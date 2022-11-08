As per MarketsandMarkets™: Linerless Labels Market is Projected to Reach $2.2 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.8%

Chicago, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Linerless Labels Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.7 billion in 2021 to USD 2.2 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2026, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The market is projected to grow in accordance with the increase in the demand for linerless labels in numerous end-use industries, particularly for food, beverage, and home & personal care applications across the globe. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increased consumer spending are expected to boost the market further. The rising use of sustainable labeling solutions is forecasted to provide enormous opportunities for linerless labels manufacturers.

List of Key Players in Linerless Labels Market:

3M (US) CCL Industries Inc (Canada) R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (US) Avery Dennison Corporation (US) Multi-Color Corporation (US)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Linerless Labels Market:

Driver: Rise in demand for packed food and beverages Restraint: Stringent government regulations Opportunity: Increasing innovations for linerless labels Challenge: Availability of substitutes in the market

Key Findings of the Study:

In terms of value & volume, the variable information print segment is estimated to lead the linerless labels market in 2020. In terms of value & volume, digital printing technology is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment in the linerless labels market. The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market during the forecast period.

The variable information print segment accounted for the largest market share in the linerless labels market. Variable Information Print (VIP) label, also referred to as thermal label, is manufactured using either paper or film-based facestock materials and is widely used in a range of end-use industries. The variable information print label is time-efficient, reduces wastage, and improves resistance against scratches and abrasion. It is widely used in weigh scale systems, warehousing, transportation, and point of sale solutions

The digital printing technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026. This technology presents a high-quality and cost-effective solution for manufacturing well-designed linerless labels with recycling options. It is a widely used technology by manufacturers across various end-use industries. Stockpiling of pre-printed labels and products has become irrelevant because of digital productions print-on-demand and personalization capabilities.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market during the forecast period.

The APAC region is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the linerless labels market in terms of both value and volume from 2021 to 2026. This region is witnessing the highest growth rate due to the rapid economic expansion. According to the IMF, China and India are among the fastest-growing economies globally. India is expected to overtake China with the highest growth rate, thus driving the global economy. The rising disposable income of people, shifting of manufacturing facilities from developed regions, such as North America and Europe, and rapidly growing industrial sectors are expected to drive the market in APAC.

