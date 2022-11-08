Global Airline Online Booking Market Report 2022: Air Travel Demand Across Regions is Estimated to Reach at Least Three Quarters of Pre-Pandemic Levels in 2022

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Online Airline Booking Market 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The overall online travel booking experience is still not optimal worldwide

The post-pandemic surge in overall travel has led to gradual growth of the online air travel revenues, with revenues experiencing a single-digit CAGR between 2020 and 2021, as revealed by the new report.

Although there has been a shift from offline to online booking platforms, consumer expectations with regards to user-friendly experiences remain to be fulfilled. According to a global survey, close to half of the respondents want to book flights and other travel essentials through a single website. But around one third of the respondents still find comparing offers difficult and time consuming when searching and booking flights online.

Thus, a certain percentage of respondents do not enjoy booking trips and flights online. It therefore comes as no surprise that airlines experience the second-highest cart abandonment rate globally among selected industries. The percentage of users abandoning their carts when booking via specific online travel websites is also high.

Countries are on the way to recovery in air travel demand

North America remains the region with the largest estimated air travel net profits in 2022, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Full recovery of the air travel demand in North America is expected in 2022, with other regions in the world estimated to all reach at least over 70% of pre-pandemic air travel levels. Despite such a recovery, some countries in Asia-Pacific are not on the same growth trajectory as others.

In China, for example, the strict travel restrictions and uneven vaccine rollout have caused the country's recovery to lag. The Russia-Ukraine war is also still disrupting the air travel in Europe. Nevertheless, all regions are expected to recover in the long run. The air travel demand in Europe is still estimated to reach a high double-digit percentage of pre-pandemic levels.

Questions Covered in the report:

How did the pandemic change the online flight booking market in 2020 and 2021?

Which countries are leading in terms of online air travel revenue?

What are the biggest concerns of air travelers?

Which channels are preferred by travelers worldwide for researching and purchasing airline tickets?

What are the leading airline websites worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Global Developments

Online Airline Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022 (1 of 2)

Online Airline Booking Market Overview & Trends, August 2022 (2 of 2)

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Breakdown of Air Travel Bookings by Device, in %, 2021

Cart Abandonment Rate in the "Airlines" Category Compared to Selected Industries, in %, 2021

Cart Abandonment Rates for Online Travel Websites, incl. "Airline", in % of Online Travel Website Users, 2021

Travel Notifications That Are Considered Useful, incl. Flight-Related, in % of Travel App Users, 2021

Share of Airline Passengers Who Are Willing to Share Their Biometric Data to Improve Airport Process, in %, 2019 & 2021

Attitude of Airline Passengers Towards The Use of Their Data, in % of Airline Passengers, 2021

Share of Respondents Who Want to Book Flights and Other Travel Essentials Through One Website, in %, 2021

Share of Families Who Find Comparing Offers Difficult and Time Consuming When Searching and Booking Flights, in %, 2021

Top 20 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022 (1 of 2)

Top 20 Airline Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Top 5 Countries by Share of Visits, in %, June 2022 (2 of 2)

3. North America

3.1. USA

Breakdown of Travel Gross Bookings, by Segment, in %, and Gross Booking Value per Segment, in USD billion, incl. Airline, 2021e

Airline Direct Mobile Gross Bookings, in USD billion, and Mobile Share of Airline Direct Online Gross Bookings, in %, 2019 - 2025f

Breakdown of Corporate Air Travel Booking by Online and Offline, in %, 2024f

Share of Online Air Gross Bookings Through Online Travel Agencies, in % of Online Air Gross Bookings, 2021

Top 3 Complaints Regarding Airlines, in % of Travelers, 2021

Share of Website Appearance for Flight Related Searches, in %, by Selected Websites, 2021

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, August 2022

3.2. Canada

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022

4. Asia-Pacific

4.1. China

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Online Share of Total Air Travel Booking Revenue, in %, 2021 & 2025f

Mobile Share of Online Air Travel Gross Bookings, in %, 2021 & 2025f

4.2. Japan

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

4.3. South Korea

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

4.5. India

Airline Market Value, in USD billion, and CAGR, in %, FY 2020 & FY 2027f

Breakdown of Airline Market Revenue, by Channel, in %, 2020 & 2027f

4.6. Indonesia

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

4.7. Philippines

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

5. Europe

5.1. UK

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Share of Website Appearance for Flight Related Searches, in %, by Selected Websites, 2021

Top 5 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, August 2022

Top 5 Travel Apps by Store Rank, by Apple App Store and Google Play Store, incl. "Air Travel", August 2022

5.2. Germany

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD billion, 2020 & 2021

Number of Travelers Who Searched Information About Vacations Online, by Category, in millions, 2020 & 2021

5.3. France

Top 5 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, July 2022

5.4. Spain

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, July 2022

6. Latin America

6.1. Brazil

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022

6.2. Mexico

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022

6.3. Argentina

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Average Visit Duration, in minutes, Bounce Rate, in %, and Share of Visits, in %, June 2022

7. Middle East and Africa

7.1. UAE

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD million, 2020 & 2021

7.2. Saudi Arabia

Top 4 Air Travel Websites, by Website Rank, incl. Website Visits, in millions, Saudi Arabia's Share of Total Visits, in %, August 2022

7.3. South Africa

Online Air Travel Revenue, in USD million, 2020 & 2021

Companies Mentioned

123milhas

Aa

Aerolineas

Aircanada

Airfrance

Almosafer

Cheapflights

delta

Easyjet

Expedia

Flyadeal

Flyflair

Flynas

Jet2

kayak

Latamairlines

Ryanair

Saudia

skyscanner

Southwest

Transavia

TripAdvisor

Vivaaerobus

Volaris

Wego

Westjet

