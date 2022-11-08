SomaLogic Teams with Molecular Genomics to Bring the 7,000-Plex SomaScan® Platform to Asia

SINGAPORE and BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SomaLogic, Inc., a leader in proteomics technology, announced today that Singapore-based Molecular Genomics, a Genomax Technologies company, will be the first site in Asia to offer the 7,000-plex SomaScan® Assay and provide SomaScan data to their customers.

“We are honored to be able to partner with SomaLogic to bring the industry leading SomaScan Platform to the region,” said Genomax Technologies and Molecular Genomics Chief Executive Officer Mr. Wong Lin Sheng. “Together with our existing genomics and single-cell analysis services, we will be able to provide an unparalleled multi-omics service platform to customers in Southeast Asia and beyond.”

Molecular Genomics is accelerating biodiscovery in Southeast Asia by combining the power of SomaLogic’s proteomics platform, the largest currently available, with next-generation sequencing and microarray-based genomics analysis. The company has served the Southeast Asia biotech community for 11 years.

“Southeast Asia is an incredibly important and rapidly growing market for translational work in clinical research and life sciences,” said SomaLogic Chief Executive Officer Roy Smythe, M.D. “We have a number of exciting projects going on in Asia and we are pleased to be working with Molecular Genomics as part of the expansion and distribution of our proteomics technology in this region.”

SomaLogic’s proprietary SomaScan Platform was designed to be a universal platform that can be applied across research and discovery, translational research and biopharmaceutical development, and clinical applications. SomaLogic can run approximately 7,000 protein measurements on a single 55 microliter plasma or serum sample. The company has run more than 550,000 samples to date.

About SomaLogic

SomaLogic (Nasdaq: SLGC) seeks to deliver precise, meaningful and actionable health-management information that empowers individuals worldwide to continuously optimize their personal health and wellness throughout their lives. This essential information, to be provided through a global network of partners and users, is derived from SomaLogic’s personalized measurement of important changes in an individual’s proteins over time. For more information, visit www.somalogic.com and follow @somalogic on Twitter.

