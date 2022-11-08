Global Customer Engagement Solutions Market (2022 to 2027) - Increased Applicability of Big Data and Machine Learning Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Customer Engagement Solutions Market by Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), Organization Size, Vertical (BFSI, Telecom & IT, and Retail & Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Customer engagement solutions market size is expected to grow from USD 19.3 billion in 2022 to USD 32.2 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period.

The Analytics and reporting solution segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Customer engagement analytics solutions offered by enterprises allow businesses to gain in-depth insights into customer activities, which would help enhance customer loyalty and increase sales.

It allows organizations to use artificial intelligence in the response to customers and help organizations offer personalized solutions. IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Salesforce (US), and Zendesk (US) are among the leading providers of analytics and reporting solutions.



The large enterprises segment is estimated to account for a larger market size during the forecast period



Retailers Large enterprises are adopting new strategic approaches for customer engagement to stand out in a competitive environment. The brands are choosing AI-powered chatbots, which are the increasingly emerging tools for enterprises looking to offer personalized, day-and-night, self-service support to customers.



Among regions, APAC to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period



The growth of the Customer engagement solutions market in APAC is highly driven by the rapid digitalization of enterprises across the region. Enterprises across APAC are working effortlessly on taking up digital transformation, majorly for streamlining their operations and improving the customer experience.

Indicating that spending on software is also expected to grow to keep with up with rising customer demands in terms of online accessibility of services from enterprises. Hence, this rapid investment in technologies and providing online services to the customer is expected to drive the growth of the Customer engagement solutions market in APAC.

