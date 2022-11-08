SolidProof to Offer Discounted Prices on Their Smart Contract Audit, KYC, and Marketing Services

Handewitt, Germany, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SolidProof is a company with multiple services in the growing crypto market. It offers auditing, KYC, and marketing services, among others. The move aims to help businesses in the crypto market take advantage of SolidProof's services.

A Time-Limited Offer

Until the end of the year, SolidProof is offering a discount on its services. The discount will be up to 50%, depending on the number of purchased services. This offer is available for all businesses that purchase more than one service.

The company's services aim to help businesses in the crypto market grow and thrive. The audit service helps companies ensure that their smart contracts comply with the sector's best practices.

The KYC service helps businesses verify the identity of their customers. The marketing service helps businesses reach a wider audience and promote their products and services.

With this offer, businesses can take advantage of SolidProof's services and save on costs. This is an excellent opportunity for businesses to grow and succeed in the crypto market.

A Company with Multiple Services in the Growing Crypto Market

SolidProof is a company offering a wide range of services in the crypto industry. Specifically, the team offers a unique certificate with the project name and website in the KYC domain. The company issues this certificate only to the projects checked against their internal risk catalog.

The project's founders must verify their identity and address to pass the check. SolidProof also looks at the core team members' passports, identification cards, or driver's licenses.

The company also provides a suite of smart contract audit services. The service cost mainly depends on the lines of code that SolidProof needs to review. Once again, audited teams will obtain a certificate from the company.

The firm offers crypto marketing services to help projects increase their visibility and attract more investors. The service includes a vast network of crypto media outlets and a team of experienced writers and marketers. Influencer marketing, YouTube, viral/shilling services, and others represent how SolidProof helps its customers.

About SolidProof

SolidProof is a German-based company that offers a suite of services in the growing crypto market. The company's services help businesses in the crypto market grow and thrive. Obtaining a KYC and audit certification, crypto companies can gain credibility in this sector.

With the latest offer, businesses can take advantage of SolidProof's services and save on costs. This is an opportunity for businesses to grow and succeed in the crypto market.

For more information about SolidProof, the company's website and social pages below list more details on the project.

Twitter (Official) | Twitter (Insider) | Facebook | Telegram