Epazz CryObo to Issue NFT Tokens for Crop Production with ZenaDrone 1000 Aerial Data Technology Integration

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that CryObo Technology would help farmers tokenize their crops through the issuance of NFT tokens earn extra capital.



The Epazz CryObo Technology enables the tokenization of farm crops and produce. It allows farmers to raise capital at future terms and lets token holders grow appraisals of the tokens and earned income. It will enable industries to gain additional funding to spend on crop production. Tokenization of farm produce through CryObo Technology can help food security by providing farmers the additional funding to invest in improving crop and farm practices.

With the help of the ZenaDrone 1000 technology, the unmanned aerial vehicle can scan the field and record the accurate and actual health of the crops so farmers can anticipate potential harvest yield periodically.

It provides the opportunity to achieve general market demand by reaching farm owners, plantation associations, and agricultural business investors. Token holders will get a share in the income generated from crop production and sales.

Epazz CryObo technology will also use solar power for sustainable Bitcoin mining and NFT tokens for farmland tokenization. The company supports sustainable energy sources by creating a cooling technology to control the underground servers' temperature.

Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Epazz Inc. CEO, and Chairman, said, "We are integrating ZenaDrone technology with the CryObo tokenization system to expand access to farm investing."

About CryObo Inc.

CryObo Inc. will enhance its software to give early-access companies backed by tangible assets an easy way to access the token markets. The company's platform will change how people transact real estate, digital assets, crops, and raw materials by allowing companies to access the future value of their assets. The growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brings new regulations for large financial service companies, which will require a smart solution to manage their growing portfolios.

About Epazz Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that provides customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small to midsize businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides a combination of many web-based applications that an organization would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are DeskFlex (room scheduling software) and Provitrac (applicant-tracking system).

