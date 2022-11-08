COGI CHAIN & NEMO PLATFORM OFFICIAL LAUNCH

Ajman, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIVO Venture F.Z.C. Launching event "COGI Chain & NEMO Platform" organized by ROXCE Capital and co-organized by BSCStation was officially held at GEM CENTER, 8 Nguyen Binh Khiem, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City at 7:00 AM UTC November 5th, 2022. The event attracted more than 100 guests from domestic and foreign investment funds, game studios, news outlets, and prestigious KOLs in the Blockchain industry.

NEMO Platform was developed by AIVO VENTURE - F.Z.C technical team, while COGI Chain was responsible for by ROXCE Capital and its team. At the ceremony, the two companies officially announced their M&A, establishing ROXCE Capital's acquisition of the NEMO Platform – the missing piece of the COGIVERSE ecosystem. The two parties did not disclose the actual value of this transaction. However, from the perspective of experts; to acquire NEMO, ROXCE Capital would have to pay out an amount of more than $2 million.

The launching ceremony of the COGI Chain & NEMO Platform marked a definitive development milestone for the COGIVERSE ecosystem, which is considered by experts to play an important role in connecting communities, helping studios to transmit easily, and developing their products on an available Blockchain platform. Gamers can easily access Blockchain games and experience more and more unique games. Investment funds and investors will have more financial investment opportunities from this ecosystem.

According to Henry Pham - CEO of ROXCE Capital at the ceremony; ROXCE Capital's efforts in cooperating with NEMO Platform, after the development of COGI Chain on Blockchain Layer1, is within the ambition to develop a Gaming Blockchain Portal, in which the in-game economy is controlled completely and automatically by special mechanisms that help solve the difficult problems currently faced by Blockchain gaming projects. These problems include balancing the supply/demand, controlling inflation, and ensuring benefits for both developers/investors and players spontaneously.

After the launching COGI Chain & NEMO Platform, ROXCE Capital claimed to kick off a series of products in the near future in order to improve the COGIVERSE ecosystem:

- One Marketplace: Mint NFT vs NFT exchange. A Marketplace for all services, integrating NFT quick search utilities, AI suggestions commonly seen in e-commerce platforms, etc.

- COGI Launchpad: IDO, INO, IDO Pools, Launch Pools – A Launchpad for new projects in the ecosystem, which will attract more projects and developers to COGI Chain.

- NEMO Gateway: PWE services run on the NEMO Platform in COGI Chain.

