Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market to Generate Revenue of $11.30 Billion by 2028 | Nearly 30% Network Operators to Deploy C-RAN by End of 2023

Westford, USA, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ever-growing demand for mobile data services is putting a strain on traditional radio access networks (RANs). To meet this demand, network operators are turning to cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market , which offer a number of advantages over traditional RANs. C-RAN uses cloud computing techniques to virtualize the RAN and enable it to be deployed more flexibly and efficiently. Moreover, it offers the ability to scale quickly and efficiently to meet changing demands, reduced operational costs, and improved flexibility and agility.

As per SkyQuest’s analysis, C-RAN is also seen as a key enabler for 5G networks. The high bandwidth and low latency requirements of 5G will be difficult to meet with traditional RAN architectures. However, C-RAN can provide the necessary scalability, flexibility, and performance required for 5G networks.

Operators in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market who have deployed C-RAN have seen significant benefits. China Mobile, for example, has reported reductions in both capital and operational expenses. And NTT DoCoMo has achieved significant increases in capacity and coverage with its C-RAN deployment in the last few years. In addition, C-RAN can be used in conjunction with other emerging technologies such as edge computing and Internet of Things (IoT). This opens up even more possibilities for operators who are looking to offer innovative services to their customers.

What Makes the C-RAN so Popular?

SkyQuest's latest analysis of the Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) market shows that it is still in a period of strong growth, with revenues expected to more than double between 2021 and 2028. This rapid expansion is being driven by a number of factors, including the increasing popularity and deployment of 5G services, the need for more efficient network architectures, and the growing demand for edge computing.

Today, C-RAN is seen as a key enabling technology for 5G networks, due to its ability to provide the high capacity and low latency required for next-generation services such as virtual reality and autonomous vehicles. In addition, C-RAN can help operators to reduce their energy consumption and save on infrastructure costs.

Nearly 30% Network Operators to Deploy C-RAN by End of 2023

SkyQuest estimates that Over 30% of mobile operators in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market will have deployed C-RAN by 2023. Operators in Asia Pacific are under immense pressure to expand their networks to meet the ever-growing demand for mobile data services and rapid surge in the smartphone users. C-RAN offers a more efficient and scalable way to do this. For instance, C-RAN can pool radio resources across multiple cell sites, which can improve spectral efficiency and reduce power consumption. This makes it an attractive option for operators looking to improve the performance of their networks while reducing costs. In addition, C-RAN can offer enhanced flexibility compared to traditional RAN architectures, making it easier to deploy new services and applications.

The report on cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market also looks at the role of C-RAN in edge computing, which is becoming increasingly important as users demand faster response times and lower latencies. Edge computing brings compute and storage resources closer to users, reducing reliance on centralized data centers. We believe that C-RAN will play a vital role in enabling edge computing, due to its ability to connect multiple radio access points and provide high bandwidth links between them.

Top Trends Shaping the Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

1. Increased Use of Centralized Processing

Traditionally, each cell site in a RAN architecture has its own baseband processing unit (BBU). With C-RAN, BBUs from multiple cell sites can be centralized into a single location, known as a BBU pool. This can provide significant cost and energy savings, as well as improved service quality due to reduced latency.

2. Virtualization of Radio Resources

Virtualizing radio resources such as software-defined radios (SDRs) and baseband units (BBUs) can further improve the efficiency of C-RAN deployments in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. This enables operators to dynamically allocate radio resources according to changing traffic demands in order to improve spectral efficiency.

3. Cloudification of Network Functions

Another key trend is the cloudification of network functions such as storage, compute, and networking. This means that these functions are provided as services from a shared pool.

4. Advances in fronthaul technologies

One of the key challenges for C-RAN has been the need for a high speed fronthaul link between the base station and radio head. However, there have been significant advances in this area in recent years, with new technologies such as Coherent Optics and WDM-PON becoming available. This has made it much easier and cheaper to deploy C-RAN networks.

Top Developments in Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

In November 2022, RedHat published a report on collaboration with Nokia for developing 5G C-RAN Solution

In November 2022, SES announced the support for private 5G in Taiwan. The company enabled these services in collaboration with Microsoft Azure

In November 2022, Dish Network announced to raise additional $2 billion to facilitate the construction of C-RAN infrastructure

Nokia, Sony, Samsung, Cisco, and Huawei are top 5 Players in Global C-RAN Market

Nokia, Sony, Samsung, Cisco, and Huawei are all major providers in global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market. C-RAN is a key technology for enabling mobile operators to deliver high-speed data services over LTE networks. By pooling base station resources in the cloud, CRAN can provide significant capacity and coverage benefits compared to traditional cellular architectures.

Nokia's Cloud RAN solution is based on its FlexiMultiradio 10 platform, which supports a wide range of radio access technologies (RATs), including LTE-Advanced Pro. The Nokia solution also includes the AirScale Radio Access Cloud Core, which provides centralized control and coordination of base station resources.

Nokia is a clear leader in the global cloud radio access network (C-RAN) market, according to a new analysis from SkyQuest. Nokia has a strong portfolio of products and services that address the needs of operators looking to deploy cloud-based RAN solutions. The company is also well positioned to benefit from the growing trend of operator consolidation, as it has a strong presence in both Europe, Asia Pacific North America.

SkyQuest's analysis comes as Nokia announced its latest innovation in the cloud RAN space, AirFrame Open ScaleOut. The new solution enables operators to quickly and easily deploy large-scale cloud RAN deployments, with Nokia promising "best-in-class performance, flexibility and scalability.""AirFrame Open ScaleOut is a significant step forward for the cloud RAN industry.

Major Players in Global Cloud Radio Access Network (C-RAN) Market

Altiostar (US)

ASOCS Ltd (Israel)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

FUJITSU (Japan)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. (South Korea)

Nokia Corporation (Finland)

ZTE Corporation (China)

