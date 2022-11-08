Frontier Medicines Announces Appointment of Accomplished Finance and Operations Executive, Setareh “SiSi” Pouraghabagher, to Board of Directors

BOSTON and SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Medicines Corporation, a precision medicine company seeking to unlock the proteome to advance breakthrough therapies against otherwise undruggable disease-causing targets, today announced the appointment of Setareh “SiSi” Pouraghabagher, CPA, to its board of directors.



“We are excited to welcome SiSi to our board of directors,” said Chris Varma, Ph.D., Frontier’s co-founder, chairman, and CEO. “SiSi has over three decades of experience leading finance and operations for both private and public companies, including multi-billion dollar multinationals. From among her many skillsets, she is passionate about operational excellence and organizational development, and we look forward to her broad-based contributions.”

Ms. Pouraghabagher is an accomplished executive and board leader with deep experience spanning a range of private and public organizations within diverse industries. Through multiple acquisitions, integrations, and divestitures throughout her 30-year career, she developed the innate ability to view businesses strategically, while managing financial and operating plans in complex regulatory environments. She is currently an adjunct professor at California Polytechnic State University, in the Accounting & Law department. As chief administrative officer for QBE (North America), a prominent global public insurer with annual revenues of $10 billion, Ms. Pouraghabagher led the business transformation group and served in leadership roles on the Diversity and Inclusion Council as well as multiple operational committees. She also served as chief financial officer and chief operations officer for Bank of America’s Balboa Insurance, successfully leading through the sale, divestiture and post-acquisition integration of Balboa into QBE. Ms. Pouraghabagher formerly served as the chief financial officer of private technology companies Xavor Corporation and Wellspring Solutions. She began her career as a senior auditor at Deloitte. Ms. Pouraghabagher currently serves as an independent director and audit committee chair for Private Bancorp of America Inc. / CalPrivate Bank, and for Point B. Previously, at State Auto Financial Corporation, Ms. Pouraghabagher was the audit committee chair, through the successful sale to Liberty Mutual.

Ms. Pouraghabagher noted, “Frontier’s platform has the potential to deliver life-changing medicines against targets that were previously considered out of reach or undruggable. I look forward to working with Dr. Varma and the skilled Frontier team to advance the power of AI enhanced novel proteomics to patients on this next exciting phase of the company’s growth.”

Ms. Pouraghabagher holds a B.A. in Finance and Accounting with magna cum laude honors from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), a National Association Corporate Directors (NACD) Governance Fellow, and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, California Society of Certified Public Accountants and Extraordinary Women on Boards.

Frontier Medicines is a precision medicine company that has pioneered a powerful discovery and development platform designed to generate medicines against disease-causing proteins previously considered undruggable. The company is deploying its technologies in chemoproteomics, covalent drug discovery, and machine learning to potentially develop groundbreaking medicines for genetically-defined patient populations, starting in cancer. Frontier is advancing its wholly-owned pipeline of precision medicines against the most important drivers of cancer. The company’s lead program is focused on KRASG12C and is distinct in that it targets direct inhibition of both the activated and inactive forms of KRASG12C. This KRAS mutation is found most prevalently in patients with non-small cell lung, colorectal, and pancreatic cancers. For more information on how Frontier is boldly advancing science to defeat disease, visit www.frontiermeds.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.



