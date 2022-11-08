Automation COE Market by Service, Organization Size, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automation COE Market by Service (Implementation Support, Governance, Design, Testing), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (BFSI, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Life Sciences) and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automation CoE market is projected to grow from USD 300 million in 2022 to USD 1.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.9% during the forecast period.

Technology & consulting services to register for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on services, the automation COE market is segmented into technology assessment & consulting services, design & testing services, governance services, and implementation support services. Automation COE combines multiple technologies to automate complex end-to-end business processes that involve decision-making and continuous learning. Businesses leverage this opportunity by automating small rule-based tasks to complex business processes. To respond to this dynamic trend, organizations need superior automation capabilities.

Large Enterprises to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Based on organization size, the automation COE market has been segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. SMEs are enterprises with an employee strength of 1-1,000, while large enterprises have an employee strength of more than 1,000.

With globalization, organizations have recognized the need to train the internal staff, as well as customers, to attain their business goals. Companies require technologies that can assist them in improving their profit margins and operational efficiencies. Large enterprises are expected to rapidly adopt automation COE in the coming years due to their complex network of channel partners present across the globe.

Asia-Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on regions, the automation COE market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The RoW covers the Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American market can be attributed to the presence of leading service providers for automation COE and increasing investments in R&D in this region.

Enterprises across all regions are increasingly opting for integration and automation technologies for various business operations, such as finance, HR, sales, marketing, and customer support. The Work Automation Index 2022 found that 66% of organizations in North America now use COE platforms in five or more departments, and the number of organizations with seven automated departments has almost tripled since 2019. North America and Europe are expected to hold relatively larger shares of the market, as companies in these regions are early adopters of trending technologies.

