AC Immune to Present at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings during the 2022 Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, which is taking place from November 15 – 17, 2022.



During the fireside chat, AC Immune’s CEO Dr. Andrea Pfeifer will provide an overview of the company’s precision medicine approach and pipeline, which includes therapeutic and diagnostic candidates collectively designed to shift the neurodegenerative disease treatment paradigm towards earlier diagnosis and disease prevention. Dr. Pfeifer will also highlight the three additional clinical readouts the company expects to report by year-end. These include an interim analysis of safety and immunogenicity data from the Phase 1b/2 ABATE study, which is evaluating the anti-amyloid-beta vaccine candidate ACI-24.060 in patients with prodromal Alzheimer’s disease and individuals with Down syndrome.

The fireside chat will take place on November 15, 2022, at 3:00 am ET / 8:00 am GMT. A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events Page of AC Immune’s website. Following the fireside chat, a replay will be archived in the same location.

About AC Immune SA

AC Immune SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that aims to become a global leader in precision medicine for neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, and NeuroOrphan indications driven by misfolded proteins. The Company’s two clinically validated technology platforms, SupraAntigen® and Morphomer®, fuel its broad and diversified pipeline of first- and best-in-class assets, which currently features ten therapeutic and three diagnostic candidates, six of which are currently in clinical trials. AC Immune has a strong track record of securing strategic partnerships with leading global pharmaceutical companies including Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, Eli Lilly and Company, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., resulting in substantial non-dilutive funding to advance its proprietary programs and >$3 billion in potential milestone payments.

SupraAntigen® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in the following territories: AU, EU, CH, GB, JP, RU and SG. Morphomer® is a registered trademark of AC Immune SA in CN, CH, GB, JP, KR, NO and RU.

Forward looking statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are statements other than historical fact and may include statements that address future operating, financial or business performance or AC Immune’s strategies or expectations. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “projects,” “potential,” “outlook” or “continue,” and other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described under the captions “Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors” and “Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects” in AC Immune’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These include: the impact of Covid-19 on our business, suppliers, patients and employees and any other impact of Covid-19. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and AC Immune does not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable law. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.