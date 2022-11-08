Home Infusion Therapy Market to hit USD 81.5 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The home infusion therapy market value is estimated to surpass USD 81.5 billion by 2032, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc.

A rise in the cases of chronic disorders among the elderly has raised the demand for home infusion therapies. The risk of contracting chronic diseases is considerably high among older patients. Aging also makes disease diagnosis more challenging due to impaired functional cognitive performance of the body. Diabetes is one of the most prevalent chronic conditions in the elderly population which has propelled the need for home infusion pumps for insulin administration.

Home infusion therapy market from the intravenous sets segment was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2022. Intravenous home infusion therapy is one of the fastest drug delivery methods used to help patients through post-surgical recovery. Intravenous sets are used to infuse medications and fluids into the body. The instrument is widely used when controlled administration is required for a longer duration of time. It helps physicians treat patients experiencing dehydration or electrolyte imbalances and meet their specialized medication delivery needs.

Specialty pharmaceuticals segment is projected to reach over USD 10.5 billion by 2032. Specialty pharmaceuticals are a class of drugs that are administered into the patient’s body for comprehensive clinical monitoring. They have a wide variety of crucial applications including infused drug treatment, advanced oral and injectable therapies, and others. Specialty drugs effectively improve overall health outcomes and ensure multiple clinical health benefits. They also save waiting time and facilitate faster initiation of therapy for patients.

Asia Pacific home infusion therapy market is anticipated to witness a 12.5% CAGR between 2023-2032. The rising prevalence of geriatric chronic conditions along with the increasing privatization of healthcare across countries such as India and China indicate potential business prospects. In recent years, the developing nations of APAC have witnessed a significant influx of investments in disease diagnosis and treatment. New government initiatives have also enabled the introduction of health insurance services to boost patient access to advanced and affordable medical care. Efforts by several private and public organizations to strengthen healthcare infrastructure will complement industry statistics across APAC.

The competitive landscape of the home infusion therapy market is inclusive of B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., Lepu Medical Technology, Becton Dickinson and Company, Fresenius Kabi, Contec Medical Systems Co. Ltd, Terumo Corporation, Moog Inc., Amsino International, Inc., Erenler Medikal, and JMS Co. Ltd. These players are focusing on the development of novel products with advanced capabilities.

