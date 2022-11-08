PepGen to Participate in the Stifel 2022 Healthcare Conference

BOSTON, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (Nasdaq: PEPG), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today announced that James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen will present at Stifel’s 2022 Annual Healthcare Conference in New York, New York on November 15th, 2022, at 9:45 A.M. ET.



The live webcast corporate presentation may be accessed under Events and Presentations in the Investor Relations section of PepGen’s website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the website for 90 days following the presentation.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide (EDO) platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that are engineered to target the root cause of serious diseases. For more information, visit www.pepgen.com or follow PepGen on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Laurence Watts

Gilmartin Group

Laurence@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact

Gwendolyn Schanker

LifeSci Communications

gschanker@lifescicomms.com