems Inc, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co KG, Pentair plc, Hydranautics, GEA Group AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alfa Laval AB, ProMinent GmbH, Veolia Water Technologies SASU Key Research Capabilities Global Market Assessment, Business Development Strategies, Competitive Landscape, Opportunity Analysis, Regional and Country Level Market Analysis, Market Entry Strategies, Market Dynamics, Risk and Return Assessments, Pricing Analysis, Market Size and Forecasting, Company Profiling, Value Chain Analysis, Expansion Strategies, SWOT Analysis, New Product Development







Global Membrane Separation Systems Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The membrane separation systems market is majorly comprised of top players involving 3M Co, Koch Separation Systems Inc, MANN+HUMMEL International GmbH & Co KG, Pentair plc, Hydranautics, GEA Group AG, DuPont de Nemours Inc, Alfa Laval AB, ProMinent GmbH, Veolia Water Technologies SASU.



In August 2022, Molnlycke, a world-leading medical product and solution company, announced two landmark partnerships with Engie and Veolia, which are international sustainability solutions providers. The company aims to deliver best-in-class, energy-saving wastewater treatment solutions for its ongoing and upcoming projects, in accordance with its goal of building a sustainable healthcare manufacturing ecosystem while addressing the market demands.

In December 2021, DuPont and Water.org partnered to increase global access to safe water, with a focus on communities that are most vulnerable to the consequences of water scarcity. Through this partnership, DuPont would combine its technical leadership in water filtration and purification solutions with Water.org’s expertise to introduce market-driven financial solutions to the global water crisis.

In September 2021, The MANN+HUMMEL Group fully acquired Seccua Holding AG. Seccua specializes in the manufacturing of ultrafiltration membranes that reduce the load of viruses, bacteria, and parasites, and water turbidity without chemical or ultraviolet treatment. Public utilities, municipalities, hospitals, food and beverage manufacturers, and private households rely on Seccua's filtration solutions for drinking water treatment.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00004935/







In June 2021, Koch Separation Solutions (KSS) announced a partnership agreement with SHL Global Investments Ltd. (Septech) to promote Eco-Tec ion exchange solutions in the oil and gas, power generation, and industrial processing markets in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Bahrain.

In March 2021, DuPont collaborated with Waterise to provide seawater reverse osmosis membranes and expertise to the latter’s subsea desalination plants.

In November 2020, Koch Separation Solutions (KSS), a global leader in separation technology, announced the acquisition of RELCO, a prime provider of cutting-edge process technologies for the dairy and food industry. The acquisition allows KSS to better serve customers by leveraging the synergistic capabilities of its complementary technologies in the dairy, food, and beverage markets.

In October 2020, NX Filtration, a producer of innovative hollow-fiber membrane solutions, announced the commencement of the production and global distribution of various HYDRAcap ultrafiltration products with Hydranautics, one of the global leaders in membrane technology and a part of the Nitto Group Company. The HYDRAcap products, which were previously supplied by Hydranautics, are deployed globally in a broad range of applications, including pre-treatment for reverse osmosis, surface water treatment, and wastewater treatment.



In March 2020, DuPont announced the completion of acquisitions of Desalitech, inge GmbH, Memcor, and OxyMem Limited, adding to its leading portfolio of water purification and separation technologies—including ultrafiltration, reverse osmosis, and ion exchange resins.





Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Membrane Separation Systems Market:



Since the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic, wastewater is being examined to detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2. The investigation of wastewater is a method of tracking the presence of pathogens in the environment. Further, lockdowns, and travel and transportation bans had adverse effects on the manufacturing, supply, and distribution of medicines and medical instruments, which hampered the medical supply chains worldwide. Thus, a reduction in pharmaceutical production hindered the growth of the membrane separation system market.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00004935/







The demand for membrane filtration systems also dropped due to suspended operations in the food processing industry. With the shutdown of industrial and commercial facilities, the volumes of wastewater generation also decreased, resulting in a further drop in membrane filter demand. The drop in the sales of drinking water also hampered the business of mineral water distributors; the dropped demand for membrane separation technologies for food and beverage applications was the major factor that affected the market growth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The introduction of COVID vaccination programs allowed several country governments to regain control of situations within their countries. As a result, the gradually improving economic conditions are likely to support the recovery of the membrane separation system market during the post-pandemic period.





Wide Range of Applications in Dairy Industry Boost Global Membrane Separation Systems Market:

North America holds the largest share of the membrane separation system market, whereas Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market is expected to grow significantly in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. The Asia Pacific membrane separation system market was valued at US$ 8,057.94 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 15,070.97 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.5%.

There are more than 16,000 publicly owned wastewater treatment systems of various sizes serving the majority of wastewater needs in the US. Wastewater treatment facilities in the country process ~34 billion gallons of wastewater every day. Factors such as growing product demand from end-use industries and environmental regulations laid down by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are encouraging companies in the US to adopt effective water treatment solutions. Furthermore, economic revival and government initiatives to promote environmental protection are also expected to drive the market for membrane separation technologies in the country.





Global Membrane Separation System Market: Segmental Overview

Based on technology, the membrane separation system market is segmented into microfiltration, ultrafiltration, nanofiltration, reverse osmosis, ion exchange, and others. The reverse osmosis segment held the largest share of the market in 2021, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Environmental Protection Agency; Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD); International Trade Administration (ITA); CEIC: Global Economic Data, Indicators, Charts & Forecasts; Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism; and India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) are among the major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing this report.





Directly Purchase "Single User License" of Membrane Separation Systems Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004935/















