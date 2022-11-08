Global Reverse Mode Two Wheeler Market Report to 2027 - Featuring Damon Motors, BMW, Ather Energy and Bajaj Auto Among Others

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Reverse Mode Two Wheeler Market, Vehicle Type, Propulsion, Distribution Channel, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global reverse mode two wheeler market value is anticipated to grow with an impressive CAGR during the forecast years on the backbone of evolving technological advancements in the two wheelers.

Rising investment by the market players in the advancement of the electric two wheelers further drive the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the upcoming five years. Growing sales of electric two wheelers and rapid adaptations of technology in the same further supports the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the next five years.

Government's inclination toward electric vehicles and the rising concern toward degrading environment supports the growing demand for the electric two-wheelers and thus the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the future five years.



Two Wheeler EV Demands Supports Market Growth



Surge in the demands for the two wheeler electric automotives actively drives the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the upcoming five years. Higher adoptions of the technologies in the electric automotives also facilitates the market growth. In the year 2021, 11.59 million electric two wheelers were sold worldwide. The demands are further increasing due to consumer's higher purchase capacity.

Although the advanced technology of the reverse mode in the two wheelers are currently restricted to the premium two wheelers only and the electric two wheelers are available for the consumer. Rising disposable income among the population allows them to further invest into purchasing premium vehicles that adds to the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the future five years.



Technological Advancement In Two Wheelers



Automotive industry thrives consistently over technological advancements. The population is usually highly intrigued by the technological advances that the market players continue to provide that supports the market growth at large.

The industrial value of the electric two wheelers have grown in the past years where the market value was USD13.70 Billion in the year 2021, that is also anticipated to grow with a cumulative annual growth rate of 14.08% for further five years. This growth is highly dependent on the consistent technology evolution. With reverse mode in the two wheeler, incorporation of internet of things in the vehicles along with artificial intelligence guiding the rider with fluent driving and apt riding would also aid to the growth of the global reverse mode two wheeler market in the upcoming five years.



Market Segmentation



The global reverse mode two wheeler market segmentation is based on vehicle type, propulsion, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on vehicle type, the market is differentiated between scooter/ moped and motorcycle.

By propulsion, the market is further segmented into conventional and electric. Based on distribution channel, the market is fragmented into offline and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation, divided among Asia-Pacific region, North American region, European & CIS region, South American region, and Middle East & African region.



Company Profile



Damon Motors Inc., BMW AG, Ather Energy, ANI Technologies Private Limited, Bajaj Auto Limited, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd., are enlisted in a partial list of major market players of the global reverse mode two wheeler market.

