Canadian Hair Care Brand AG Care Relaunches in the U.S. With Brand Renewal

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AG Care, creating the foundation of healthy hair through its naturally derived hair care since 1989, is excited to announce its reintroduction. Pairing thoughtfully redesigned, sustainable packaging with AG's revitalized vision of vegan, salon-quality products, the brand is focusing on meaningful change. A major highlight includes relaunching its superfood-inspired hair collections at Ulta Beauty®, where AG is proud to be certified in all five pillars of Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty™.

Rooted in its belief that real beauty believes in better, AG reimagined its formulations and packaging, ensuring that each formula is vegan and, as always, cruelty-free without harmful sulfates, gluten, DEA, parabens, PABA and DMDMH. AG also elevated its packaging from a design and materiality perspective, offering products in aluminum or post-consumer regrind (PCR is recycled plastic that has been reclaimed from consumer use). All shampoos and conditioners are available in 1L refillable pouches, so consumers can reuse their aluminum and PCR bottles. The introduction of refillable pouches advances the brand's goals to significantly reduce its environmental impact as refillable packaging uses 73% less plastic and cuts energy use by 62% compared to producing large plastic liter bottles.

"Care is in our name because it has driven our decisions since 1989," says Karla Cheon, Chief Revenue Officer at AG Care. "Care for people and planet have always been at the core of what we do. We were clean before it was coined. We launched our first refill center in 1989. This brand renewal is about making sustainable choices easier and accessible to a wider audience. High-performance, naturally derived hair care in packaging people can feel good about."

The brand's products range from ingredient-led collections featuring organic apple cider vinegar to those formulated for specific hair types, like curls and color-treated hair, bringing to market performance-based products that are salon-approved and consumer-loved. AG Care uses a combination of science and nature, selecting the highest-quality, naturally derived ingredients to develop formulas that deliver purposeful results.

AG Care's wide selection of shampoos, conditioners and styling products are available at ag.care and Ulta Beauty®, its largest national retail partner.

Since 2008, AG Care has partnered with One Girl Can by donating over $1.6 million CAD to fund education, mentorship and training for girls in Kenya. Started by AG Care co-founder Lotte Davis, One Girl Can's goal is to help achieve gender parity and create generational change.

ABOUT AG CARE

Advanced Goodness since 1989, AG creates the foundation for healthy hair. Combining science and nature, AG selects the highest-quality ingredients to develop formulas that deliver purposeful results. Driven by care and sustainability, the collection is vegan and cruelty-free with refill pouches and aluminum packaging options. Founders John and Lotte Davis established a legacy of innovation through their vertically integrated manufacturing where everything is created on-site at their state-of-the-art facility in Vancouver, Canada. Giving back is the reward for their success. AG proudly supports One Girl Can, donating over $1.6 million to help girls in Kenya achieve gender parity. Real beauty believes in better. For more information, visit ag.care.

AG Care is a vertically integrated company that researches, formulates and bottles all the brand's products at its FDA and Health Canada approved facility in Vancouver, Canada.

