Signature Healthcare Partners With Clearway Health to Expand Community Access With Retail Pharmacy

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Signature Healthcare patients and the surrounding community are enjoying convenient access to affordable prescriptions at the new pharmacy located at 110 Liberty Street in Brockton, MA. The pharmacy opened its doors in late August and has since served more than 450 patients.

Around 60 percent of those patients are enrolled in a specialty pharmacy program built in partnership with Clearway Health, allowing patients access to the medications they need to improve their health. Specialty medications require special handling and careful coordination with the patient's care team. Specialized patient education is needed for effective use.

Signature Healthcare has partnered with Clearway Health for specialty pharmacy and to optimize operational processes within the pharmacy program while focusing on patient-centered care and access.

The Signature Healthcare pharmacy is staffed by licensed professionals who are part of the patient's care team. Healthcare providers work directly with the pharmacist to ensure they have a full view of a patient's medication history and active prescriptions.

"We are proud to offer more access to retail pharmacy services to our patients, providers, employees and the community," explained Margaret Clapp, Enterprise Pharmacy Director at Signature Healthcare. "Our patients appreciate the convenience and having Clearway Health's dedicated liaisons working collaboratively with them and their whole care team."

Through this pharmacy implementation, Clearway Health unlocked opportunities that are often inaccessible to local or regional hospitals, including access to limited distribution drugs as well as payor or pharmacy benefit manager lockouts.

"For many years, we have built a strong partnership with Signature Healthcare that has delivered significant impact to their pharmacy services," explained Nicole Faucher, President of Clearway Health. "We're incredibly proud of the results and the care we have provided to the Brockton community."

About Signature Healthcare

As Southeastern Massachusetts' premier local provider of safe, quality care, Signature Healthcare offers personalized medical services in a welcoming and medically advanced environment as one of the only not-for-profit community-based healthcare delivery systems in the region. Signature Healthcare is comprised of Brockton Hospital; Signature Medical Group, a multi-specialty physician group; and the Brockton Hospital School of Nursing, the only hospital-based nursing school in Massachusetts. The full range of high-quality primary care, specialty care, hospital care and related ancillary services are provided close to home, at lower costs. Their focus on patient safety is recognized nationally as a testament to the quality care patients experience.

About Clearway Health

Clearway Health partners with hospitals and health systems to build or strengthen their own specialty pharmacy program, improve access to care and provide personalized support to vulnerable patients, families, providers and care managers to eliminate barriers and ensure medications are received on time. Born out of Boston Medical Center, Clearway Health serves hospitals, health systems and their communities - providing a service that's been proven, lived and experienced by our team. To learn more, visit www.clearwayhealth.com.

