The Worldwide Augmented Intelligence Industry is Expected to Reach $54.7 Billion by 2027

Dublin, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Augmented Intelligence Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Component, Technology (Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Computer Vision), Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Augmented intelligence market size is projected to grow from USD 17.9 billion in 2022 to USD 54.7 billion in 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 25.1% during the forecast period.

The cloud segment to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Among deployment type, the cloud segment is estimated to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing generation of data leads to various challenges for several organizations. These challenges include storage, privacy, and affordability. Most of the augmented intelligence market demands cloud-based solutions as they are cost-effective and easily scalable.



The SMEs segment to hold a higher CAGR during the forecast period



Among the organization size, the large enterprises are projected to dominate the market, while the SMEs segment is projected to record a higher growth rate during the forecast period.

The adoption of Augmented intelligence and services among large enterprises is high as large enterprises use augmented intelligence solutions for specific use cases. They are faced with the troublesome task of effectively managing security because of the diverse nature of IT infrastructure, which is complex in nature.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to hold highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a good pace during the forecast period. Security spending in Asia Pacific is increasing significantly due to the ever-growing threat landscape.

Traditional methods are no longer adequate for advanced digitalization. Hence, Augmented Intelligence vendors in this region focus on innovations related to their product line. China, Japan, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the Augmented Intelligence market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Brief Overview of the Augmented Intelligence Market

4.2 Market: Top Three Verticals

4.3 Market, by Region

4.4 North America: Market, by Technology and Vertical

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Volume of Complex Business Data

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Advanced Augmented Intelligence and Analytics Tools

5.2.1.3 Adoption and Scaling of Digital Initiatives

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Apprehension About Technologies Replacing Humans

5.2.2.2 Data Security Concerns

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increase in Adoption of Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Natural Language Processing Technologies

5.2.3.2 High Adoption of Augmented Intelligence Solutions Among SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos

5.2.4.2 Ownership and Privacy of Collected Data

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Augmented Intelligence: Evolution

5.4 Case Study Analysis

5.4.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

5.4.1.1 Case Study 1: Cognizant's AI and Automation Solution Helps An Insurance Company Improve the Insurance Claims Process

5.4.1.2 Case Study 2: Eiffage Becomes Proactive in Its Financial Management with Tibco Spotfire Software

5.4.2 It & Telecom

5.4.2.1 Case Study 1: Orange Builds a Sustainable Data Practice with the Help of Dataiku

5.4.3 Retail & Consumer Goods

5.4.3.1 Case Study 1: Asos Used Microsoft Azure Ml Service to Reduce Time-To-Market for a Recommendations Model

5.4.4 Energy & Utilities

5.4.4.1 Case Study 1: Intermediate Energy Company Drills Down into Data Insights for Better Performance

5.4.5 Transportation & Logistics

5.4.5.1 Case Study 1: Sisense Allows Air Canada to Extract Meaningful Insights and Has Become An Indispensable Operational Management Tool

5.4.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

5.4.6.1 Case Study 1: the Company Focuses on Integrating Data to Get a 360-Degree View of Customers, Without Restoring Manual Processes

5.4.6.2 Case Study 2: Inspire Used Ml to Connect Millions of Patients and Caregivers on AWS

5.4.7 Manufacturing

5.4.7.1 Case Study 1: IBM Helped Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co Ltd. (Csot) Boost Production Quality and Throughput

5.4.8 Media & Entertainment

5.4.8.1 Case Study 1: One of the World's Leading Media Conglomerates Adopted Hcl's Augmented Intelligence Solution to Redefine User Experience Through Human-Centric Design

5.4.9 Government & Defense

5.4.9.1 Case Study 1: by Moving to Equinix's Ty3 Facility, Oanda Was Able to Improve this Time by 93%, Providing Its Japanese Customers with Real-Time Access to Its Foreign Exchange Trading Market

5.5 Supply/Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Technology Analysis

5.7 Patent Analysis

5.8 Augmented Intelligence Ecosystem

5.9 Pricing Model Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Regulatory Implications

5.12 Augmented Intelligence Market: COVID-19 Impact

5.13 Key Conferences & Events in 2022-2023

5.14 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

6 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Component

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Component

6.1.2 Component: Market Drivers

6.2 Software

6.3 Services

7 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Technology

7.1.2 Technology: Market Drivers

7.2 Machine Learning

7.3 Natural Language Processing

7.4 Computer Vision

7.5 Other Technologies

8 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1.2 Deployment Mode: Market Drivers

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

9 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Organization Size

9.1.2 Organizations Size: Market Drivers

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises

10 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.1.1 COVID-19 Impact on the Market, by Vertical

10.2 Vertical: Market Drivers

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Telecommunications & It

10.5 Retail & Consumer Goods

10.6 Healthcare & Life Sciences

10.7 Government & Defense

10.8 Media & Entertainment

10.9 Manufacturing

10.10 Transportation & Logistics

10.11 Energy & Utilities

10.12 Other Verticals

11 Augmented Intelligence Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies

12.3 Revenue Analysis

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 Stars

12.5.2 Emerging Leaders

12.5.3 Pervasive Players

12.5.4 Participants

12.6 Startup/SME Evaluation Quadrant

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Responsive Companies

12.6.3 Dynamic Companies

12.6.4 Starting Blocks

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Major Players

13.2.1 IBM

13.2.2 Salesforce

13.2.3 Google

13.2.4 Microsoft

13.2.5 SAP

13.2.6 SAS

13.2.7 Cognitivescale

13.2.8 Qliktech International Ab

13.2.9 Tibco

13.2.10 AWS

13.2.11 Neoris

13.2.12 Sisense

13.2.13 Microstrategy

13.2.14 Dataiku

13.3 SMEs and Startups

13.3.1 Cosmo Tech

13.3.2 Jumio

13.3.3 Lucidworks

13.3.4 Squirro

13.3.5 Datarobot

13.3.6 Bondi Labs

13.3.7 Eazyml

13.3.8 Stradigi AI

13.3.9 Aible

13.3.10 Pecan AI

13.3.11 TelliUS

13.3.12 Binah.ai

13.3.13 Augmented Intelligence (Aui)

13.3.14 Pryon

13.3.15 Bioxplor

13.3.16 Causa Lens

14 Adjacent and Related Markets

15 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/760upz

Attachment