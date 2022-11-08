PMV Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Corporate Highlights

Enrollment continued in the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE study of PC14586, a first-in-class precision oncology investigational therapy in patients with advanced solid tumors with a p53 Y220C mutation

Phase 1b combination trial with Merck evaluating PC14586 with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) on track to initiate in 2022

Biotech industry veteran Dr. Carol Gallagher appointed to Board of Directors



CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMVP), a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and provided a corporate update.

“PMV continues to advance its ongoing PYNNACLE study evaluating PC14586, a first-in-class p53 Y220C reactivator, in patients with advanced solid tumors and plans the next update in the first half of 2023,” said David Mack, Ph.D., President, and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition, we look forward to the initiation of our clinical trial of PC14586 in combination with KEYTRUDA. This study builds upon the promising, preliminary tumor-agnostic clinical efficacy observed with PC14586 monotherapy and allows us to explore the potential synergy between the two agents to improve patient outcomes.”

Corporate Highlights:

Continued enrollment in the ongoing Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE trial of PC14586 in patients with advanced solid tumors. Initial Phase 1 data presented at the 2022 ASCO annual meeting demonstrated responses in patients across multiple solid tumor types with a p53 Y220C mutation.

On track to initiate Phase 1b trial evaluating PC14586 in combination with KEYTRUDA in Q4 2022.

Appointed Carol Gallagher, Pharm.D. to the Board of Directors. Dr. Gallagher brings 30 years of biotech leadership and expertise in drug development and commercialization.



Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

As of September 30, 2022, PMV Pharma had $258.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, compared to $314.1 million at December 31, 2021. Net cash used in operations was $48.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $34.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Net loss for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, was $54.0 million compared to $39.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Research and development (R&D) expenses were $37.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $24.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to clinical expenses related to development of PC14586, the Company’s lead drug candidate.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $18.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, compared to $15.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to increased headcount expenses including stock-based compensation.

About PC14586

PC14586 is a first-in-class, small molecule, p53 reactivator designed to selectively bind to the crevice present in the p53 Y220C mutant protein, hence, restoring the wild-type, or normal, p53 protein structure and tumor-suppressing function. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation to PC14586 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors that have a p53 Y220C mutation. For more information about the Phase 1/2 PYNNACLE trial (PMV-586-101), refer to www.clinicaltrials.gov (NCT study identifier NCT04585750).

About PMV Pharma

PMV Pharma is a precision oncology company pioneering the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies targeting p53. p53 mutations are found in approximately half of all cancers. The field of p53 biology was established by our co-founder Dr. Arnold Levine when he discovered the p53 protein in 1979. Bringing together leaders in the field to utilize over four decades of p53 biology, PMV Pharma combines unique biological understanding with pharmaceutical development focus. PMV Pharma is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey. For more information, please visit www.pmvpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company’s future plans or expectations for PC14586, including expectations regarding timing for its Phase 1 update for the PYNNACLE study and its Phase 1/2 combination trial of PC14586 and KEYTRUDA, as well as expectations regarding success of its current clinical trial for PC14586 and any future commercialization plans for the product candidate. Any forward-looking statements in this statement are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Risks that contribute to the uncertain nature of the forward-looking statements include: the success, cost, and timing of the Company’s product candidate development activities and planned clinical trials, the Company’s ability to execute on its strategy and operate as an early clinical stage company, the potential for clinical trials of PC14586 or any future clinical trials of other product candidates to differ from preclinical, preliminary or expected results, the Company’s ability to fund operations, and the impact that the current COVID-19 pandemic will have on the Company’s clinical trials, supply chain, and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties set forth in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 1, 2022, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on November 8, 2022 and its other filings filed with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.





PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

September 30,

2022

(unaudited) December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 99,850 $ 172,467 Restricted cash 822 822 Marketable securities, current 159,007 124,696 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,305 3,301 Total current assets 264,984 301,286 Property and equipment, net 9,966 3,090 Marketable securities, noncurrent — 16,911 Right-of-use assets 9,535 10,060 Other assets 307 221 Total assets $ 284,792 $ 331,568 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,826 $ 3,189 Accrued expenses 6,440 8,627 Operating lease liabilities, current 394 403 Total current liabilities 11,660 12,219 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 12,135 10,790 Total liabilities 23,795 23,009 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 483,916 476,363 Accumulated deficit (221,894 ) (167,726 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,025 ) (78 ) Total stockholders’ equity 260,997 308,559 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 284,792 $ 331,568







PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 13,666 $ 9,162 $ 36,963 $ 24,326 General and administrative 5,709 5,935 18,915 15,495 Total operating expenses 19,375 15,097 55,878 39,821 Loss from operations (19,375 ) (15,097 ) (55,878 ) (39,821 ) Other income (expense): Interest income, net 1,124 102 1,830 343 Other income (expense), net 13 3 67 14 Total other income (expense) 1,137 105 1,897 357 Loss before (benefit) provision for income taxes (18,238 ) (14,992 ) (53,981 ) (39,464 ) (Benefit) provision for income taxes (9 ) 19 (9 ) 23 Net loss (18,229 ) (15,011 ) (53,972 ) (39,487 ) Unrealized (loss) gain on available for sale investments, net of tax (2 ) 7 (947 ) 14 Comprehensive loss $ (18,231 ) $ (15,004 ) $ (54,919 ) $ (39,473 ) Net loss per share -- basic and diluted $ (0.40 ) $ (0.33 ) $ (1.18 ) $ (0.88 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding 45,622,957 45,295,232 45,556,635 45,052,100





