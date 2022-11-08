TELUS awarded gold at 2022 Canada Awards for Excellence

English French

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS was recognized with two gold awards at Excellence Canada’s 2022 Canada Awards for Excellence , winning in the Healthy Workplace and the Mental Health at Work categories. TELUS is the only telecommunications organization to be recognized in both categories, in the same year, for its leadership and organizational commitment to mental health and well-being in the workplace. The Canada Awards for Excellence is an annual awards program celebrating the astonishing achievements made by various Canadian organizations in the areas of Excellence, Innovation and Wellness, Healthy Workplace, Mental Health at Work, and Financial Wellness. These awards resulted from a rigorous certification and verification process, recognizing TELUS for its leading workplace well-being strategy and shining a light on the organization’s continued efforts to align with The National Standard of Canada for Psychological Health and Safety .



“We’ve been advancing our well-being strategy for many years, and being recognized for our strategic and impactful approach is a meaningful culmination of our efforts,” said Sandy McIntosh, Executive Vice-president, People & Culture and Chief Human Resources Officer, TELUS. “This incredible recognition from Excellence Canada reaffirms the importance of having a holistic well-being strategy that touches on the whole health of each person, including physical, psychological, social, financial and environmental. We look forward to continuing to evolve and learn from Excellence Canada as we advance our well-being journey to become the healthiest workplace in Canada, and beyond.”

TELUS has a long-standing history of prioritizing its team members’ health and well-being. In an annual engagement survey conducted by the organization in 2021, TELUS achieved a well being score of 91 per cent – with 92 per cent of team members recognizing leadership’s effort to support their health and well-being, and 89 per cent of team members stating they felt supported by the organization’s extensive health and well-being resources. To further complement TELUS’ leading workplace well-being strategy, TELUS introduced its Mental Health Commitment in 2021, outlining the organization’s guiding objectives, shared responsibilities and available well-being resources, including:

Implementing a robust mental health training framework to all team members;

Providing $5,000 in coverage to team members and their dependants for mental health support;

Free access to virtual care apps and supports including the Calm app and TELUS Health MyCare; and

Engaging team members in annual well-being challenges and education opportunities

This latest recognition from Excellence Canada further complements numerous accolades TELUS has received over the years for its outstanding corporate reputation, leadership and commitment to supporting the total well-being of its team members and their family. Most recently, TELUS was recognized by Benefits Canada in the latest 2022 Workplace Benefits Awards , winning the Health/Wellness Program Award for its leadership in designing a sustainable well-being strategy. In 2021, TELUS also received the Venngo Award of Excellence for Financial, Physical & Mental Wellness for its overarching workplace health and well-being strategy.

To learn more about TELUS’ commitment to putting its team members, customers and communities first, visit telus.com .

ABOUT TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a dynamic, world-leading communications technology company with $17 billion in annual revenue and 17 million customer connections spanning wireless, data, IP, voice, television, entertainment, video, and security. Our social purpose is to leverage our global-leading technology and compassion to drive social change and enable remarkable human outcomes. Our longstanding commitment to putting our customers first fuels every aspect of our business, making us a distinct leader in customer service excellence and loyalty. The numerous, sustained accolades TELUS has earned over the years from independent, industry-leading network insight firms showcase the strength and speed of TELUS’ global-leading networks, reinforcing our commitment to provide Canadians with access to superior technology that connects us to the people, resources and information that make our lives better.

Operating in 28 countries around the world, TELUS International (TSX and NYSE: TIXT) is a leading digital customer experience innovator that designs, builds, and delivers next-generation solutions, including AI and content moderation, for global and disruptive brands across high-growth industry verticals, including tech and games, communications and media and eCommerce and fintech.

TELUS Health is a global healthcare company, which provides employee and family preventative healthcare and wellness solutions. Our TELUS team, along with our 100,000 health professionals, are leveraging the combination of TELUS’ strong digital and data analytics capabilities with our unsurpassed client service to dramatically improve remedial, preventative and mental health outcomes covering over 60 million lives, and growing, around the world. As the largest provider of digital solutions and digital insights of its kind, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods enables efficient and sustainable production from seed to store, helping improve the safety and quality of food and other goods in a way that is traceable to end consumers.

Driven by our determination and vision to connect all citizens for good, our deeply meaningful and enduring philosophy to give where we live has inspired TELUS, our team members and retirees to contribute more than $900 million, in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, and 1.8 million days of service since 2000. This unprecedented generosity and unparalleled volunteerism have made TELUS the most giving company in the world. Together, let’s make the future friendly.

For more information about TELUS, please visit telus.com , follow us @TELUSnews on Twitter and @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.