AgileThought Expands in South America with a new Office in Buenos Aires, Argentina

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgileThought, Inc. ("AgileThought" or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: AGIL), a global pure play end-to-end digital services provider, today announced the opening of its Argentina office as part of their international expansion strategy. Located in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the heart of the business district, this office will serve the growing employee base in Argentina and enable AgileThought to leverage the diverse talent pool Argentina has to offer.



This follows the company’s appointment of Gonzalo Mones Cazon as Chief People Officer of AgileThought. In addition to scaling the company’s hiring capability, Mones Cazon is focused on creating a world-class talent experience and ecosystem for professional growth. This rapid growth comes as demand for AgileThought's Digital Transformation Services continues to accelerate. “It is an incredibly exciting time to lead this company through rapid expansion and change. Creating jobs and enabling development opportunities for technology professionals throughout the world is a cornerstone of our why, and this expansion in my home country of Argentina is only the beginning," said Mones Cazon, Chief People Officer for AgileThought.

Chief Delivery Officer and Chief Technology Officer for AgileThought, Alejandro Manzocchi added, “As an Argentinian living in the US, I'm very proud to expand our footprint into my home country. We believe staying connected locally while having a primarily virtual workforce is the future of technology and our way of working long term. Our commitment to developing Delivery Centers around the world where our AgileThought professionals can come together to build connections, learn new technologies and create value for our clients are key components to building relationships and developing digital solutions.” Manzocchi goes on to say, “We’ve received tremendous support and excitement from our employees and clients with this expansion and consider this the first of many steps as we increase our presence in future international markets.”

This new opening marks the 5th Delivery Center for AgileThought. Their other Delivery Centers include Mexico City and Merida, Mexico, Tampa, Florida and Sao Paolo, Brazil.

About AgileThought, Inc.

AgileThought is a leading pure-play provider of agile-first software at scale, end-to-end digital transformation, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 customers with diversity across end-markets and industry verticals. For over 20 years, Fortune 1000 companies have trusted AgileThought to solve their digital challenges and optimize mission-critical systems to drive business value. AgileThought's solution architects, developers, data scientists, engineers, transformation consultants, automation specialists, and other experts located across the United States and Latin America deliver next-generation software solutions that accelerate the transition to digital platforms across business processes. For more information, visit https://agilethought.com/.

